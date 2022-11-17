PC Christmas tree lot expected to clear out quickly

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — One of the most popular Christmas tree lots around town opens up this weekend. Volunteers said they expect hundreds of people to show up to the Bill “H” Haistens Christmas Tree Lot this Saturday.

Initially, more than 500 Fraser Firs of all shapes and sizes will be at the 33rd annual sale.

Volunteers said they usually sell out quickly so you won’t want to wait too long to get yours.

Trees range from $35-$500.

Proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Club of Bay County. The organization’s CEO Hank Hill said there will be a unique opportunity at this year’s event.

“We have a donor that’s given us a match of up to $10,000 above what people pay for their Christmas tree,” Hill said. “So when people get to buy their Christmas tree, they can give a little bit extra and we have a donor that’s going to match that dollar for dollar.”

Beginning November 19th, the lot will be open 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. every day except they will be closed on Thanksgiving day.

Every other day, as long as there are still trees, volunteers like Hank Hill will be at the lot to help cut your tree to be ready for the living room. They’ll also help you load the tree into or on top of your car.

Another shipment of 500 trees arrives on November 30th. The lot is located at 2312 W 23rd Street.

