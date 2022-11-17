ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Marijuana Industry Is Like Slavery, GOP Congressman Sessions Makes Dangerous Analogies

Prohibition lobbyists are getting louder, despite increasing nationwide acceptance of cannabis. Often their remarks are frivolous, but some are downright offensive, which is what many are calling Congressman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) comparison between slavery and cannabis. Read The Room, Sir. Sessions made the comment during a House Oversight Subcommittee on...
Desantis Calls Trump 'A Moron Who Has No Business Running For President,' Former Staffers Say: Report

Trump and DeSantis have been slinging insults against each other behind-closed-doors. While DeSantis has called Trump a "moron," Trump has referred to DeSantis and "fat" and "phony." The off-camera insult-flinging between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump is intensifying as the two prepare to potentially square off...
