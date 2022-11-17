ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Lake, KS

Shrek The Musical opens Saturday at Silver Lake High

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Silver Lake High School presents Shrek The Musical for Saturday and Sunday performances.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uD2ye_0jEYwKbo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBjgK_0jEYwKbo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grfvg_0jEYwKbo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAVlF_0jEYwKbo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VxNYL_0jEYwKbo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4wpQ_0jEYwKbo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ketY8_0jEYwKbo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7NM1_0jEYwKbo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmgZe_0jEYwKbo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAFv2_0jEYwKbo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ofnz_0jEYwKbo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCeT5_0jEYwKbo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PiNlu_0jEYwKbo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YTYa4_0jEYwKbo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qzd5j_0jEYwKbo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Px4GN_0jEYwKbo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cn6pI_0jEYwKbo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rw79Q_0jEYwKbo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTYWc_0jEYwKbo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s0dbJ_0jEYwKbo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZoSK4_0jEYwKbo00

The musical is based on the Dreamworks Animation Movie and book by William Stieg and first debuted in 2001, based on the book written in 1990 by William Steig. The original movie was directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson and featured Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, and John Lithgow.

In the movie, the ogre Shrek finds his swamp overrun by fairy tale creatures banished by Lord Farquaad. With the help of Donkey, Shrek agrees to rescue Princess Fiona for Farquaad to regain his swamp.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the school, 45 minutes before the performances.

Tickets are,

  • $8.00 for students and adults
  • $7.00 for senior citizens

Performances will be held on,

  • Saturday, November 19, 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 20, 2:00 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

‘Three Dog Night’ makes stop at Prairie Band Casino and Resort

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The iconic rock band from the 60’s and 70’s, “Three Dog Night,” made a stop at the Prairie Band Casino & Resort Thursday evening. The rock band played to a sold-out house in the Great Lakes Ballroom. Three Dog Night started in 1967, with founding members Danny Hutton, Cory Wells and Chuck […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Famous magician hits the stage in Topeka this weekend

TOPEKA (FOX 43) – You might know this man from his hit TV show The Carbonaro Effect, or you might have idolized his famous tricks growing up. Famous magician and performer Michael Carbonaro is visiting Topeka to perform his ‘Lies on Stage‘ show at TPAC on Nov 19th. He sat down with the Fox 43 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka native turned Broadway star returns for hometown performance

TOPEKA (FOX 43)- Jeff Kready, a Topeka native and former graduate of both Washburn Rural high school and Washburn University, is leaving New York to come back to Topeka for a Christmas show at TPAC. The Kready Holiday Spectacular is featuring the entire Kready family, as well as other musical groups within the community for […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Upcoming holiday events to ring in the season

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It is not too early to start making plans for the upcoming winter holidays. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation have three holiday events scheduled for the first couple weeks of December. The Holiday Craft Show, one of the most popular events, will feature 50 vendor booths with a variety of items. There […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Gingerbread Homes for the Holiday is this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Performing Arts Center is holding its Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays events this weekend. You can build your own graham cracker house, there will be face painting and balloon sculptures, you can buy candy and other sweets at Sweet Tooth Lane, there’s a model train display and of course, Santa […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

35th annual CASA Homes for the Holidays tour this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 35th Annual Court Appointed Special Advocates Homes for the Holidays Tour is this weekend in Topeka. CASA held a patron appreciation party Friday evening in the Townsite Tower. This year you can tour three homes decorated for the holidays by local florists and designers. Public tours will be: November 19, 10 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Here are the NOTO Christmas events starting Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three holiday events in NOTO will take place Saturday. A Celebration of Lights, Santa Visit and Holiday Market are all open in Topeka. The tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Park will also have carriage rides, performances by various music programs, Holiday Cookie Workshop and late night shopping. The celebration opened at 2 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Winter celebrations in NOTO this weekend

TOPEKA (FOX 43) – As we get into the winter season, more events are starting to pop up in and around the community. Dave Horn, owner of Donaldson’s Jewelers, and Staci Dawn Ogle, the Program and Communications Coordinator for NOTO, sat down with Katie Garceran on the Fox 43 AM Live show. They spoke about […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Volunteers gear up to bring Christmas Cheer to Fairlawn Plaza

TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 200 volunteers gathered at the Fairlawn Plaza to set up more than 50 Christmas trees for the SLI festival of lights. This is the second year the festival will be in the Fairlawn Plaza. SLI bought a storefront in the Fairlawn Plaza as a place to plan for the festival year […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KMAJ switches to nonstop Christmas tunes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local radio station is turning on the Christmas tunes. Earlier this morning, KSNT’s partners KMAJ “MAJIC 107.07” flipped the switch to play Christmas music nonstop until the end of the holiday season. The hosts say this has been their tradition for the last 20 years to get people in the holiday […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Tiny Tim is available for adoption ahead of the holidays

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tiny Tim is recovering after being hit by a car and losing one leg, but the Lawrence Humane Society assures you that hasn’t slowed this pup down. “Our medical team is fantastic, our veterinary team did the amputation last Monday,” Elina Alterman with the Lawrence Humane Society said. After being hit by […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Easy winter experiments you can do this Christmas

TOPEKA (FOX 43) – Parents are constantly looking for ways to keep their kids occupied when winter break rolls around again each year, said the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. Laura Burton with the KCDC joined the Fox 43 AM Live team to share some ideas on how you can keep kids happy and entertained this […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka businesses come together to help boy with special needs

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A group of local businesses teamed up to make one family’s dream for their son become a reality. Carter Brown and the first grade class at St. Marys Grade School celebrated the completion of a new accessible playground right in his own backyard. Carter, who lives in Topeka, was born with a brain […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Salvation Army is back and ready to help this holiday season

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Salvation Army in Oakland is getting ready for its 2022 holiday campaign. Today, volunteers handed out 200 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to families in the community. “The public as a whole has been really grateful and appreciative,” said Development Director of the Topeka Salvation Army, Shelley Robertson. “It just brings everybody […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Construction continues on new Fort Riley elementary school

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Construction of a new elementary school in Fort Riley just hit its halfway point. It will take the place of Jefferson and Morris Hill Elementary Schools on post. After a study, the Geary County School District decided that they need a new school to serve everyone on the base. This $37 million project […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan High beats powerhouse Derby for 6A championship berth

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Manhattan High School is heading to the 6A football state championship game. Manhattan beat Derby 28-24 in the sub-state championship Friday night. The Indians trailed 13-0 early in the game, and found themselves behind 16-7 at halftime. It didn’t look good for MHS, but the team did not quit. Manhattan stormed back […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Toppers Pizza to open third Kansas location in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new pizza place will be opening its doors to Topeka later this month, bringing with it some new varieties and flavors to the capital city. 27 News spoke with Karl Malchow, owner and operator of Toppers Pizza, about the opening of a new Toppers location in Topeka. He, along with business […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn University hosts William Jewell for home opener

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 1-1 Washburn University men’s basketball team hosted the 1-1 William Jewell Cardinals for a non-conference home opener Wednesday evening in Lee Arena. Final score: Washburn University, 70 William Jewell, 63 Up next for the men’s basketball team is Rockhurst University at Mason-Halpin Field House in Kansas City, Mo.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy