June Jacqueline Popplewell Gaskins, of Russell Springs
June Jacqueline Popplewell Gaskins, of Russell Springs, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. June was born in Anderson, Indiana, June 20, 1924, daughter of the late Orion Avalee and Josephine Anderson Popplewell. On June 21, 1941, at the age of 17, she married Morris M. Gaskins, the beginning of a fifty-three-year union of marriage and work for the Lord. June was a dutiful and devoted pastor’s wife. During Bro. Morris’ pastoring career, she was active in music, with the children’s choir, Bible Schools and revivals in their tenures at Science Hill First Baptist Church, Clear Fork Baptist Church, in Albany, and Union Baptist Church, of Russell Springs. She was a member of Russell Springs First Baptist Church.
Christmas on the Square coming up in two weeks
The annual Russell County Celebrates Christmas on the Square in Jamestown will be taking place in just two weeks. The 6th annual event is scheduled for Friday, December 2 from 5-8 p.m. Several vendors have already signed up to be part of the event, something that Jamestown Mayor Regena Hinton...
KSP investigating fatal collision in Pulaski County
Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating a fatal collision in the Science Hill community in neighboring Pulaski County earlier this week. According to KSP, the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi operated by Fred Haste Jr., age 66 of Bethelridge in Casey County was traveling west on KY 635 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA operated by Benjamin L. Durham III, 61, of Danville.
RCMS Basketball drops 2 of 3 to Clinton County
The Russell County Middle School Laker Basketball teams dropped 2 of 3 games to Clinton County Thursday night. The 6th grade team picked up the lone victory, a 33-17 win. The 7th grade team fell by a score of 29-22, while the 8th grade team fell by a score of 34-29.
Russell Springs Planning and Zoning Commission reappointed for another term
The Russell Springs Planning and Zoning Commission were re-appointed to another two-year term. Here’s Mayor Eddie Thomas with more.
South KY RECC having planned outage in Jabez this morning
South Kentucky RECC will have a planned outage this morning at 10 a.m. eastern/9 a.m. central as crews make necessary repairs to the Cherokee and Cook’s Chapel circuits in Jabez. The outage is expected to last approximately three to four hours and affect approximately 800 members.
