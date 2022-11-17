Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash
SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
mynbc5.com
Potentially record-breaking lake effect snowstorm to continue dumping snow through Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years will wrap up late Sunday. Orchard Park, New York, the home of the Buffalo Bills, picked up 77 inches by 7 a.m. Saturday. The town of Natural Bridge, just outside of St. Lawrence County, picked up a whopping 73 inches. Keep in mind, average snow totals for the entire *season* are around 70 inches in the Champlain Valley.
mynbc5.com
Amtrak's Adirondack train is returning to action in 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After years of questions and concerns by north country residents, the Amtrak Adirondack train will return to action in 2023. In March 2020, Amtrak ended the Adirondack train service through northern New York due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues. Over the...
mynbc5.com
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 5 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow. The...
mynbc5.com
UVM Health Network records "sobering" financial losses in last fiscal year
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont Health Network said the results of their Fiscal Year 2022, which ended in September, showed a loss of $90 million. Health Network spokesmen explained that they budgeted to end the year with a surplus of $66.5 million. Executive Vice President Al Gobeille said they began forecasting this earlier in the year, which is why they asked the Green Mountain Care Board in March for rate adjustments. They eventually received a fraction of what they asked for.
mynbc5.com
Lake effect snow storm a welcome sight for New York ski, enthusiasts
PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. — With lake effect snow hitting here in our region, many are excited to get outside and kick off the winter. Paul Smiths saw over seven inches of snow this week due to lake effect storms, leaving some feeling lucky. "We have skiable conditions by Thanksgiving...
mynbc5.com
Why the Medical Aid in Dying Act is not passed in New York
The Medical Aid in Dying Act has been an option in some states allowing terminally ill adults to request for a prescription to die peacefully. According to Compassion & Choices, 10 states (and Washington, D.C.) have passed the bill. Vermont is on that list, however, New York is not. That...
Comments / 0