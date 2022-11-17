Read full article on original website
NBC12
NBC12
3 children, 1 adult found shot to death in Chesterfield home
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after four people, including children, were found shot to death inside a Chesterfield home Friday morning. Police responded to the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road at around 5 a.m. Police said when they arrived at the home, they found three...
Heavy fire causes significant damage to home in Petersburg
A fire caused significant damage to a home in Petersburg on Saturday morning, according to emergency crews.
NBC12
VCU Doctors say a trip to the ER isn’t always necessary for RSV, flu
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -RSV cases are on the rise but is a trip to the ER always necessary for your child? Local doctors are saying “no” and explaining what parents can do at home to help their children recover from the respiratory illness. Doctors at Children’s Hospital of...
Police looking for woman seen on video stealing items at Chesterfield senior living facility
Police in Chesterfield County are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was seen on video stealing items at a senior living facility in October.
Virginia Zoo euthanizes 15-year-old Sun bear whose gallbladder cancer had spread
NORFOLK, Va. — A 15-year-old Malayan Sun bear at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk was euthanized after battling gallbladder cancer, a spokesperson announced Thursday. Palu the Sun bear was born at the San Diego Zoo in 2008. That zoo says Sun bears can live up to 30 years in captivity.
Augusta Free Press
Henrico County: State Police investigating report that man jumped from bridge
Virginia State Police was dispatched to the Varina Enon Bridge in Henrico County for reports of a male who had jumped from the bridge. After water rescue efforts were made, Ricky Olando Washington, 59, from Richmond, was discovered deceased beneath the bridge. If there were any witnesses to this incident...
NBC12
First African American-appointed police chief in Norfolk dies at 78
The first African American appointed chief in Norfolk has died at the age of 78.
Invasive fire ants found in Prince George: Here’s how to identify their colonies
Invasive Red Fire Ants have been identified in Prince George, and residents are warned to be on the lookout for signs of their colonies.
Monday at 6 | Suffolk siblings to lose benefit years after their father died in military accident
SUFFOLK, Va. — A "For Sale" sign sits outside Chenoah Kent's house off Route 58 in Suffolk. The mother and teacher is moving to Roanoke, where the cost of living is cheaper. Starting in January, Kent's two children, 11 and 14, will no longer be eligible for the military's Survivor Benefit Plan's optional child annuity.
Missing Chesapeake teen may be hitchhiking to Richmond: Police
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are searching for a missing teen Friday night. According to the Chesapeake Police Dept., 13-year-old Jennifer Saltzman was last seen riding her bike around 4:30 p.m. in the Western Branch area of the city. Police said Jennifer's family believes she may have tried...
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North causes 3-mile backup, delays in Richmond
A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North is causing significant delays for drivers in Richmond.
NBC12
Multiple victims found in Chesterfield homicide investigation
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A homicide investigation is underway after police respond to a reported shooting in Chesterfield. Police responded to the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road at around 5 a.m. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found multiple victims. Chesterfield Fire says the road...
‘Those are the worst scenes involving kids’: Mass shooting suspect arrested, victims identified in Chesterfield County
Police have now identified the victims as 39-year-old JoAnna M. Cottle, 13-year-old Kaelyn M. Parson, 4-year-old Kinsey M. Cottle and 4-year-old Jayson L. Cottle. Police said JoAnna Cottle was the mother of the three children and all four victims lived at the residence.
Deer blamed for I-95 'fender bender' chain-reaction crash
A deer caused a chain-reaction "fender bender" crash involving four cars on Interstate 95 in Henrico County Friday night, according to state police.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Victims’ families hope unsolved cases will be added to new statewide database
RICHMOND, Va. – William H. “Bozo” Winston Jr. was athletic and family oriented up until the day of his murder in 1986. He was 23 years old. “We played football, basketball — whatever — together,” said Taras Winston Sr., William’s brother and youngest of four siblings. “When he had a chance, he would always pick me, put me on his team.”
wbtw.com
Victim confronts man who raped her 28 years ago in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Linwood Scott, who is believed to be in his late 70’s, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday for an attack on a young mother that occurred 28 years ago. 10 On Your Side has followed the case of rape victim Margaret Mills...
King William closes due to staffing shortage from sicknesses
There are so many staff members out sick from King William County Public Schools, officials have closed all schools on Thursday and Friday.
