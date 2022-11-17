ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Health Highlights: Nov. 17, 2022

By Ernie Mundell
 3 days ago

Could wireless earbuds help boost poor hearing? Apple earbuds proved their mettle for helping those with mild to moderate hearing loss in new study. Read more

Dangerous parasite that can infect people is found in U.S. foxes. The first two cases of a rare parasitic disease -- alveolar echinococcosis -- were identified in a man and woman in Vermont. It's also been found in two Vermont foxes, although fox-to-human transmission hasn't been confirmed. Read more

Vaccine against deadly fentanyl might be near. The experimental shot would block the ability of fentanyl to enter the brain and cause the "high" that users crave. Read more

FDA approves first lab-grown meat product. The agency said in a notice on Wednesday that a "cultivated chicken" product made by Upside Foods is safe to eat. Read more

Despite Pleas From Pediatric Groups, Biden Balks at Declaring RSV a Health Emergency

FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The Biden administration on Thursday offered assistance to communities and hospitals dealing with a surge in cases of pediatric respiratory illnesses, but it did not declare a national public health emergency. The Children’s Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics had asked President Joe Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra for that designation in a letter that noted an “alarming surge of pediatric hospitalizations." ...
Texas group sues Biden administration over climate agenda

(The Center Square) – The Texas Public Policy Foundation filed lawsuits against three federal agencies accusing them of failing to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests about their involvement with implementing the Biden administration's climate policies in accordance with the Paris Agreement. On his first day in office, President Joe Biden accepted the terms of the Paris Climate Agreement on behalf of the United States. He later announced his administration would set a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) number, pledging an “economywide target of reducing...
Paxton vows to protect interstate Rio Grande Compact over Biden administration objection

(The Center Square) – After years of dispute and finally reaching an historic agreement over the use of water from the Rio Grande River, the states of Texas, New Mexico and Colorado are requesting a special master, and eventually the U.S. Supreme Court, to approve their settlement terms in light of a recent objection raised by the Biden administration. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he will fight on their behalf after the states finally resolved a dispute over an 84-year-old compact that Texas sued...
This Is the Largest Military Base in Wyoming

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.) ...
Lawrence interested in USPS post, toasts Jeffries as a consensus-builder among Dems

Retiring U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Southfield) told the Advance on Thursday that she supports U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) as U.S. House minority leader and she’s interested in a U.S. Postal Service appointment. The news comes after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the first woman in history to hold the gavel, announced Thursday she will step aside from leadership but remain in Congress. Republicans narrowly won control of the chamber in last week’s election. ...
Roughly one third of the EV chargers in the US are in California

The U.S. electric charging infrastructure must also be distributed more evenly to encourage widespread adoption of electric vehicles. One state, California, currently far outpaces the rest of the country in the availability of chargers. California is home to 41,225 electric vehicle chargers, which amounts to approximately one-third of the nation’s total. As the birthplace of Tesla and one of the country’s most environmentally progressive states, California’s robust charging infrastructure is unsurprising. Nonetheless, other states lag far behind on this measure: second-place New York has less than one-fifth the number of EV chargers as California. ...
Know when to cancel

Harvard Business Review cautions against canceling regularly scheduled 1:1s whenever possible because missed meetings may give direct reports the impression that your time together is not a priority and can negatively affect project and team progress. Legitimate reasons for canceling can include illness, a scheduling conflict (such as attendance in an earlier meeting that's running late), traffic and transportation issues, or an unforeseen family or personal emergency. If you must cancel, send the cancellation email as soon as possible, preferably at least 24 hours in advance. Apologize for the inconvenience and briefly explain why you have to cancel. Emphasize the importance of the meeting and provide a few rescheduling options, and be open to the direct report's proposed alternative should you encounter any time-related conflicts. When closing the email, express your appreciation for their time and understanding, and let them know you look forward to meeting with them in the near future. This story originally appeared on Assembly and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
There Might Be a Perfect Indoor Humidity to Curb COVID Spread

FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It’s sort of like the Goldilocks principle — a room that’s either too dry or too humid can influence transmission of COVID-19 and cause more illness or death, Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers say. Maintaining an indoor relative humidity between 40% and 60% is associated with lower rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths, they reported Nov. 16 in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface. ...
#1. Canada Goose

2021 estimated harvest - Wyoming: 26,566 (1.5% of national harvest) - National: 1.8 million - States with the largest harvests: --- #1. Michigan: 148,984 (8.3% of national harvest) --- #2. Minnesota: 144,151 (8.1%) --- #3. Wisconsin: 134,268 (7.5%) --- #4. North Dakota: 96,192 (5.4%) --- #5. Nebraska: 91,232 (5.1%)
Unlocked & Loaded: Most Guns Used in Suicides Are Easily Accessed

FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Guns cause more than half of all suicides in the United States each year, and new research finds most of these are handguns owned by the deceased that were stored unlocked and loaded. Researchers used data from the National Violent Death Reporting System to examine the deaths of more than 117,000 people who killed themselves with guns between 2003 and 2018. "These results...
Pfizer's New Booster Shot Shows Protection Against Emerging Omicron Variants

FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer's updated COVID booster shots are proving their mettle against emerging omicron variants, the company announced Friday. The latest version of the vaccine generated virus-fighting antibodies against four more omicron lineages, including the troubling BQ.1.1 variant. Notably, the immune response wasn't as strong against these newer variants as it is against the BA.5 strain. But adults 55 and older experienced a nearly ninefold...
