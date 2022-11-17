UVA shooting survivor Mike Hollins is walking, out of intensive care unit



University of Virginia's r unning back Mike Hollins is walking after being shot during Sunday's mass shooting targeting members of the football team .

Hollins was on a bus with his fellow teammates when the gunman opened fire on the campus parking lot. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry were all killed in the shooting. Hollins and one other unidentified football player were treated at the University Hospital, with the other student having since been released. The running back was unaware of the status of his friends when he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“He’s walking,” his sister, Ebony Hollins-Allen, reported Wednesday. “Of course, with assistance with his walker, but he’s walking. He’s walking.”

(Brenda Hollins and Gordon McKernan via AP) This image provided by Brenda Hollins by Gordon McKernan shows Mike Hollins, right, and his mother, Brenda Hollins, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2022. Mike Hollins was shot and wounded on the school’s campus on Sunday, Nov. 13. Three of his teammates on the university’s football team were fatally shot during the incident.

Hollins has undergone two surgeries since Sunday to treat the wounds he received when a bullet entered his back and exited his stomach. For a moment during the treatment, he was awake but unable to speak, communicating with his family with a pen and paper before eventually leaving the intensive care unit. A spokesman for University Hospital has since reported its patient is in fair condition.

The alleged gunman, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is facing three charges of second-degree murder, as well as use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two charges of malicious wounding. Jones appeared in court Wednesday and has not entered a plea, rejecting his public defender for an attorney of his choosing. He was denied bond.