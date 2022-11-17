Read full article on original website
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
'Not accurate': Liz Cheney and Jan. 6 committee fire back at Mike Pence after attack
The Jan. 6 committee countered former Vice President Mike Pence's disparagement of the panel as "partisan," insisting that it "respectfully" engaged with him.
Benzinga
Marijuana Industry Is Like Slavery, GOP Congressman Sessions Makes Dangerous Analogies
Prohibition lobbyists are getting louder, despite increasing nationwide acceptance of cannabis. Often their remarks are frivolous, but some are downright offensive, which is what many are calling Congressman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) comparison between slavery and cannabis. Read The Room, Sir. Sessions made the comment during a House Oversight Subcommittee on...
Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in it’
Former President Trump on Friday blasted the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee its probes on him, saying he would not “partake” in the investigations. Trump, in an interview with Fox News Digital, suggested the appointment of a special counsel was politically motivated, despite...
Christie rebukes Trump: ‘It is time to stop whispering… It is time to stop being afraid of any one person’
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Saturday urged the Republican Party to move on from Donald Trump, just days after the former president announced his third bid for office. “It is time to stop whispering,” Christie said at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting. “It is time...
Desantis Calls Trump 'A Moron Who Has No Business Running For President,' Former Staffers Say: Report
Trump and DeSantis have been slinging insults against each other behind-closed-doors. While DeSantis has called Trump a "moron," Trump has referred to DeSantis and "fat" and "phony." The off-camera insult-flinging between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump is intensifying as the two prepare to potentially square off...
Congress Is Shaking It Up On Cannabis Reform, Some Wish They'd Started Sooner But Better Late Than Never
Biden's signature will be the first time in history a President has signed a marijuana reform bill. The lame-duck period is a slim window for Congress to push through meaningful cannabis legislation. As the lame-duck Congress scurries to get its ducks in order before they get pushed out of the...
Elon Musk Runs Poll On Trump's Twitter Reinstatement, Revokes Ban On Other Controversial Accounts: Latest Poll Numbers
Elon Musk, who premised his Twitter buy on his quest to make it a platform for free speech, has taken baby steps in that direction. What Happened: On Friday, Musk took to the microblogging platform to say the Twitter bans of Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson, and Babylon Bee have been revoked.
Donald Trump Says He Won't Be Returning To Twitter: Why He's Sticking With Truth Social
Twitter CEO Elon Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump's Twitter account on Saturday following a platform poll asking users whether Trump's account should be restored. More than 15 million people voted on whether to reinstate Trump, with 51.8 percent saying yes and 48.2 percent saying no. "The people have spoken....
