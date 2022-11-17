ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

PC Christmas tree lot expected to clear out quickly

By Chloe Sparks
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMBq1_0jEYtdDi00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — One of the most popular Christmas tree lots around town opens up this weekend. Volunteers said they expect hundreds of people to show up to the Bill “H” Haistens Christmas Tree Lot this Saturday.

Initially, more than 500 Fraser Firs of all shapes and sizes will be at the 33rd annual sale.

Volunteers said they usually sell out quickly so you won’t want to wait too long to get yours.

Trees range from $35-$500.

A massive bazaar bringing holiday shopping to PCB

Proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Club of Bay County. The organization’s CEO Hank Hill said there will be a unique opportunity at this year’s event.

“We have a donor that’s given us a match of up to $10,000 above what people pay for their Christmas tree,” Hill said. “So when people get to buy their Christmas tree, they can give a little bit extra and we have a donor that’s going to match that dollar for dollar.”

Beginning November 19th, the lot will be open 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. every day except they will be closed on Thanksgiving day.

Every other day, as long as there are still trees, volunteers like Hank Hill will be at the lot to help cut your tree to be ready for the living room. They’ll also help you load the tree into or on top of your car.

Another shipment of 500 trees arrives on November 30th. The lot is located at 2312 W 23rd Street.

WMBB

Wewahitchka fire house bonding company sues Winterfell Construction

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Wewahitchka’s fire station was supposed to be completed back in April but while construction has halted on the project, lawsuits haven’t. The bonding Company, Fair American Insurance and Reinsurance Company, has filed a federal lawsuit against the former contractor of the Wewahitchka fire station, Winterfell Construction. FAIRCO is suing Winterfell on […]
