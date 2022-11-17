ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Grundy County Herald

Grundy Cheer places 4th

The 8 and 9 South Grundy Cheer Team placed 4th at the Harvest Bowl in Marion County this weekend. Front Row pictured from left are Kazleigh Nolan, Brooklyn Campbell, Arabella Barrett and Maggie Owens. Back row pictured from left are Julia Sanders, Athena Fallin, Lila Owens, Brooklyn Nunley, Destiny Goins, Lagatha Price.
MARION COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Monteagle Elementary Hand Bell Choir

The Monteagle Elementary School Hand Bell Choir performed the Star- Spangled Banner recently at the MES basketball game. The choir is led by Mrs. Pam Maloof, an avid volunteer at Monteagle Elementary. Mrs. Pam and the Hand Bell Choir will perform at all home games this season.
MONTEAGLE, TN
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Cutest Chin-Length Wavy Bob Haircuts

A chin-length wavy bob is a short haircut. It offers more volume, texture, body, and movement. Hair can be naturally wavy or styled with heat tools. Tools to provide a wide range of wave textures — from soft, tousled, fluffy to sleek. Recently, I had a chance to talk...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

Winners Announced in the GCHS Veteran’s Day Essay Contest

On Friday, November 11, Grundy County High School honored local veterans with an all school assembly for Veterans Day. The event was attended by eight local veterans: Jacob Anderson, Chris Grooms, Charles Hobbs, Nicky Johnson, Sam Johnson, Seann Lewis, Donald Partin, and Brian Schwentner. Mr. Kelly Gibbs, U.S. History teacher...
TRACY CITY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Veterans honored across school district

All Grundy County Schools enjoyed participating in Veterans Day. The High School had 8 Veterans, North Elementary recognized 26 veterans, Swiss Memorial Elementary had 22, Tracy City Elementary had 15, Pelham Elementary had 20, and Coalmont Elementary had 10. That is a total of 99 Veterans recognized this past Friday in our school system. The children prepped all week, learning about veterans and decorating their schools. Each school treated their Veterans to morning food and drink.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Friday Afternoon Fire Destroys Residence on Redmon Road

A fire Friday afternoon destroyed a double wide mobile home at 394 Redmon Road. DeKalb County Firefighters were summoned to the home of Roger Bailey at 1:53 p.m. “We found a fully involved trailer fire upon our arrival with flames showing out the roof, front, and rear of the residence,” said Lieutenant Blake Cantrell.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
SMYRNA, TN
Grundy County Herald

Shelter Insurance Slam Dunk

Steven Roberts of Shelter Insurance in Tracy City recently donated two need practice goals to Tracy City Elementary School. The students will utilize them to work on shooting drills during practice.
TRACY CITY, TN
wgnsradio.com

New OAKLAND COURT Residents Are Counting Their Blessings!

(MURFREESBORO) Past improvements in developing low-income communities have had a strong success record in the Heart of Tennessee. Earlier Mayor Shane McFarland said, “The secret ingredient is instilling pride in their community by residents.”. It seems like it was just the other day that neighborhood workshops dealing with the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Grundy County Herald

News from the Grundy County Board of Education

Grundy County School Board members Phyllis Lusk, Nelda Stiefel, Catrina Magouirk, Linda Broom, Margaret Thomas, Chairman Rick Rust, board secretary Anna Meeks and Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley attended the Leadership Conference & Annual Convention hosted by the Tennessee School Boards Association at the Opryland Convention Center in Nashville, Nov. 10 – 13.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Grundy County Herald

2022 Operation Christmas

The Grundy County Herald is partnering with Sewanee Lodge #405 and OES #266 to collect food items to fill Christmas food baskets. 2022 Operation Christmas will provide food baskets for families in need around the county. Donations from the list below can be dropped off at The Herald Monday-Thursday until...
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN

