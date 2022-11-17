ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We just don’t want to go down the path again,’ potential Trump challenger says in Iowa

By Dave Price
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas’ Republican governor whose term expires in January, is still deciding whether to run for president in 2024. He has made up his mind about something else though: There will be a better choice for voters than Donald Trump.

“We lost because we had some bad candidates (on election night),” Hutchinson said, “…not in Iowa, but across the country that President Trump recruited. They were election deniers. They looked to the past. They didn’t look to the future. They lost because they couldn’t attract independents. They weren’t problem solvers. We just don’t want to go down the path again.”

Republicans win control of the House

Hutchinson said Trump’s announcement Tuesday night that he would seek a third campaign for the presidency would likely speed up decisions by others. He said that he expects to make a decision early next year and expects to be back in Iowa.

Hutchinson spoke to the Westside Conservative Club’s breakfast meeting in Urbandale Wednesday morning. It’s a frequent stop for candidates visiting the state.

During his interview with WHO 13, Hutchinson also said that Wednesday’s action by the U.S. senate that begins the process of codifying same-sex marriage on the federal level was “not a vote that appears to be necessary” since it is already legal in all 50 states.

Hutchinson will be a guest on Sunday’s “The Insiders.”

