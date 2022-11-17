Read full article on original website
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Microsoft, Walmart, Grinder And GM Fixing Thousands Of Tesla EVs
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Retailers Are Expecting Unpredictable Holiday Sales. These Companies Will Come Out On Top," by Sabrina Escobar, explores the uncertain holiday shopping season ahead of retailers, but notes that companies like Walmart Inc WMT, Dollar General Corp DG and Dollar Tree Inc DLTR could benefit from recession concerns.
Expert Ratings for CoStar Gr
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on CoStar Gr CSGP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyst Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness WOOF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Petco Health and Wellness has an average price target of $16.5 with a high of $19.00 and a low of $12.00.
Where Amgen Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Amgen AMGN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Amgen. The company has an average price target of $255.29 with a high of $282.00 and a low of $234.00.
As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'
With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Gave New Meaning To '420-69,' Taking Home $300M: Where Is It Now?
The shocking and appalling details of FTX’s collapse are still being uncovered, but new information issued by The Wall Street Journal shows that Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out 71.31% of a top-up to a series B funding round in 2021, taking home $300 million. What Happened: In a play on...
Analyst Ratings for Johnson & Johnson
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Johnson & Johnson JNJ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Analyst Ratings for Liberty Energy
Liberty Energy LBRT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Liberty Energy. The company has an average price target of $21.38 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $16.00.
These 3 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Of Over 13% And Are Trading For Far Less Than They're Worth
Great Ajax has over $1.5 billion in total assets and has a book value of $13.75 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. TPG has over $5.3 billion in total assets and has a book value of $14.28 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income...
Earnings Preview For Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet CENT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Central Garden & Pet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Central Garden & Pet bulls will hope to...
Around $4 Million Bet On Lesaka Technologies? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Amgen
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Amgen AMGN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Amgen has an average price target of $255.29 with a high of $282.00 and a low of $234.00.
NVIDIA Unusual Options Activity For November 18
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Where Bristol-Myers Squibb Stands With Analysts
Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $79.25 versus the current price of Bristol-Myers Squibb at $77.18, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
Barclays Maintains Overweight Rating for TJX Companies: Here's What You Need To Know
Barclays has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of TJX Companies TJX and raise its price target from $76.00 to $94.00. Shares of TJX Companies are trading up 0.4% over the last 24 hours, at $78.30 per share. A move to $94.00 would account for a 20.05% increase from the...
Pfizer Is Worst-Performing US Large-Cap Pharma Stock This Year, Its Investment Case Is Complex Yet Rewarding
Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on Pfizer Inc PFE with an Outperform rating and a price target of $55. The analyst says that Pfizer has been the worst-performing U.S. Large-Cap Pharma this year, falling 15% on uncertainties with COVID-19 and slowing vaccine sales. Heading into 2023, Credit Suisse thinks 2023...
Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Rating for AeroVironment: Here's What You Need To Know
Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain its Buy rating of AeroVironment AVAV and raise its price target from $100.00 to $105.00. Shares of AeroVironment are trading up 3.61% over the last 24 hours, at $93.78 per share. A move to $105.00 would account for a 11.96% increase from the current...
JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Rating for CarMax: Here's What You Need To Know
JP Morgan has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of CarMax KMX and lower its price target from $70.00 to $60.00. Shares of CarMax are trading down 2.17% over the last 24 hours, at $65.77 per share. A move to $60.00 would account for a 8.77% decrease from the current...
Block Is The Most Shorted Crypto Stock: How Do Coinbase, Microstrategy Compare?
Block Inc SQ are down 59.8% year-to-date in 2022 amid crypto winter, and short sellers have made a killing betting against the stock. Crypto stock weakness has generated big profits for short sellers overall in 2022, and Block is among many crypto stocks that have been home run trades for short sellers so far this year.
Looking Into Blackstone's Recent Short Interest
Blackstone's BX short percent of float has risen 7.39% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.29 million shares sold short, which is 3.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
