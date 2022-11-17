ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Microsoft, Walmart, Grinder And GM Fixing Thousands Of Tesla EVs

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Retailers Are Expecting Unpredictable Holiday Sales. These Companies Will Come Out On Top," by Sabrina Escobar, explores the uncertain holiday shopping season ahead of retailers, but notes that companies like Walmart Inc WMT, Dollar General Corp DG and Dollar Tree Inc DLTR could benefit from recession concerns.
Expert Ratings for CoStar Gr

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on CoStar Gr CSGP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyst Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness WOOF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Petco Health and Wellness has an average price target of $16.5 with a high of $19.00 and a low of $12.00.
Where Amgen Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Amgen AMGN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Amgen. The company has an average price target of $255.29 with a high of $282.00 and a low of $234.00.
Analyst Ratings for Johnson & Johnson

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Johnson & Johnson JNJ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Analyst Ratings for Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy LBRT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Liberty Energy. The company has an average price target of $21.38 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $16.00.
Earnings Preview For Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet CENT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Central Garden & Pet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Central Garden & Pet bulls will hope to...
Around $4 Million Bet On Lesaka Technologies? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Amgen

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Amgen AMGN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Amgen has an average price target of $255.29 with a high of $282.00 and a low of $234.00.
NVIDIA Unusual Options Activity For November 18

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Where Bristol-Myers Squibb Stands With Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $79.25 versus the current price of Bristol-Myers Squibb at $77.18, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
Looking Into Blackstone's Recent Short Interest

Blackstone's BX short percent of float has risen 7.39% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.29 million shares sold short, which is 3.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
