FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
etxview.com
Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show
One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
thebrownandwhite.com
Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation
As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
Recently-Finished Pipersville Development Celebrates the Sale of Their Last “Contemporary Townhome”
A brand new home development in Bucks County is already celebrating the final sale of one of their most popular townhome models. Lennar Philly Metro finished Lantern Ridge, a new addition of single-family homes and townhomes in Pipersville, earlier this month. Not that soon after opening up to buyers and renters, the new development has recently sold the last of their “contemporary townhome” models to a local family.
Easton Winter Village opens with shopping, skating and more in Centre Square (PHOTOS)
With dozens of vendor huts festooned in multi-color lights, beneath white-lit trees and the soon-to-be-lit Peace Candle, Easton Winter Village opened Friday for its third annual run. The outdoor marketplace features 38 huts representing city retailers, restaurants and crafters; a synthetic-surface skating rink; and a stage for live entertainment. Mayor...
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
With Holiday Season Fast Approaching, These Bucks County Spots Have Another Wonderful Program Planned
One of Bucks County’s most popular tourist destinations is getting ready for a festive holiday season with upcoming events. Staff writers from the New Jersey Hills Media Group wrote about the local spot’s plans.
sauconsource.com
When is This Year’s ‘Light Up Night’ in Hellertown?
Hellertown residents are preparing to celebrate another holiday season, and the local Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the borough and local business sponsors is organizing another memorable Black Friday kickoff event that will also bring the community together. When is Light Up Night 2022?. The annual Light...
WFMZ-TV Online
Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Venezuelan restaurant, specializing in stuffed arepas, to debut 2nd Allentown location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An eatery known for its overflowing and mouthwatering arepas is doubling its footprint in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, a Venezuelan restaurant that debuted in September 2019 at 12 S. Eighth St. downtown, is planning to open a second location within the next few weeks at 708 Union Blvd. on the city’s East Side, co-founder Humberto Canelon said.
This Bucks County Borough Will Be Celebrating Their 108th Christmas Tree Lighting Next Week
The event is expected to bring in a large amount of people from inside and outside the area. One of Bucks County’s most popular boroughs will be lighting their large Christmas tree next week, a great activity for family and friends. Staff writers at Discover Doylestown wrote about the details for the event.
It’s Electric! This Bucks County Township Might Become the Next Location of a Tesla Dealership
The township is in talks to build a new dealership for a major electric vehicle company. As electric vehicles continue to be a huge hit amongst Bucks County drivers, one township may soon be the next location of a major dealership. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the plans in the Warminster Patch.
Chris Penn made Easton Sweet Shop his personal kitchen during ‘The Florentine’ filming | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Of all the local stories to come out of filming the famous flop “The Florentine,” this one is the tastiest. Actor Chris Penn took over the kitchen of one of the filming locations, the now-former Easton Sweet Shop in Centre Square, and made himself the unofficial chef for cast and crew. According to an Express-Times report 25 years ago this week, his eggplant parmesan lasagna took two days to make but was well worth the wait.
thevalleyledger.com
Peace Candle lighting ceremony Nov. 26 highlights full day of holiday activities, celebrations, entertainment in Easton
EASTON, Pa. – Easton’s Peace Candle – the city’s beloved holiday symbol representing a collective, universal wish for humanity – will be illuminated for the season on Saturday, Nov. 26, with a ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. in a newly renovated Centre Square. The annual...
Times News
Jim Thorpe won’t allow taproom next to park
A local brewing company was unanimously denied a special exception Thursday night that would have permitted it to pursue a taproom and storage facility next to Memorial Park in Jim Thorpe. Todd Stuckley, owner of Jim Thorpe Brewing Company LLC, sought to purchase property at 830 Fern St., which is...
Times News
RR gets first chance if station sells
Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
homenewspa.com
Northampton County upcoming roadwork
Municipality: City of Bethlehem, Glendon and Hellertown Boroughs, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships. Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611) Restriction: Shoulder restrictions. Please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: Nov. 21. Est completion date: Nov. 22. Restrictions in effect (time of day):...
bctv.org
Humane Pennsylvania Hosts A One-Day, Fee-Waived Adoption Event
Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event. On Saturday, November 19th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers thanks to our generous sponsors, Ty and Tina Shank.
thevalleyledger.com
Allentown’s Jordan Creek Greenway Trail is Officially Open
The City of Allentown today celebrated the official ribbon cutting of Jordan Creek Greenway, the newest addition to the City’s trail system. The Jordan Creek Greenway is a 1.7-mile paved multi use trail along the west side of Jordan Creek. It includes various amenities including shared lane pavement markings, regulatory and directional signage, sidewalk improvements, pedestrian scale lighting, roadway light improvements, custom trail signage, ADA ramp upgrades, rectangular rapid flashing beacon signals for safer trail crossings at Gordon Street and Sumner Avenue trail crossings, informational kiosks, and trash receptacles.
