Analyst Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness WOOF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Petco Health and Wellness has an average price target of $16.5 with a high of $19.00 and a low of $12.00.
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Amgen
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Amgen AMGN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Amgen has an average price target of $255.29 with a high of $282.00 and a low of $234.00.
Expert Ratings for RH
Analysts have provided the following ratings for RH RH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $333.6 versus the current price of RH at $273.07, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated...
Expert Ratings for Intuitive Surgical
Within the last quarter, Intuitive Surgical ISRG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Intuitive Surgical has an average price target of $240.25 with a high of $280.00 and a low of $210.00.
As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'
With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
Where Bristol-Myers Squibb Stands With Analysts
Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $79.25 versus the current price of Bristol-Myers Squibb at $77.18, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Microsoft, Walmart, Grinder And GM Fixing Thousands Of Tesla EVs
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Retailers Are Expecting Unpredictable Holiday Sales. These Companies Will Come Out On Top," by Sabrina Escobar, explores the uncertain holiday shopping season ahead of retailers, but notes that companies like Walmart Inc WMT, Dollar General Corp DG and Dollar Tree Inc DLTR could benefit from recession concerns.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Gave New Meaning To '420-69,' Taking Home $300M: Where Is It Now?
The shocking and appalling details of FTX’s collapse are still being uncovered, but new information issued by The Wall Street Journal shows that Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out 71.31% of a top-up to a series B funding round in 2021, taking home $300 million. What Happened: In a play on...
RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Rating for APi Gr: Here's What You Need To Know
RBC Capital has decided to maintain its Sector Perform rating of APi Gr APG and raise its price target from $18.00 to $20.00. Shares of APi Gr are trading up 1.06% over the last 24 hours, at $19.00 per share. A move to $20.00 would account for a 5.26% increase...
JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Rating for CarMax: Here's What You Need To Know
JP Morgan has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of CarMax KMX and lower its price target from $70.00 to $60.00. Shares of CarMax are trading down 2.17% over the last 24 hours, at $65.77 per share. A move to $60.00 would account for a 8.77% decrease from the current...
This Analyst Is Bullish On Evolent Health's Recent Deal, Calls 'Highly Strategic Acquisition'
Thursday after close, Evolent Health Inc EVH agreed to acquire Magellan Specialty Health, the specialty benefit management organization owned by Centene Corporation CNC, for $650 million at the close plus additional contingent consideration of up to $150 million based on 2023 performance. William Blair is positive on the acquisition and...
3 Applied Materials Analysts On Earnings After Report Triggers A Rally
Applied Materials, Inc's AMAT quarterly earnings triggered a rally. Analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating while raising the price target from $90 to $115. The company reported healthy revenues and earnings and “guided JanQ to $6.7B/$1.93 (ABOVE consensus $6.3B/$1.79) despite China restrictions,” Rakesh said in a note.
Around $4 Million Bet On Lesaka Technologies? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Peering Into Bristol-Myers Squibb's Recent Short Interest
Bristol-Myers Squibb's BMY short percent of float has risen 8.33% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 24.77 million shares sold short, which is 1.17% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Earnings Preview For Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet CENT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Central Garden & Pet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Central Garden & Pet bulls will hope to...
Mortgage REIT Lument Finance Trust Drops To Another New Low
Lument Finance Trust Inc. LFT, a New York-based real estate investment trust (REIT), declined in price this week to another new 52-week low. Many REITs have been bouncing off of lows in November, but after Lument reported funds from operations of $0.01 per share earlier this month, the selling picked up.
Looking Into Blackstone's Recent Short Interest
Blackstone's BX short percent of float has risen 7.39% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.29 million shares sold short, which is 3.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
NVIDIA Unusual Options Activity For November 18
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Credit Suisse Sets Bearish Tone For Amgen; Says Current Setup Not Ideal For Growth
Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on Amgen Inc AMGN with an Underperform rating and a price target of $240. The analysts say that Amgen has had a solid year, with the stock up c.25% year to date, recently driven by early clinical readouts. But, the firm believes management's current setup...
Welltower Is Having A Strong Month After Impressive Q3 Earnings
A major real estate investment trust (REIT) headed higher on Nov. 8, after reporting third-quarter funds from operation (FFO) met expectations and revenues beat them. Welltower Inc. WELL gained substantially on the news that the company had a quarterly FFO of $0.84 per share, better than the year-ago figure of $0.80%.
