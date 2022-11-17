ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

UVA shooting survivor Mike Hollins is walking, out of intensive care unit

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MfPwd_0jEYvm5p00


University of Virginia's r unning back Mike Hollins is walking after being shot during Sunday's mass shooting targeting members of the football team .

Hollins was on a bus with his fellow teammates when the gunman opened fire on the campus parking lot. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry were all killed in the shooting. Hollins and one other unidentified football player were treated at the University Hospital, with the other student having since been released. The running back was unaware of the status of his friends when he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“He’s walking,” his sister, Ebony Hollins-Allen, reported Wednesday. “Of course, with assistance with his walker, but he’s walking. He’s walking.”

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA SHOOTING SURVIVOR IS UNAWARE OF FRIENDS' DEATHS, MOTHER SAYS

(Brenda Hollins and Gordon McKernan via AP)
This image provided by Brenda Hollins by Gordon McKernan shows Mike Hollins, right, and his mother, Brenda Hollins, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2022. Mike Hollins was shot and wounded on the school’s campus on Sunday, Nov. 13. Three of his teammates on the university’s football team were fatally shot during the incident.

Hollins has undergone two surgeries since Sunday to treat the wounds he received when a bullet entered his back and exited his stomach. For a moment during the treatment, he was awake but unable to speak, communicating with his family with a pen and paper before eventually leaving the intensive care unit. A spokesman for University Hospital has since reported its patient is in fair condition.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The alleged gunman, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is facing three charges of second-degree murder, as well as use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two charges of malicious wounding. Jones appeared in court Wednesday and has not entered a plea, rejecting his public defender for an attorney of his choosing. He was denied bond.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Philly

"I was frozen": Local student witness shares chilling details about deadly UVA shooting

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A University of Virginia student is in custody, accused of fatally shooting three school football members and wounding two others. The Charlottesville Police Department identified the accused student gunman as Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.The shooting happened Sunday night as a bus full of students, including the players, returned to campus from a field trip to Washington, D.C.The victims have been identified as D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr.A sophomore pre-med student from the Main Line was on that bus Sunday night. One of the victims was a close friend of hers."We thought he was going to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
TheDailyBeast

‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus

When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Independent

UVA shooting suspect Christopher Jones targeted specific victims and shot one in his sleep, prosecutors say

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr specifically targeted football players on a bus at the University of Virginia, a prosecutor revealed at his arraignment for a mass shooting that left three dead and two more injured. The 22-year-old student accused of shooting dead UVA football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr was denied bond on Wednesday as he appeared in court for the first time since the deadly massacre late Sunday night on and near a charter bus following a field trip to see a play in Washington DC.Jones, who appeared via video conference at the Albemarle General...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Independent

UVA football players killed in mass shooting died from gunshot wound to the head, medical examiner says

The three University of Virginia football players who were killed during what prosecutors have described as a “targeted” shooting on campus this week all died from gunshot wounds to their heads, the medical examiner confirmed.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Thursday released a statement to the Associated Press that described the cause of deaths for Lavel Davis Jr, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, CBS News reported.All three student-athletes, LaKeshia Johnson, the Central District Administrator for the medical office, died from apparent homicide, she told the AP.Information released from the medical examiner’s office arrives as officials provided their...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Independent

UVA shooting - updates: Christopher Jones ‘targeted’ football players but motive still unknown, court hears

The 22-year-old University of Virginia student accused of shooting dead three fellow students and wounding two others was denied bond on Wednesday as the court heard how he allegedly “targeted” specific victims in the deadly massacre. Christopher Darnell Jones appeared via video conference at the Albemarle General District Court at 9am local time, as he was arraigned for three counts of second-degree murder and five counts of firearm use in commission of felony.Prosecutor Jim Hingeley cited a witness statement during Wednesday’s hearing, where he described how the individual had seen Jones shoot Devin Chandler while he was asleep in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Independent

Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath

Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
253K+
Followers
73K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy