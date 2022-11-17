ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track during this week’s game against the first-place Minnesota Vikings after suffering a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. And it looks like the team will be closer to full strength this week. During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Cowboys Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
VikingsTerritory

Cowboys Get Boost before Showdown with Vikings

If the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) desire an NFC East crown, they cannot afford to lose at the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in Week 11. To be sure, win, lose, or draw, the Cowboys will be in a commanding spot to reach the playoffs, possessing a 93% probability of reaching the January tournament through Week 10, per FiveThirtyEight.com. They’re going to be fine.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Issued "Public Apology" For What Happened Last Weekend

Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews felt the need to publicly apologize before the world for what happened over the weekend. No, nothing bad happened. Andrews just had a few extra long hairs sprouting from her cheek that she believes required an apology - to millions of people around the country that watched Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team

Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants

The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
NEW YORK STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Here's What The Buffalo Bills Stadium Looks Like During Snowstorm

It's safe to say that the weather reports were right on the money when it came to just how much snow was expected at the Buffalo Bills' football stadium this week. Highmark Stadium in upstate New York and the wider Buffalo metro area have been hammered by snowfall over the past 12 hours, with few signs of abating before the accumulation reaches eye level.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Bills release photos of Highmark Stadium covered in snow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day after the Bills announced the moving of this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit due to weather, the team released images of Highmark Stadium covered in snow. The photos show seats, stairs, and the field itself whited out by snow. As of 10:20 […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 3:25 pm CST, the 10th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, while the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers on the road. Dallas, now 6-3 through nine games, has a firm grip on a playoff spot but must win to keep pace in the NFC East for a possible division crown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Golf Digest

The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow

As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers issues stern challenge to Packers after dropping to 4-7

With the Green Bay Packers dropping to 4-7 after Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, Aaron Rodgers knows very well they no longer have any room for mistakes. The Packers have only six games left this 2022 season, and with their current record, they need to win their remaining matches to have a chance to make it to the playoffs. Rodgers believes they have the talent to do so, but the question is whether they can tap that potential they have to stage a massive turnaround.
GREEN BAY, WI
purplePTSD.com

The Skol Debate: Are the Vikings a Top 3 NFL Team?

Are the Minnesota Vikings a top 3 team in the NFL? Their record certainly suggests that they are. After all, they sit atop the standings, tied with the Eagles at 8-1 (though, in fairness, are in second place due to the tiebreaker). As per usual, we take on this topic...
purplePTSD.com

In the Afterglow, a Vikings Apology

I see it so clearly now. How could I have doubted you? You love me, you love me, you love me. Just last week, I wrote you a letter showing you how human I am. I know now it was unfair of me to doubt your (then) 7-1 record, to question the might behind the record. But doubt it I did. I admitted I had trust issues.
ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest about Packers’ shaky status after getting torched by Derrick Henry, Titans

The danger of missing the 2022 NFL playoffs is very real for the Green Bay Packers. It just got even more serious after they lost to the Tennesee Titans at home Thursday night to the tune of a 27-17 score. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded despondent following the Packers’ loss, seemingly struggling to put into words the pain of absorbing another loss in a challenging and growingly underwhelming campaign for Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
purplePTSD.com

8 Big Storylines for Cowboys at Vikings

This is Episode 165 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines storylines between Vikings-Cowboys on Sunday. Particularly, Christian Darrisaw, T.J. Hockenson, and the Cowboys run defense are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. The Vikings knocked...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
