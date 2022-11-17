ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

ROAD HOPES: BHS Bruins to invade Stillwater in playoff clash

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 3 days ago
“We do not get redos, but we do get second chances.”

— Jeffrey Fry

A window of opportunity has reopened for the Bartlesville High football team.

For the second time in six weeks the Bruins will have a shot at knocking off the Stillwater Pioneer powerhouse program.

Win or lose, this will be the final time the teams meet this year. At stake is a spot in the Class 6A-II semifinals — or the end of the season.

Bartlesville and Stillwater collide in the quarterfinal playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday in Stillwater.

Bartlesville comes in with a 5-6 record — the program’s most wins since 2015. Stillwater is 10-0 — and received a bye in last week’s playoff opening round.

When the teams met back in Week 7, Bartlesville kept the game close for most the first half before Stillwater scored twice — as a result of Bruin mistakes — in the final two minutes of the second quarter. Stillwater went on to win, 55-7.

Bartlesville has known little mercy from turnovers this season. They have acted like catalysts for other teams to go on scoring runs.

But, first-year Bruin head coach Harry Wright believes the Bruins of Week 12 are much more mature — and resilient — than from earlier in the season.

“We are a different team now then we were six weeks ago and playing well on both sides of the ball,” Wright said.

When the Bruins control the line of scrimmage and limit their turnovers, “we can play with anyone,” Wright said.

And, Stillwater is anyone.

But, knocking off the Pioneers is still a chore.

The majority of starters are seniors — as compared to Bartlesville where a little less than half the starters are seniors, and many are sophomores.

“Offensively, (the Pioneers) have one of the best quarterbacks in the state and of the best offensive lines in the state,” Wright said. “Defensively, they play an unconventional defense and bring massive pressure that makes if difficult for them to prepare for.”

In sticking to the theme of a second chance, however, Bartlesville has already gone up once against this defense so the shock value might not be as big.

Wright believes the more physical team usually wins playoff games, “especially when the weather starts to turn. Turnovers would be the next. … Those are the two biggest things I can point to to win any playoff game.”

Guiding the Bruin offense is sophomore quarterback Nate Neal, coming off one of his finest all-around efforts of the season.

“Nate has done a much better job of understanding when we need to try and force things and when it is O.K. just to throw the ball away,” Wright said.

Bartlesville two biggest play makers have been tailback P.J. Wallace and receiver Eli Lino — both sophomores, but several other players have produced lightning moments in the attack.

