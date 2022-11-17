Over-the-Rhine’s LGBTQ+ Pride Rainbow Crosswalk is Getting a Refresh and Expansion

The rainbow crosswalk is located at the intersection of 12th and Vine streets.

Over-the-Rhine’s rainbow crosswalk supporting the LGBTQ+ community will get a refresh and expansion.

According to a press release from 3CDC, it is working with the Cincinnati Council Member Reggie Harris, the City of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Pride to revitalize the Pride crosswalk at 12th and Vine streets.

“This update is an important reminder of our commitment to making Cincinnati more inclusive. These symbols, when paired with legislative action, make our City more inviting to guests, more welcoming to visitors, and a safer place to live for our residents. It also serves as a reminder that the journey to equality is never complete, and we are always on the path to becoming a more perfect Union,” Harris, who is gay and an outspoken ally to the LGBTQ+ community, said in the release.





The original crosswalk was completed in 2018. It will be repainted and updated with more vibrant colors and a more inclusive design, says 3CDC. The crosswalk that runs parallel to the Pride crosswalk will also be painted to match.

3CDC says the crosswalk is in an area of the city with a lot of traffic and visibility and that it serves as “an emblem of the inclusive and welcoming city we are all striving to create here in Cincinnati,” Brandy Del Favero, 3CDC’s development director, said in the release.

“Cincinnati is a vibrant community, not only thriving with business and industry but also an increasingly diverse community of LGBTQ+ people. This crosswalk is a physical manifestation of the kind of community we aspire to be a part of and create – a welcoming and inclusive one of all identities. In the heart of our city’s most historic area, we shine an inclusive beacon to indicate to our guests and visitors that all are welcome here,” said Cincinnati Pride Director of Programming Dustin Lewis.

3CDC did not say when work on the crosswalk might begin.

