New York State

Sources: MLS rejected $5m Lokomotiv Moscow bid for Red Bulls star Cristian Casseres Jr.

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

In the midst of a very strong fifth season in MLS, New York Red Bulls midfielder Cristian Cásseres Jr. was the center of a significant transfer offer from a European club.

Multiple sources tell Pro Soccer Wire that during the summer, Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow submitted an offer in excess of $5 million for Cásseres and included a sell-on fee.

But MLS rejected the offer for Cásseres, with the Red Bulls open to the move. The 22-year old has one year left on his contract after the end of the 2022 season.

Last season, Venezuelan international Cásseres made 27 appearances for the Red Bulls (24 starts) and finished with two goals and six assists .

It is unclear if Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had any impact on MLS’s decision to turn down the move from the Russian club. Lokomotiv finished sixth in the Russian top flight last season .

A potential move for Cásseres could come after next season when his contract with MLS would be over. A source said that he is being tracked by clubs in the Bundesliga and Serie A.

The Red Bulls appear set for an active offseason, with Pro Soccer Wire reporting on Wednesday night that the club is on the verge of signing Jamaican international Cory Burke.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

