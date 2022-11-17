ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

etxview.com

Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show

One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation

As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
BETHLEHEM, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Recently-Finished Pipersville Development Celebrates the Sale of Their Last “Contemporary Townhome”

A brand new home development in Bucks County is already celebrating the final sale of one of their most popular townhome models. Lennar Philly Metro finished Lantern Ridge, a new addition of single-family homes and townhomes in Pipersville, earlier this month. Not that soon after opening up to buyers and renters, the new development has recently sold the last of their “contemporary townhome” models to a local family.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

When is This Year’s ‘Light Up Night’ in Hellertown?

Hellertown residents are preparing to celebrate another holiday season, and the local Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the borough and local business sponsors is organizing another memorable Black Friday kickoff event that will also bring the community together. When is Light Up Night 2022?. The annual Light...
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular Venezuelan restaurant, specializing in stuffed arepas, to debut 2nd Allentown location

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An eatery known for its overflowing and mouthwatering arepas is doubling its footprint in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, a Venezuelan restaurant that debuted in September 2019 at 12 S. Eighth St. downtown, is planning to open a second location within the next few weeks at 708 Union Blvd. on the city’s East Side, co-founder Humberto Canelon said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Chris Penn made Easton Sweet Shop his personal kitchen during ‘The Florentine’ filming | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Of all the local stories to come out of filming the famous flop “The Florentine,” this one is the tastiest. Actor Chris Penn took over the kitchen of one of the filming locations, the now-former Easton Sweet Shop in Centre Square, and made himself the unofficial chef for cast and crew. According to an Express-Times report 25 years ago this week, his eggplant parmesan lasagna took two days to make but was well worth the wait.
EASTON, PA
Times News

Jim Thorpe won’t allow taproom next to park

A local brewing company was unanimously denied a special exception Thursday night that would have permitted it to pursue a taproom and storage facility next to Memorial Park in Jim Thorpe. Todd Stuckley, owner of Jim Thorpe Brewing Company LLC, sought to purchase property at 830 Fern St., which is...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

RR gets first chance if station sells

Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
JIM THORPE, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton County upcoming roadwork

Municipality: City of Bethlehem, Glendon and Hellertown Boroughs, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships. Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611) Restriction: Shoulder restrictions. Please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: Nov. 21. Est completion date: Nov. 22. Restrictions in effect (time of day):...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Humane Pennsylvania Hosts A One-Day, Fee-Waived Adoption Event

Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event. On Saturday, November 19th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers thanks to our generous sponsors, Ty and Tina Shank.
READING, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Allentown’s Jordan Creek Greenway Trail is Officially Open

The City of Allentown today celebrated the official ribbon cutting of Jordan Creek Greenway, the newest addition to the City’s trail system. The Jordan Creek Greenway is a 1.7-mile paved multi use trail along the west side of Jordan Creek. It includes various amenities including shared lane pavement markings, regulatory and directional signage, sidewalk improvements, pedestrian scale lighting, roadway light improvements, custom trail signage, ADA ramp upgrades, rectangular rapid flashing beacon signals for safer trail crossings at Gordon Street and Sumner Avenue trail crossings, informational kiosks, and trash receptacles.
ALLENTOWN, PA

