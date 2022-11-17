Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
‘What Thanksgiving is all about’: Dare to Care hosts food distribution in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nonprofit has teamed up with other organizations to lend a helping hand to some families days before Thanksgiving. Volunteers with Dare to Care on Saturday gave out turkeys and other groceries during its annual food giveaway in Sunrise. 7News cameras captured a long...
WSVN-TV
Volunteers with 100 Black Men of South Florida pack thousands of Thanksgiving meal boxes
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers in Pembroke Park packed hope for families days before Thanksgiving. The nonprofit 100 Black Men of South Florida on Saturday helped put together thousands of boxes filled with food to make a Thanksgiving dinner. Participants assembled the boxes at Feeding South Florida‘s warehouse.
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Throws a Happy Hour for Local Professionals Dec. 1
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber is holding a Live at 5 Happy Hour for local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Held on Thursday, December 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, the cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members, and the chamber offers a BOGO deal on all tickets. Admission includes one drink and appetizers.
communitynewspapers.com
Walk to End Alzheimer’s on November 19
November is Alzheimer’s month with many events helping raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. The biggest event, of course, is the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, November 19, at the FIU Football Stadium, 11200 SW 8th St. Gates open at 8 a.m. and you can look for many teams already signed up including those from United HomeCare, Coral Gables Woman’s Club, Edward Jones, Ser & Associates, David Lawrence and the Rotary Club of Coral Gables, to mention a few.
REMINDER: Tonight Is City Of Boca Raton Holiday Lighting Ceremony
Expect Traffic Issues In, Around Mizner Park All Evening. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A quick reminder to anyone wanting to take part in the City of Boca Raton holiday lighting festivities, or anyone who thinks they’re going to easily get in and out […]
NBC Miami
‘Turkey Not Tickets' Program Providing Thanksgiving Treat in Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens Police completed a traffic safety initiative Thursday morning - but added a holiday twist. Officers stepped up patrols in high volume intersections, but drivers left with smiles instead of tickets. “I just want to say Happy Thanksgiving,” said Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt. As the chief handed out...
WSVN-TV
South Florida organizations provide meals for families in time for the holidays
(WSVN) - Farm share, the state’s largest food bank, fed a need Friday morning with a food drive just in time for the holidays. It was a day of partnership with the City of Lauderdale Lakes teaming up with Farm Share to give food to those that need it the most.
communitynewspapers.com
Santa Returns to Miami International Mall for the Holidays
Simon® is pleased to announce Santa visits for families as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Miami International Mall. Santa arrives on December 2nd and will be available until Christmas Eve. The Santa Photo Experience launches on Friday, December 2nd and will be open on Monday –...
communitynewspapers.com
The Deering Estate Foundation’s fifth annual “Mistletoe & Martinis” holiday event at Deering Estate
The elegant 1920s-themed soirée will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Stone House and the holiday season with lavish food and drink, designer-led holiday décor, live music, and an online silent auction. On Friday, December 9th, the Deering Estate Foundation will host its fifth annual Mistletoe & Martinis...
WSVN-TV
Flo Rida hands out Thanksgiving baskets at Miami Gardens turkey drive
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Flo Rida donated to local families this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The South Florida-born star was on hand at the Studio 183 Lounge in Miami Gardens on Saturday to give away free Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys. He teamed up with a host...
Ocean One Restaurant Grand Opening Makes a Splash in Coral Springs
Ocean One Bar and Grille has officially opened its newest location, making a splash and serving over 600 customers on opening day. Located at 2444 N University Dr. in Coral Springs, the American contemporary restaurant is fresh and ready to serve. “We’ve been developing the Ocean One concept for over...
100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive
100 Black Men of South Florida kicked off its 31st annual Thanksgiving food drive that aims to provide meals for over 70,000 people. The post 100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive appeared first on NewsOne.
secretmiami.com
Delray Beach Is Lighting Up Its 100-Foot Tree This Month & It’ll Be Totally Mesmerizing!
The holiday season in South Florida just keeps on giving and we’re all here for it! This time round the holiday vibes are calling us up from Delray Beach where they’ll be lighting a giant, 100-foot Christmas tree on Tuesday, November 29. The magical mammoth of a tree...
WSVN-TV
Farm Share teams up with local church to hand out food in time for Thanksgiving
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The state’s largest food bank teamed up with a South Florida church to help feed a need in one community. Farm Share is making sure families have enough to eat as Thanksgiving is next week. The company teamed up with First Eben Ezer Baptist...
Food, Cleanliness Issues At Delray Beach Deli, Says Inspector
Three Inspections, Ten Violations In Just Days For “Bagels With Deli.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com A Delray Beach Deli required three inspections over just a few days after an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation didn’t like what was seen during a routine check-up on October 31st. “Bagels With” Deli […]
Homeowner Sues The Oaks Boca Raton After Ordered To “Bulldoze” Landscaping
But The Oaks Says Steven Yormak Is Violating Community Rules, Locked A Fence Blocking Neighbor Access To Easement. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A homeowner in “The Oaks of Boca Raton” is seeking an injunction against the HOA’s Board of Directors after he was […]
calleochonews.com
Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Miami: Restaurant Edition
This Thanksgiving, enjoy delicious food in fine-dining restaurants in Miami. It’s almost time to enjoy a nice, warm Thanksgiving meal. But what if you’re not up to cooking this year? That’s totally okay! Miami in November is already cozy and perfect, what’s better than enjoying the chilly weather and festive feels in a fine-dining restaurant surrounded by people who matter the most to you?
thebulldogbark.com
A New Addition to South Broward: Forgien Exchange Teachers
It’s not easy to explain to a 4-year old that mommy will be leaving for a couple of years to afford a bottle of milk, but that’s exactly what Diana Alegrado had to do. “He would say ‘mom I need milk’ and I would say ‘Oh, I haven’t bought any milk yet. Momma needs to look for a better high paying job so that I can provide you with the milk,’” said Alegrado.
thewestsidegazette.com
Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright has to go
“I am not going for the okay doke!” Board chair Torey Alston had had enough of what he considered to be playing politics. As I sat in the audience at the Broward Schools Board meeting on yesterday as they discussed the approved termination of superintendent Vicky Cartwright, at one time I thought that I was at a dress rehearsal of a stage play called “what went wrong with the attorney.” If you have been following the news and the saga surrounding the BROWARD COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, you know that the superintendent has been criticized and rightfully so for her incompetency in her leadership ability as overseen in managing herself and others.
TICKET ALERT: Barry Manilow Kicks-Off 2023 Tour at the FLA Live Arena
Music icon Barry Manilow has announced dates for a special seven-show arena tour Manilow Hits 2023 starting on Friday, January 13, at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL. Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world’s all-time best-selling recording artists. “I...
