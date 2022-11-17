ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Snow games stink: Meet me at the logo

By Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9iiq_0jEYvcGZ00

Mythmaking is a huge component of what makes sports great, but it can also lead to false misconceptions. For example, there's a false misconception that referees are deserving of respect just because their job is hard. No, that's wrong. But today there's an even more sinister myth that needs to be debunked before the Bills and Browns play this weekend in a game that's going to be affected by a gargantuan snowstorm.

Snow games stink! They’re awful! I’m loud and correct on this issue of national security. You can’t stop me! I will give people this aspect of snow games: The aesthetic is great. The usual green field is replaced by an inviting and cozy layer of white snow. Being able to see the breath of the players involved. The touchdown celebrations. It’s a fantastic vibe from afar — "afar" being a crucial component in the evaluation.

Everything outside of the aesthetic of snow games objectively makes football worse. The game itself is worse. It’s more difficult to throw the ball or even hold onto the ball during runs and receptions. World-class athletes suddenly become as uncoordinated as your average flag football player that swears he would have gone Division 1 if he just didn’t tear up his knee. The reason why the NFL and all professional sports are great are because we get to see the greatest athletes in the world play against each other. Snow puts a physical damper on their abilities to be great. We’re being robbed and applauding the storm holding us at gunpoint.

People complain when a product they ordered comes in less than what they were expecting, but when it comes to snow games fans are suddenly fine with one of their precious 18 Sundays of professional football turning into a slopfest. I won’t stand for it!

Then there’s the actual experience of playing in snow games, which is bad. There are definitely the sickos out there who like slipping and sliding in the snow, but us rational folk know how bad it is. Especially if you’re one of the millions of American football players, like me, who never got to play in the NFL and the technologies afforded to them to make snow games more tolerable. Let me pose this question to you: Is there ever a scenario where you would enjoy being soaking wet in freezing temperatures for three hours? No! Playing in snow games is a miserable experience.

Real ones understand what I’m saying here. Snow weather is not football weather. Real football weather is 70 degrees with a slight breeze. Disagree? Meet me at the logo, but bring a space heater.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
WHIO Dayton

NFL fines Commanders player for missed facemask that helped end Eagles' undefeated season, injure TE Dallas Goedert

The NFL is disciplining Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis, but it's too late to be any comfort for Philadelphia Eagles fans. Davis was fined $10,609 on Saturday for unnecessary roughness during last week's game against the Eagles, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Specifically, he was fined for grabbing and yanking the facemask of Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who then gave up a costly fumble.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHIO Dayton

Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City

DETROIT — (AP) — The Buffalo Bills dug out of their snowy homes and got their groove back in the Motor City. Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday after the NFL moved the Bills' home game due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York.
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

Cowboys K Brett Maher refuses to be iced when officials bungle replay review before 60-yard FG

Officials did their best to ice Brett Maher on Sunday. But the Dallas Cowboys kicker wouldn't be fazed on a 60-yard field goal against the Minnesota Vikings. Leading 20-3 with 31 seconds left in the first half, the Cowboys got the ball back at their own 14-yard line after a Vikings punt. They ran a hurry-up offense in an effort to tack on points before the end of the half.
DALLAS, TX
WHIO Dayton

Giants fans give WR Kenny Golladay loud ovation after he makes first catch since Week 1

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay gave fans a reason to cheer on Sunday. In the first half against the Detroit Lions, Golladay caught a pass. On 2nd and 17 with 12:15 left, quarterback Daniel Jones threw a pass to Golladay. He caught the ball and fell to the ground, swallowed up by several Lions defenders. As soon as the pass landed in his hands, the crowd went absolutely wild.
NEW YORK STATE
WHIO Dayton

Atlanta Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL career kick-return TD record

ATLANTA — Cordarrelle Patterson set the NFL’s career record for kickoff returns for a touchdown in electric fashion on Sunday. The Atlanta Falcons running back scored his ninth career touchdown on a kickoff return, splitting the Chicago Bears’ special teams coverage and racing for a 103-yard touchdown during the Falcons’ 27-24 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, ESPN reported.
ATLANTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

Bengals get big road win over Steelers at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Cincinnati Bengals went on the road and beat their arch-division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, 37-30, Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The teams split the season series against one another. The Bengals improve to 6-4 and get their first win against an AFC North division...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy