Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Top 3 Asian Food Spots in Lancaster, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
vermontjournal.com
Christmas Tree class at Springfield Art Gym
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Art Gym class with Jessica Hagland, Sunday Nov. 27, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Jessica’s class, Christmas Tree, is a small acrylic painting that can be used as a tree ornament. All supplies are furnished and includes organic and homemade tools to paint with. For more...
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Town Library Happenings
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library has planned activities for all ages the next couple of weeks. Preschool Story Time has resumed; meet other caregivers and their little ones in the children’s room of the library on Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Dec. 20. Expect a fun time, filled with stories, songs, and activities.
vermontjournal.com
44th Annual Putney Craft Tour
PUTNEY, Vt. – Putney, Vt. celebrates Thanksgiving with a “Weekend of Arts” on Nov 25, 26, & 27 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. highlighted by the Putney Craft Tour and late day and evening events at Sandglass Theater and Next Stage Arts. Meet 20 of Vermont’s most prominent makers—glass blowers, potters, jewelers, woodworker, painters and even artisan cheese and wine makers. Find that one-of-a-kind gift and buy direct from the artisan who made it. Part of the fun is meandering through the beautiful Vermont countryside, following the map to find these prominent craftspeople and view the works where they are conceived and created. Many artisans do demos. Visitors may start at Putney Mountain Winery, 8 Bellows Falls Rd. for a preview exhibition of the artisans’ works and to pick up maps and brochures. After touring during the day, plan to attend a performance at Sandglass Theater, and/or gallery opening at Next Stage Arts. Details: www.putneycrafts.com, www.facebook.com/Putney-Craft-Tour; www.sandglasstheater.org; www.nextstagearts.org.
vermontjournal.com
Gingerbread House Extravaganza 2022 at the Grafton Public Library!
GRAFTON, Vt. – The Gingerbread House Extravaganza returns to the Grafton Public Library! Visit Grafton on Saturday, Dec. 3 to enjoy Christmas in Grafton, a village-wide event, and view the full gingerbread house display at the library, stop by the library during the week preceding and enjoy the growth of our gingerbread house village, or join us as a contributor!
vermontjournal.com
Tree of Rememberance
LUDLOW, Vt. – It’s that time of year when the GFWC Okemo Valley Womens’ Club lights up the Tree of Remembrance in Veterans Park in Ludlow. Come to Veterans Park on Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. and help lite the Tree of Remembrance and sing a few carols. The tree is an opportunity for people to remember loved one by donating to the GFWC Okemo Valley Womens’ Club. Our main project is a scholarship for a senior in Ludlow, Cavendish, Proctorville, or Mount Holly.
vermontjournal.com
Giving Tuesday Matching Challenge Opportunity
LUDLOW, Vt. – We are excited to announce an anonymous donor has generously offered to match donations up to $10,000!! This brings our total matching fund to $12,000. This is a wonderful opportunity for your donation of any amount to be doubled. This offer is only good for our Giving Tuesday Campaign through Nov. 29. These “doubled” donations will greatly help our campaign and will show your support from our community. If you have been waiting for the right time to donate to the cause, this is it! As of now we have raised $2,962.00, which will be 100% matched. Thank you so very much for those who have generously given already. Below are just a few comments by some of the students about why they appreciate the Expeditionary School at Black River:
vermontjournal.com
BRACC under new leadership
REGION – The Black River Area Community Coalition (BRACC) is pleased to announce the revival of its organization now operating in full-swing under new leadership this year. BRACC’s new Projects Coordinator, Lauren Ingersoll, graduated from UVM in 2015 with a degree in Community Development and Applied Economics and has since been living in Andover, Vt. She’s worked throughout the Southern Vermont region, developing websites for small businesses, building relationships with towns, planning local events, and implementing community projects. Lauren brings to the table her experience working for the Springfield Restorative Justice Center, her knowledge of substance use prevention, her project management skills, and her digital marketing expertise.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Elks Soccer Shoot
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Two young ladies from the Springfield area represented the Vermont Elks Association and Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 at the recent Elks Regional Soccer Shoot in Augusta, Maine. They got to go there by competing locally and at the Vermont Elks State Soccer shoot and winning at both venues. The ladies and their parents were shown a great weekend in Maine with all expenses paid by the Vermont Elks Association.
vermontjournal.com
Elinor K. Jones, 1943-2022
LUDLOW, Vt. – Elinor K. Jones, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. She was born on June 4, 1943 in Walpole, N.H. to the late Guy and Edith (Metcalf) Jones. Elinor enjoyed many things such as, dancing, walking,...
wamc.org
Police: Confrontation led to downtown shooting in Saratoga Springs
Three people were injured in a chaotic early morning shooting Sunday in Saratoga Springs that involved city police. A warning – this story contains details that some may find disturbing. Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Saratoga Springs police responded to audible gunfire at the corner of Broadway and Caroline...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
One dead in a house explosion in southern Vermont
Police found the body of a deceased male in the burnt debris.
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting
Saratoga Springs mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning.
Pennsylvania crews prepare for heavy snow in northern portion of the state
BUTLER COUNTY — PennDOT crews were working around the area to keep the roads safe during Friday’s snow squalls. The snow that fell in the Pittsburgh area was only a fraction of a much bigger storm hitting Buffalo and Northern Pennsylvania. Pennsylvanians in the north could receive several...
