Belgiumtown Big Buck Night sees strong turnout
DAGGETT, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022 hunting season continues and communities are welcoming back hunters who’ve had success already. The sixth annual Belgiumtown Big Buck Night saw a great turnout Friday night. Organizers say it seems like an increase from last year. More than $5,000 in prizes were awarded...
Free Thanksgiving community meals in Northeast Wisconsin 2022
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — In Northeast Wisconsin this year, there are a few places offering a free meal during Thanksgiving. United Way Manitowoc County is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day at Roncalli High School beginning at noon. Reserve your meal by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 by calling United Way at 920-682-8888.
Obituary: Eunice Seiler Rutherford
Eunice Seiler Rutherford, 91 years, of Fish Creek, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Door County Medical Center. She was born September 11, 1931 at her family home in Liberty Grove, the daughter of John and Clara (Miller) Seiler. Eunice graduated from Gibraltar High School with the class of 1949 before receiving her degree in teaching in 1953 from the National College of Education in Evanston, Illinois. Following graduation she and a friend decided to head west to California as teachers were in demand in nearly every town in America. It was there she would meet her husband, and on August 28, 1955 she married Raymond Rutherford in Long Beach, California. They moved back to Eunice’s home area of Door County in 1963 after a Christmas visit when Ray saw the snow and it felt a bit more like his childhood home in Denver. Eunice continued her teaching career at Gibraltar Area Schools by starting the first Kindergarten class at Appleport School. She then taught first and second grade for many years and, as the family joke goes, never got past the 2nd grade. Her teaching career spanned 42 years.
Manitowoc Café Owner Offers Thanksgiving Meals
The owner of Susie Kay’s Café in Manitowoc is offering up free Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need for several hours on Thursday. Susie Reif tells Seehafer News why she’s doing this service. “My customers give to me and help me succeed so I’d like to...
Obituary: Rosemary Margaret (Rappe) Flanum
Rosemary M. Flanum, 81, of Sturgeon Bay, died Friday, November 11, 2022 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay following a short illness. She was born in Milwaukee on November 17, 1940, daughter of the late Fred and Martha (Muecher) Rappe. Rosemary graduated from Riverside High School in Milwaukee with the Class of 1959. She married Melvin “Roy” Flanum Jr. on June 6, 1964. Rosemary was a devoted mother and a loving grandmother.
Obituary: Peggy Louise Elliot
Peggy L. Elliot 70 years, of Sturgeon Bay, died Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home following a lengthy illness. She was born March 16, 1952 in Terre Haute, Indiana the daughter of the late Edward and Patricia (Todd) Elliot. Peggy graduated from New Trier High School in 1970. She...
Construction Underway at Manitowoc FedEx Distribution Facility
Work has begun on the new FedEx Distribution Facility in Manitowoc. According to Mayor Justin Nickels, Setzer Properties has begun site preparation and construction on the 218,000 sq. ft. facility on a 39-acre parcel of land located at the corner of Viebahn and South 42nd Streets. As the project developer,...
Obituary: Robert Michael Polomis
Robert Michael Polomis, 64, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, formerly of Door County, died Monday, November 7, 2022. Robert (Bob) was born on May 13, 1958 to William (Wild Bill) Polomis and Eleanor Brooks Walsh in Menominee, MI. He grew up in Wausaukee, WI, with his three siblings and later settled in Door County.
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,684,100 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,731 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalNov. 11th Total. Total Positive Cases1,684,1001,679,080 (+5,020) Fully Vaccinated3,606,512 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster812,264 (13.9%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,73113,700 (+31)
Semi accident closes County S on Friday
A semi-trailer traveling northbound on County Trunk S in southern Door County caused the highway to be closed for about two hours on Friday afternoon. Southern Door Fire Chief Rich Olson says the driver of the semi lost control of the truck on the slippery road caused by blowing snow, and it jack-knifed into the ditch. A heavy-duty wrecker from Green Bay was dispatched to pull the semi-truck out, and traffic was detoured west from Carnot Road to County Trunk J. The Door County Sheriff’s Department reported that County Trunk S was reopened shortly after 5:30 pm. No injuries were reported.
Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
Marinette County Sheriff: 10+ businesses fail alcohol compliance check, sold to minors
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Marinette County recently conducted underage alcohol compliance checks of local businesses, over 10 of which had violated Wisconsin laws. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the county-wide compliance checks were conducted on November 12, and were executed at 61 local...
Daily Arrest Records - November 17, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday November 17, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
NWS: Up to two inches likely by Saturday night
The National Weather Service in Green Bay is forecasting up to two inches of snow accumulation by Saturday night. Scattered light snow showers and flurries will continue this afternoon with little-to-no accumulation expected. Then, another round of accumulating snow is expected late tonight into Saturday. The heaviest amounts will once...
CHRISTY BRAUN 17TH, 22ND AT STATE SWIM MEET
Door County United senior girls swimmer Christy Braun of Sturgeon Bay closed out her high school swimming career Nov. 12 when she competed in two events at the WIAA Division 1 state swim meet at the Waukesha South Natatorium. “This was Christy’s third and final appearance at the WIAA state...
‘I always just wanted to kill somebody’: Man from UP used dating app to meet homicide victims, charged in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from the Upper Peninsula is accused of going on a crime spree across multiple states and using a dating app to kill a Green Bay man and an Alabama man. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 23-year-old Caleb Anderson...
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim's body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. The 23-year-old Anderson is also charged with killing a man in Alabama, where authorities said he fled after stealing Ernst’s car. Investigators say they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
Man faces homicide charges in death of inmate at Green Bay Correctional
Authorities are investigating an inmate's death following an assault at Green Bay Correctional Institution.
Winter Sports Underway
Winter sports are getting underway. Girls basketball began this week, with Gibraltar and Sevastopol kicking off with nonconference matchups Tuesday when the Vikings lost to Two Rivers, 54-34, and the Pioneers defeated Suring, 53-30. Southern Door opens its season Nov. 18 at Wausaukee, and Sturgeon Bay plays the same night against Chilton.
Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
