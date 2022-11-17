Read full article on original website
Related
What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Coupa Software
Within the last quarter, Coupa Software COUP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 15 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Coupa Software has an average price target of $68.13 with a high of $82.00 and a low of $53.00.
Where Amgen Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Amgen AMGN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Amgen. The company has an average price target of $255.29 with a high of $282.00 and a low of $234.00.
Analyst Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness WOOF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Petco Health and Wellness has an average price target of $16.5 with a high of $19.00 and a low of $12.00.
Analyst Ratings for Johnson & Johnson
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Johnson & Johnson JNJ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga
Where Bristol-Myers Squibb Stands With Analysts
Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $79.25 versus the current price of Bristol-Myers Squibb at $77.18, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
Analyst Ratings for Liberty Energy
Liberty Energy LBRT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Liberty Energy. The company has an average price target of $21.38 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $16.00.
Expert Ratings for Intuitive Surgical
Within the last quarter, Intuitive Surgical ISRG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Intuitive Surgical has an average price target of $240.25 with a high of $280.00 and a low of $210.00.
Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Rating for AeroVironment: Here's What You Need To Know
Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain its Buy rating of AeroVironment AVAV and raise its price target from $100.00 to $105.00. Shares of AeroVironment are trading up 3.61% over the last 24 hours, at $93.78 per share. A move to $105.00 would account for a 11.96% increase from the current...
Expert Ratings for RH
Analysts have provided the following ratings for RH RH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $333.6 versus the current price of RH at $273.07, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated...
RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Rating for APi Gr: Here's What You Need To Know
RBC Capital has decided to maintain its Sector Perform rating of APi Gr APG and raise its price target from $18.00 to $20.00. Shares of APi Gr are trading up 1.06% over the last 24 hours, at $19.00 per share. A move to $20.00 would account for a 5.26% increase...
Earnings Preview For Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet CENT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Central Garden & Pet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Central Garden & Pet bulls will hope to...
Peering Into Bristol-Myers Squibb's Recent Short Interest
Bristol-Myers Squibb's BMY short percent of float has risen 8.33% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 24.77 million shares sold short, which is 1.17% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking Into Blackstone's Recent Short Interest
Blackstone's BX short percent of float has risen 7.39% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.29 million shares sold short, which is 3.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
It's Not All Bad - Analysts Have Upgraded These 3 REITs
After several months of deep price declines and an avalanche of analyst downgrades, real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks bottomed in mid-October and have been moving higher ever since. Even with REITs bouncing back for the past month, many analysts have been reluctant to upgrade them until recently. But with...
Mortgage REIT Lument Finance Trust Drops To Another New Low
Lument Finance Trust Inc. LFT, a New York-based real estate investment trust (REIT), declined in price this week to another new 52-week low. Many REITs have been bouncing off of lows in November, but after Lument reported funds from operations of $0.01 per share earlier this month, the selling picked up.
3 Applied Materials Analysts On Earnings After Report Triggers A Rally
Applied Materials, Inc's AMAT quarterly earnings triggered a rally. Analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating while raising the price target from $90 to $115. The company reported healthy revenues and earnings and “guided JanQ to $6.7B/$1.93 (ABOVE consensus $6.3B/$1.79) despite China restrictions,” Rakesh said in a note.
Cannabis Stock Movers For November 18, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 18.03% at $0.07. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 6.86% at $0.22. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 6.05% at $2.28. ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 3.98% at $91.65. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.92% at $1.06. LOSERS:. iAnthus Capital Hldgs...
This Analyst Is Bullish On Evolent Health's Recent Deal, Calls 'Highly Strategic Acquisition'
Thursday after close, Evolent Health Inc EVH agreed to acquire Magellan Specialty Health, the specialty benefit management organization owned by Centene Corporation CNC, for $650 million at the close plus additional contingent consideration of up to $150 million based on 2023 performance. William Blair is positive on the acquisition and...
Benzinga
Ecovyst Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference
Ecovyst Inc. ECVT ("Ecovyst") today announced that Gene Shiels, Director of Investor Relations for Ecovyst Inc., will present at the Bank of America 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 10:10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The presentation will be broadcast simultaneously via webcast and will be available to...
Credit Suisse Sets Bearish Tone For Amgen; Says Current Setup Not Ideal For Growth
Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on Amgen Inc AMGN with an Underperform rating and a price target of $240. The analysts say that Amgen has had a solid year, with the stock up c.25% year to date, recently driven by early clinical readouts. But, the firm believes management's current setup...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
184K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0