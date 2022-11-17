Effective: 2022-11-20 13:50:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Lower Columbia AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected. * WHERE...Lower Columbia and Central Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence of poor air quality.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO