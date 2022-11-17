Read full article on original website
Independence forces 5 turnovers in 42-7 win over Fairmont Senior
COAL CITY, W.Va. — A new champion will be crowned in Class AA this season. Independence avenged postseason losses in 2020 and 2021 to Fairmont Senior, defeating the Polar Bears 42-7 in the quarterfinal round. “It is not the score we thought it was going to be, that’s for...
West Virginia rides strong defensive effort to 72-51 victory over Appalachian State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — First-year West Virginia women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit believes her team is further along defensively than offensively early in the season. That was certainly the case Sunday in the Mountaineers’ third game this season as West Virginia smothered Appalachian State for much of the afternoon and gradually pulled away for a 72-51 victory at The Coliseum.
No. 19 Kansas State builds early lead, beats West Virginia 48-31
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fell behind No. 19 Kansas State by two touchdowns early and spent the rest of Saturday’s contest unsuccessfully trying to play catch-up in what became a 48-31 loss in the final home game of the 2022 season. The setback, which assured the Mountaineers...
West Virginia welcomes No. 19 Kansas State for final home game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia wraps up the home portion of its schedule for 2022 by welcoming No. 19 Kansas State to Milan Puskar Stadium for a 2 p.m. meeting Saturday. The 11th game of the season for both teams can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
After working his way into starting lineup, Rimac holding his own at left guard
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia takes to Milan Puskar Stadium for the final time this season for Saturday’s 2 p.m. matchup with No. 19 Kansas State, it’ll mark the fourth career start for Mountaineers’ left guard Tomas Rimac. The redshirt freshman admits there’s uneasy feelings...
Penn State handles West Virginia, 4-0
It took Penn State only 18 seconds to strike in Friday’s NCAA Tournament second-round match against West Virginia at Jeffrey Field. While that proved to be the Nittany Lions’ only goal of the opening half, they added three more for insurance in the second half of what amounted to a 4-0 victory over the Mountaineers.
Follow along: Kansas State has its way in 48-31 win over West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The final home game of West Virginia’s 2022 season comes against No. 19 Kansas State at 2 p.m. from a chilly Milan Puskar Stadium. Snow was removed from the field and seats several hours before kickoff, but temperatures will hover from the mid-to-low 30s throughout the contest, which can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Photo gallery: Doddridge County defeats Cameron 21-6 in the Class A quarterfinals
CAMERON, W.Va. — Photo gallery from No. 11 Doddridge County’s 21-6 win over No. 3 Cameron in the Class A quarterfinals. The Bulldogs (10-2) will face No. 2 Williamstown (11-1) in the semifinal round. (Photos courtesy of Doddridge County High School)
How Much Can WVU Pay for the New AD?
As West Virginia University embarks on the search for a replacement to Shane Lyons as Director of Athletics, there is a lot of emphasis on who would be a good fit. Interim Athletic Director Rob Alsop spoke to that in general terms earlier this week. “When you think of any...
Farmington No. 9 explosion happened 54 years ago
FARMINGTON, W.Va. — Sunday marks the 54th anniversary of the Farmington No. 9 Mine tragedy in Marion County that claimed the lives of 78 coal miners. There were a series of explosions inside the Consolidation Coal Company operation. The mine had to be sealed 10 days later before all of the bodies could be recovered.
Federal dollars to help WVU expand rural drug treatment program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Institute for Community and Rural Health has received $1 million in federal funds to maintain and expand the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The money comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human...
Fatal crash scene discovered days after it happened
WHITE HALL, W.Va. — Police in Marion County report one person died in a single vehicle crash at Middletown Road and Industrial Park Road in White Hall that wasn’t discovered until Friday morning, a few days after the crash occurred. Authorities said the vehicle went off the road...
