Waverly, VA

Red Imported Fire Ants found in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -The US Department of Agriculture has confirmed Red Imported Fire Ants (RIFA) were found on a northwest Prince George farm. The county says numerous RIFA mounds have been found across Prince George County. RIFA colonies have been found near Carson, Templeton, Prince George and Richard Bland College.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
3 children, 1 adult found shot to death in Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after four people, including children, were found shot to death inside a Chesterfield home Friday morning. Police responded to the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road at around 5 a.m. Police said when they arrived at the home, they found three...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Victims’ families hope unsolved cases will be added to new statewide database

RICHMOND, Va. – William H. “Bozo” Winston Jr. was athletic and family oriented up until the day of his murder in 1986. He was 23 years old. “We played football, basketball — whatever — together,” said Taras Winston Sr., William’s brother and youngest of four siblings. “When he had a chance, he would always pick me, put me on his team.”
RICHMOND, VA
Victim confronts man who raped her 28 years ago in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Linwood Scott, who is believed to be in his late 70’s, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday for an attack on a young mother that occurred 28 years ago. 10 On Your Side has followed the case of rape victim Margaret Mills...
NORFOLK, VA

