Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Smoke and Barrel This Weekend in Lake Charles, Free Admission?
Smoke and Barrel makes its triumphant return this weekend to Lake Charles. The non-profit event not only raises money for various charities but hits home by combining bourbon, bbq, and whiskey. What more could we ask for?. The event features over 80 bourbons, scotches, and whiskeys guests can try, live...
KPLC TV
South City Christian Church giving away free Thanksgiving dinner boxes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving dinner boxes are being given away at South City Christian Church Sunday, November 20. Each box includes items needed to complete a Thanksgiving meal. The church is located at 323 W Sale Rd in Lake Charles. The drive-thru giveaway begins at 2 p.m. The...
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Nov. 18-20
It's time for the weekend and for most of us, it couldn't come fast enough. It's been a cold week here in South Louisiana and we have all been hunkered down in our houses just trying to stay warm. Plus with the grind of getting up and working day after...
Big Brothers/Big Sisters Of SWLA Hosting Fish Fry In Lake Charles
We all know that in the Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles area, people are willing to step up and help others. We are all also willing to support our local charities and organizations that do good things for our community. One of those great organizations is our friends at Big...
Your Garbage Pickup Times Changed For Thanksgiving Holiday in Lake Charles
Whether you realize it or not, the Thanksgiving holiday is just a little over a week away. Can you believe how fast this year is flying by? Well, believe it because before you know it, Christmas will be here too. Because Thanksgiving is coming up next week, a lot of...
New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
KPLC TV
CPSO searching for missing woman
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen early Saturday morning at a Sulphur bar. Stephany Fong, 32, was reportedly last spotted around 5:00 a.m. Saturday leaving Wagin Cajun and heading north on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, in her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV, CPSO said.
Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open
Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
Cold, Lonely, Hurt, Suffering in Crowley Needs Our Help
Animals of Crowley, La. are asking for help with medical bills for this abused and injured animal.
Calcasieu Parish School Board – iPad Sale Date And Time
If you have a child/children enrolled at a campus within the Calcasieu Parish School Board(CPSB) system, you are eligible to purchase a used iPad. The iPads were previously used in Parish classrooms, and are in good working order, with minimal signs of wear and tear. According to the CPSB, there...
Grammy Nominated: Lake Charles Musician’s Collab With LSU Band
Earlier this month Lake Charles musician Sean Ardoin teamed up with Cupid and the LSU Golden Band From Tigerland to create the "LSU Chant Song". Ardoin released the video for the "LSU Chant Song" just 11 days ago from today, and there's already news coming out that the song has been nominated for a Grammy.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 17, 2022. Stacy Paul Fontenot, 37, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $1,000; burglary; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000. Kelly Ellis, 37,...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Missing Elderly Lake Charles Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Missing Elderly Lake Charles Man. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 17, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is looking for Herman J. Gobert, 66, of Lake Charles, Louisiana who was reported missing in October. He was last...
Aaron Lewis Headed To Beaumont For a Big Show In February 2023
Are you ready for some country mixed with some good ole rock and roll? We found just the thing for you! Music icon Aaron Lewis is heading back to Beaumont, Texas for a big show In February of 2023. It was just announced that Lewis is launching a unique style...
Shooting possibly linked to fight outside Louisiana biker bar, detectives say
A possible altercation between motorcycle clubs in Moss Bluff leads to a shooting with one in the hospital.
Lake Charles American Press
Brother trying to raise funds for Jennings man paralyzed after being shot on way to work
The brother of Jennings man who was shot and paralyzed in a drive-by shooting on his way to work, has launched a fundraiser to help the family while he recovers. Hoyt Lejeune, 30, was shot driving to work at Capital Manufacturing in Crowley on Thursday, Nov. 10 when he was shot inside his vehicle on La 26 near Plaquemine Street in Jennings. He suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and is paralyzed, according to his younger brother, Zachary Lejeune.
KPLC TV
Louisiana sees recent rise in STD cases
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the amount of people getting sexually transmitted infections, or STI’s. However, experts worry about the increasing numbers seen here. “If you want to protect yourself, the fewer sexual...
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0