Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Eunice Seiler Rutherford
Eunice Seiler Rutherford, 91 years, of Fish Creek, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Door County Medical Center. She was born September 11, 1931 at her family home in Liberty Grove, the daughter of John and Clara (Miller) Seiler. Eunice graduated from Gibraltar High School with the class of 1949 before receiving her degree in teaching in 1953 from the National College of Education in Evanston, Illinois. Following graduation she and a friend decided to head west to California as teachers were in demand in nearly every town in America. It was there she would meet her husband, and on August 28, 1955 she married Raymond Rutherford in Long Beach, California. They moved back to Eunice’s home area of Door County in 1963 after a Christmas visit when Ray saw the snow and it felt a bit more like his childhood home in Denver. Eunice continued her teaching career at Gibraltar Area Schools by starting the first Kindergarten class at Appleport School. She then taught first and second grade for many years and, as the family joke goes, never got past the 2nd grade. Her teaching career spanned 42 years.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Rosemary Margaret (Rappe) Flanum
Rosemary M. Flanum, 81, of Sturgeon Bay, died Friday, November 11, 2022 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay following a short illness. She was born in Milwaukee on November 17, 1940, daughter of the late Fred and Martha (Muecher) Rappe. Rosemary graduated from Riverside High School in Milwaukee with the Class of 1959. She married Melvin “Roy” Flanum Jr. on June 6, 1964. Rosemary was a devoted mother and a loving grandmother.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Robert Michael Polomis
Robert Michael Polomis, 64, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, formerly of Door County, died Monday, November 7, 2022. Robert (Bob) was born on May 13, 1958 to William (Wild Bill) Polomis and Eleanor Brooks Walsh in Menominee, MI. He grew up in Wausaukee, WI, with his three siblings and later settled in Door County.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Peggy Louise Elliot
Peggy L. Elliot 70 years, of Sturgeon Bay, died Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home following a lengthy illness. She was born March 16, 1952 in Terre Haute, Indiana the daughter of the late Edward and Patricia (Todd) Elliot. Peggy graduated from New Trier High School in 1970. She...
Comments / 0