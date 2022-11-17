ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Talk Media

Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Throws a Happy Hour for Local Professionals Dec. 1

Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber is holding a Live at 5 Happy Hour for local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Held on Thursday, December 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, the cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members, and the chamber offers a BOGO deal on all tickets. Admission includes one drink and appetizers.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Walk to End Alzheimer’s on November 19

November is Alzheimer’s month with many events helping raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. The biggest event, of course, is the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, November 19, at the FIU Football Stadium, 11200 SW 8th St. Gates open at 8 a.m. and you can look for many teams already signed up including those from United HomeCare, Coral Gables Woman’s Club, Edward Jones, Ser & Associates, David Lawrence and the Rotary Club of Coral Gables, to mention a few.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

REMINDER: Tonight Is City Of Boca Raton Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Expect Traffic Issues In, Around Mizner Park All Evening. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A quick reminder to anyone wanting to take part in the City of Boca Raton holiday lighting festivities, or anyone who thinks they’re going to easily get in and out […]
BOCA RATON, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Santa Returns to Miami International Mall for the Holidays

Simon® is pleased to announce Santa visits for families as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Miami International Mall. Santa arrives on December 2nd and will be available until Christmas Eve. The Santa Photo Experience launches on Friday, December 2nd and will be open on Monday –...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Food, Cleanliness Issues At Delray Beach Deli, Says Inspector

Three Inspections, Ten Violations In Just Days For “Bagels With Deli.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com A Delray Beach Deli required three inspections over just a few days after an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation didn’t like what was seen during a routine check-up on October 31st. “Bagels With” Deli […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Miami: Restaurant Edition

This Thanksgiving, enjoy delicious food in fine-dining restaurants in Miami. It’s almost time to enjoy a nice, warm Thanksgiving meal. But what if you’re not up to cooking this year? That’s totally okay! Miami in November is already cozy and perfect, what’s better than enjoying the chilly weather and festive feels in a fine-dining restaurant surrounded by people who matter the most to you?
MIAMI, FL
thebulldogbark.com

A New Addition to South Broward: Forgien Exchange Teachers

It’s not easy to explain to a 4-year old that mommy will be leaving for a couple of years to afford a bottle of milk, but that’s exactly what Diana Alegrado had to do. “He would say ‘mom I need milk’ and I would say ‘Oh, I haven’t bought any milk yet. Momma needs to look for a better high paying job so that I can provide you with the milk,’” said Alegrado.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright has to go

“I am not going for the okay doke!” Board chair Torey Alston had had enough of what he considered to be playing politics. As I sat in the audience at the Broward Schools Board meeting on yesterday as they discussed the approved termination of superintendent Vicky Cartwright, at one time I thought that I was at a dress rehearsal of a stage play called “what went wrong with the attorney.” If you have been following the news and the saga surrounding the BROWARD COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, you know that the superintendent has been criticized and rightfully so for her incompetency in her leadership ability as overseen in managing herself and others.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

