Saugerties, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh-Beacon Bridge walkway hours extended

BEACON – The New York State Bridge Authority has extended the hours of operation for the pedestrian and bicycling pathway on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge to 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The move is expected to help area residents better use alternative forms of transportation to travel...
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wallkill Town Board imposes six-month moratorium on warehouses (Video)

WALLKILL – In a unanimous vote Thursday night, the five-member Wallkill Town Board voted to impose a six-month moratorium “prohibiting the review and approval of applications for the development of warehouse and distribution facilities.”. The vote was taken without comment from any of the board members. Several facilities...
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Landlords sue to halt Kingston rent control

KINGSTON – A group of landlords has filed a suit in an effort to nullify recently enacted rent control in the City of Kingston. The 15 percent rent reduction was approved by a six to three vote of the Kingston Rent Guidelines Board as a means to make housing costs more affordable.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston

Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Popular Ulster County chocolatiers expand with thriving mail-order business

As we observe the strategies that local organizations adopted to cope with the COVID crisis, we are frequently reminded of the adage, “It’s an ill wind that blows nobody good.” Though the economic downturn associated with the pandemic proved a death knell to some businesses and a major setback to many others, a few managed to find opportunity in the changes in how consumers do their shopping. When customers can’t feel safe visiting your shop in person, you need to bring your products to them – via Internet, mail and phone order. And that approach can significantly expand the geography of your market.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pawling house fire puts several departments into action

PAWLING – A Tuesday evening fire on Sumner Lane in Pawling resulted in several fire departments responding to the secluded area to battle the blaze. Pawling Fire Chief Everett White says that his department was dispatched to a report of a “fire under the house” at approximately 6:40 p.m. The chief was on the scene within seven minutes and located what he described as a “heavy, active fire” under the dwelling, and immediately requested a second alarm to bring more fire departments to the scene. “Due to the location of the residence and a limited water supply, we requested tankers to ensure we had a steady supply of water.”
PAWLING, NY
94.3 Lite FM

6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie

If you live in Poughkeepsie these things are a surefire way to piss you off!. There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Goshen school board seeks applicants after resignation

Goshen school district residents cam apply to fill the recent vacancy on the school board that resulted from the resignation of Thomas Mullane, effective October 3, 2022. The qualifications for Board Member are the following:. must be a citizen of the United States; and. must be at least eighteen (18)...
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Billion-dollar Bellefield project moving forward

POUGHKEEPSIE – Business and community leaders attending the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Wednesday were updated on the nearly billion-dollar “Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park” project being developed on the town’s southern border on Route 9, across from the Culinary Institute of America.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Ulster County’s coffee houses fuel productivity and togetherness

Wide-eyed locals and tourists alike are buzzing about Ulster County’s amazing coffee scene. Today’s coffee drinkers care more about what’s in their cup than ever before, and good-to-great coffee has arguably never been more ubiquitous. A lot goes into a quality cup of coffee. Beans are carefully...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors

Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

The (Proposed) Albany Canal

ALBANY – Perhaps you have heard something or read news articles about the Albany Waterway Canal Project. Was your interest piqued? Would you like to learn more, directly from the organizers of this project? Would you like to ask your own questions? This is an opportunity to feel connected to this extraordinary project and to help shape its future by getting involved.
ALBANY, NY

