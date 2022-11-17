Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh-Beacon Bridge walkway hours extended
BEACON – The New York State Bridge Authority has extended the hours of operation for the pedestrian and bicycling pathway on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge to 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The move is expected to help area residents better use alternative forms of transportation to travel...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wallkill Town Board imposes six-month moratorium on warehouses (Video)
WALLKILL – In a unanimous vote Thursday night, the five-member Wallkill Town Board voted to impose a six-month moratorium “prohibiting the review and approval of applications for the development of warehouse and distribution facilities.”. The vote was taken without comment from any of the board members. Several facilities...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Landlords sue to halt Kingston rent control
KINGSTON – A group of landlords has filed a suit in an effort to nullify recently enacted rent control in the City of Kingston. The 15 percent rent reduction was approved by a six to three vote of the Kingston Rent Guidelines Board as a means to make housing costs more affordable.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Repurposed Tappan Zee Bridge panels saved $165,000 on Lake Horton Bridge rebuild
MOUNT HOPE – Reconstruction of the Lake Horton Bridge, which carries Orange County Route 18 (New Vernon Road) over the Shawangunk Kill in the Town of Mount Hope has been completed. The project is the second Orange County highway bridge reconstructed utilizing repurposed panels salvaged from the Tappan Zee...
New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston
Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
Capital Region ready for snow
Whether you like it or not, the first snow accumulations are headed this way. NEWS 10 seeing how some communities are getting ready to tackle snow removal.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Popular Ulster County chocolatiers expand with thriving mail-order business
As we observe the strategies that local organizations adopted to cope with the COVID crisis, we are frequently reminded of the adage, “It’s an ill wind that blows nobody good.” Though the economic downturn associated with the pandemic proved a death knell to some businesses and a major setback to many others, a few managed to find opportunity in the changes in how consumers do their shopping. When customers can’t feel safe visiting your shop in person, you need to bring your products to them – via Internet, mail and phone order. And that approach can significantly expand the geography of your market.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pawling house fire puts several departments into action
PAWLING – A Tuesday evening fire on Sumner Lane in Pawling resulted in several fire departments responding to the secluded area to battle the blaze. Pawling Fire Chief Everett White says that his department was dispatched to a report of a “fire under the house” at approximately 6:40 p.m. The chief was on the scene within seven minutes and located what he described as a “heavy, active fire” under the dwelling, and immediately requested a second alarm to bring more fire departments to the scene. “Due to the location of the residence and a limited water supply, we requested tankers to ensure we had a steady supply of water.”
6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie
If you live in Poughkeepsie these things are a surefire way to piss you off!. There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!
chroniclenewspaper.com
Goshen school board seeks applicants after resignation
Goshen school district residents cam apply to fill the recent vacancy on the school board that resulted from the resignation of Thomas Mullane, effective October 3, 2022. The qualifications for Board Member are the following:. must be a citizen of the United States; and. must be at least eighteen (18)...
What Happened? Dog Rescued Without Back Feet in Sullivan County, NY
Hundreds of people are looking for answers after two dogs were rescued in Sullivan County, NY. Not only did they appear to have been neglected, but one of the dogs was missing both its back feet. "Do Not Return to Owners" The original post by the Sullivan County SPCA (SCSPCA)...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Billion-dollar Bellefield project moving forward
POUGHKEEPSIE – Business and community leaders attending the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Wednesday were updated on the nearly billion-dollar “Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park” project being developed on the town’s southern border on Route 9, across from the Culinary Institute of America.
Once Forgotten Historic Hudson Valley Theater Set to Open
With only two months left in 2022, Hudson Valley residents are already thinking ahead. It could be in regard to their travel plans for the new year, a brand new start in their life or a change of location. Others have big changes in mind when it comes to the...
Coyote Attacks 2 Local Residents On Walk In North Salem
A town in the region is warning residents to be on the lookout for a rabid coyote after two residents were attacked while walking. The incident took place in Northern Westchester on Thursday, Nov. 17 shortly after 5 p.m. in North Salem on Turkey Hill Road. One person was bitten...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Ulster County’s coffee houses fuel productivity and togetherness
Wide-eyed locals and tourists alike are buzzing about Ulster County’s amazing coffee scene. Today’s coffee drinkers care more about what’s in their cup than ever before, and good-to-great coffee has arguably never been more ubiquitous. A lot goes into a quality cup of coffee. Beans are carefully...
Fraudulent Text Messages Circulating Around the Hudson Valley
Don't respond back if you receive a text message from a number you don't know. It's such a shame that people try to take advantage of a well-respected name and use it to try to get money from others. Times are tough and everyone and the last thing anyone needs is to be scammed out of their hard-earned money.
Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors
Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
nippertown.com
The (Proposed) Albany Canal
ALBANY – Perhaps you have heard something or read news articles about the Albany Waterway Canal Project. Was your interest piqued? Would you like to learn more, directly from the organizers of this project? Would you like to ask your own questions? This is an opportunity to feel connected to this extraordinary project and to help shape its future by getting involved.
Catskill firefighter loses workshop in huge blaze
A longtime firefighter in Catskill lost his workshop on Tuesday, where he had built several race cars over the years.
