WLUC
Lost hunter found uninjured in Menominee County
SPALDING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee County hunter was found cold but not injured in Spalding Township. Menominee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to River Road and Sand Road on the morning of Nov. 15. The hunter had been in the woods since the night before. Deputies used...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 north in Appleton after crash near WIS 441
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed all northbound lanes of I-41 in Appleton near WIS 441. According to WisDOT, all northbound lanes have reopened. The crash took about three hours to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Crash has...
WBAY Green Bay
Man rescued after breaking through ice on the Fond du Lac River
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Communications Center report they received a call from a man claiming he capsized his kayak in the Fond du Lac River located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area around 7:39am on Saturday. Officials say he was able to...
manitowoc.org
Winter Parking Notice
(1) Winter Parking Regulations. There shall be no parking on all marked state or federal highways, county trunk highways, City bus routes, any industrial truck routes specified in Section 10.750 of the Municipal Code, in any municipal parking lot (with the exception of leased stalls) or on other posted streets in the City of Manitowoc during the months of December, January, February and March of each year between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. when a “Winter Parking Ban” is declared by the Mayor or designee per Section 10.410 (1) of the Municipal Code.
Shawano Police: Suspect holding shotgun fatally shot by police
An officer fatally shot a person who was allegedly seen with a shotgun in a Shawano home, according to the Shawano Police Department. Police did not specify the gender of the person who was shot. An investigation is now underway by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the...
Door County Pulse
Third Roundabout Coming to Door County?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has applied for a grant to build a roundabout at the intersection of Gordon Road and Highway 42/57 in Sevastopol, where the Culver’s restaurant is located. The County of Door has characterized the intersection as one of the most dangerous in Door County. The...
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim's body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. The 23-year-old Anderson is also charged with killing a man in Alabama, where authorities said he fled after stealing Ernst’s car. Investigators say they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
doorcountydailynews.com
Semi accident closes County S on Friday
A semi-trailer traveling northbound on County Trunk S in southern Door County caused the highway to be closed for about two hours on Friday afternoon. Southern Door Fire Chief Rich Olson says the driver of the semi lost control of the truck on the slippery road caused by blowing snow, and it jack-knifed into the ditch. A heavy-duty wrecker from Green Bay was dispatched to pull the semi-truck out, and traffic was detoured west from Carnot Road to County Trunk J. The Door County Sheriff’s Department reported that County Trunk S was reopened shortly after 5:30 pm. No injuries were reported.
WBAY Green Bay
One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano Police Officers responded to a home on the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a reported disturbance that occurred around 5:00pm on Saturday. Authorities were authorized to enter the home and then directed to the basement. Upon entering the basement, officers saw a person with their hands in the air and another person holding a shotgun.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police arrest 7, eject 9 fans during Packers loss to Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department was fairly busy during the Packers matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. While the Packers were attempting to keep their playoff hopes alive on the field, Green Bay Police were helping to keep things in order in the stands and around Lambeau Field.
wearegreenbay.com
Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
NBC26
Free Thanksgiving community meals in Northeast Wisconsin 2022
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — In Northeast Wisconsin this year, there are a few places offering a free meal during Thanksgiving. United Way Manitowoc County is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day at Roncalli High School beginning at noon. Reserve your meal by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 by calling United Way at 920-682-8888.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Police Warn of Scam Targeting Seniors
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
wearegreenbay.com
Marinette County Sheriff: 10+ businesses fail alcohol compliance check, sold to minors
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Marinette County recently conducted underage alcohol compliance checks of local businesses, over 10 of which had violated Wisconsin laws. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the county-wide compliance checks were conducted on November 12, and were executed at 61 local...
wearegreenbay.com
Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
wearegreenbay.com
‘I always just wanted to kill somebody’: Man from UP used dating app to meet homicide victims, charged in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from the Upper Peninsula is accused of going on a crime spree across multiple states and using a dating app to kill a Green Bay man and an Alabama man. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 23-year-old Caleb Anderson...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Eunice Seiler Rutherford
Eunice Seiler Rutherford, 91 years, of Fish Creek, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Door County Medical Center. She was born September 11, 1931 at her family home in Liberty Grove, the daughter of John and Clara (Miller) Seiler. Eunice graduated from Gibraltar High School with the class of 1949 before receiving her degree in teaching in 1953 from the National College of Education in Evanston, Illinois. Following graduation she and a friend decided to head west to California as teachers were in demand in nearly every town in America. It was there she would meet her husband, and on August 28, 1955 she married Raymond Rutherford in Long Beach, California. They moved back to Eunice’s home area of Door County in 1963 after a Christmas visit when Ray saw the snow and it felt a bit more like his childhood home in Denver. Eunice continued her teaching career at Gibraltar Area Schools by starting the first Kindergarten class at Appleport School. She then taught first and second grade for many years and, as the family joke goes, never got past the 2nd grade. Her teaching career spanned 42 years.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Appleton death was homicide, and it wasn’t a random crime
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department says the suspicious death they’re investigating on W. Summer St. is now being investigated as a homicide, and it was not a random crime. As we reported Tuesday, people coming to visit a relative found a person dead inside a house...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Police Identify Victim in Summer Street Death
The Appleton Police Department has identified the individual who was found dead in their home earlier this week. Officers were called to the home in the 700 block of West Summer Street, where they found the body of 31-year-old Erik B. Hudson Jr of Fox Crossing. An autopsy was conducted...
