Wisconsin State

wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,684,100 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,731 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalNov. 11th Total. Total Positive Cases1,684,1001,679,080 (+5,020) Fully Vaccinated3,606,512 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster812,264 (13.9%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,73113,700 (+31)
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Who Owns The Most Land In Wisconsin?

The largest private landowner in Wisconsin currently owns over half a million acres. That's a lot of real estate. Who owns the most land in the cheesehead state?. The largest private landowner in Wisconsin actually recently changed a few years ago. It was at the time Plum Creek Timber Company. They were founded in 1989 as a timberland owner and manager that also did mineral extraction and property development. They were based in Seattle, Washington.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wis. AG bars for-profit school from collecting fees from students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has shut down enrollment revenue for an online, for-profit school that is said to teach software sales to those who enroll, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Friday. Prehired LLC is barred from enrolling new Wisconsin students and collecting fees from Wisconsinites...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious respiratory illness they should be careful of. According to UW Health, blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory infection that can develop when a person breathes in toxic airborne spores, called Blastomyces dermatitidis. The toxic fungus is especially prevalent in northern counties of Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

One Year In, Wisconsin Communities Measure Impact of Infrastructure Law

This week marked the first anniversary of the signing of the federal infrastructure law. Groups pushing for support for Wisconsin towns and cities say implementation is providing hope overlooked areas will get the jolts they need. Zach Vruwink, deputy executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, said so far,...
WISCONSIN STATE
themadent.com

GOP Gaslights, While Biden-Harris Provide Solutions

Now that the noise level has been turned down, voters are starting to realize they were sold a bill of goods. Many have been quick to note how quickly gas prices fell after Election Day. Within a three to four day window, prices dropped by as much as sixty cents at some Milwaukee area gas pumps. The ceiling no longer seems to be falling and the floor has not been snatched out from under us.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Health experts warn hunters about dangerous fungus in Wisconsin woodlands

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Health experts are warning hunters about a fungal infection they could catch while out in Wisconsin’s forests. Blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory fungus that develops when a person inhales spores of Blastomyces dermatitidus. Wisconsin has the highest rates of infection in the United States. 10 to 40 people out of every 100,000 are infected every...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Opinion | Madison becomes bigger, bluer and more crucial for Democrats

For the passionate progressive voters who saturate Madison and the rest of Dane County, the recent good news has come in waves. First was the wee-hours election night call that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had prevailed and would continue to serve as a heroic bulwark against the wave of populist, right-wing extremism in Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Milwaukee Adoption Day: 43 kids in Wisconsin foster care system adopted Friday

MILWAUKEE — Friday marked an emotional day at the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center. Forty-three Wisconsin children in foster care permanently left the program as 28 families finalized adoptions. Eager, energetic kids filed into the courtrooms for their hearings Friday morning. They each left with permanent parents. According to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Most commonly seen birds in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Wisconsin from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE

