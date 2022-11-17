Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reminder: Final Passport Sunday event before spring break
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Clerk of District Court Anne Sutton and her staff, with support by Teton County Sheriff’s Office court security, are hosting a second and final Passport Sunday in advance of the 2023 spring break to assist individuals and families. This additional Passport Sunday event...
Jackson Game and Fish office welcomes new wildlife coordinator
JACKSON, Wyo. — Cheyenne Stewart has been chosen as the new Wildlife Management Coordinator for the Jackson Region of Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Stewart had been serving in the same position in the Sheridan Region and is replacing Doug McWhirter who recently retired from the Department. Cheyenne will oversee all Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist activities for the Jackson Region.
New hours for county assessor, treasurer, title offices
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Assessor, Treasurer and Vehicle Title offices will close 30 minutes early, beginning Jan. 3, 2023. Services will be available to the public from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. To improve customer service during business hours, the early closure...
Wilson local to wed at White House this weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. — President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden, is set to marry Wilson, WY local, Peter Neal on the White House’s South Lawn this Saturday. According to Associated Press, a mutual friend set up Naomi Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, about four years ago in New York City and the White House said they have been together ever since. Naomi Biden is a lawyer; her father is Hunter Biden. Neal recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania law school and was born and raised in Wilson. Neal attended the Jackson Hole Community School and before heading to the Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont for ski racing. The groom’s parents, Drs. Mary Neal and William C. Neal, are Jackson-based orthopedic surgeons.
Local opportunities to give back this Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Wyo. — Whether you’re looking to give back this holiday season or in need of assistance in finding a warm holiday meal, the celebration of thanks and giving can be found throughout the Jackson Hole valley. Make at Home Meal Kits at One22 Resource Center. Any community...
