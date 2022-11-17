Read full article on original website
Gene Editing Stock's Prospects Cut In Half By Analyst, Citing Limited Value In Retina Treatment
Credit Suisse has downgraded Editas Medicine Inc EDIT from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $13 from $25. Thursday, Editas announced clinical data from the Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial of EDIT-101, an in vivo CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing medicine. Given the small population (around 300 in the U.S.), the...
Pfizer Is Worst-Performing US Large-Cap Pharma Stock This Year, Its Investment Case Is Complex Yet Rewarding
Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on Pfizer Inc PFE with an Outperform rating and a price target of $55. The analyst says that Pfizer has been the worst-performing U.S. Large-Cap Pharma this year, falling 15% on uncertainties with COVID-19 and slowing vaccine sales. Heading into 2023, Credit Suisse thinks 2023...
FTX CEO Details Plans To Restructure Global Empire, Asks Stakeholders To 'Be Patient'
The newly appointed CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, John Ray III, is in damage control mode, assuring FTX employees, vendors, customers, regulators, and government stakeholders to "be patient" after the collapse of the company. What Happened: In a Saturday statement, Ray said the company looks forward to selling or...
India's Revised Data Privacy Bill Appears As Relief For Big Techs, But Also Comes With Harsher Penalty
India plans to allow the transfer and storing of personal data in some countries overseas. The move marks a truce for global companies, including Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL Google, Amazon.com Inc AMZN, and Meta Platforms Inc’s META Facebook. The government will “notify such countries or territories outside India...
Larry Summers Backs Fed Moves, Urges Caution In US Diplomacy: 'Not For Us To Tell China How They Should Organize Their Society'
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers believes the U.S. Federal Reserve is on the right path in its fight against inflation. What Happened: Summers, in an interaction with Bloomberg TV, said if the central bank had not been excessively optimistic about inflation, they would have had a little more room to rely on forecasts that have not yet proved inflation is going to cool.
