Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

CPSO searching for missing woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen early Saturday morning at a Sulphur bar. Stephany Fong, 32, was reportedly last spotted around 5:00 a.m. Saturday leaving Wagin Cajun and heading north on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, in her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV, CPSO said.
SULPHUR, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open

Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Calcasieu Parish School Board – iPad Sale Date And Time

If you have a child/children enrolled at a campus within the Calcasieu Parish School Board(CPSB) system, you are eligible to purchase a used iPad. The iPads were previously used in Parish classrooms, and are in good working order, with minimal signs of wear and tear. According to the CPSB, there...
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 17, 2022. Stacy Paul Fontenot, 37, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $1,000; burglary; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000. Kelly Ellis, 37,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Brother trying to raise funds for Jennings man paralyzed after being shot on way to work

The brother of Jennings man who was shot and paralyzed in a drive-by shooting on his way to work, has launched a fundraiser to help the family while he recovers. Hoyt Lejeune, 30, was shot driving to work at Capital Manufacturing in Crowley on Thursday, Nov. 10 when he was shot inside his vehicle on La 26 near Plaquemine Street in Jennings. He suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and is paralyzed, according to his younger brother, Zachary Lejeune.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Louisiana sees recent rise in STD cases

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the amount of people getting sexually transmitted infections, or STI’s. However, experts worry about the increasing numbers seen here. “If you want to protect yourself, the fewer sexual...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

