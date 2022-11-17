Read full article on original website
Grundy County Herald
Grundy Cheer places 4th
The 8 and 9 South Grundy Cheer Team placed 4th at the Harvest Bowl in Marion County this weekend. Front Row pictured from left are Kazleigh Nolan, Brooklyn Campbell, Arabella Barrett and Maggie Owens. Back row pictured from left are Julia Sanders, Athena Fallin, Lila Owens, Brooklyn Nunley, Destiny Goins, Lagatha Price.
Grundy County Herald
Monteagle Elementary Hand Bell Choir
The Monteagle Elementary School Hand Bell Choir performed the Star- Spangled Banner recently at the MES basketball game. The choir is led by Mrs. Pam Maloof, an avid volunteer at Monteagle Elementary. Mrs. Pam and the Hand Bell Choir will perform at all home games this season.
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
WDEF
Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
latest-hairstyles.com
15 Cutest Chin-Length Wavy Bob Haircuts
A chin-length wavy bob is a short haircut. It offers more volume, texture, body, and movement. Hair can be naturally wavy or styled with heat tools. Tools to provide a wide range of wave textures — from soft, tousled, fluffy to sleek. Recently, I had a chance to talk...
Grundy County Herald
Winners Announced in the GCHS Veteran’s Day Essay Contest
On Friday, November 11, Grundy County High School honored local veterans with an all school assembly for Veterans Day. The event was attended by eight local veterans: Jacob Anderson, Chris Grooms, Charles Hobbs, Nicky Johnson, Sam Johnson, Seann Lewis, Donald Partin, and Brian Schwentner. Mr. Kelly Gibbs, U.S. History teacher...
Oakland Advances to the Semifinals of the TSSAA Playoffs After Beating Blackman
Blackman- 23 Oakland (12-1) beats Blackman (10-3) for the second time this season. The Patriots held a 14-9 lead at the halftime break. Eric Taylor scored the game’s only touchdown in the first quarter. He would go on to score again in the second quarter. Blackman answered back quickly...
Grundy County Herald
Veterans honored across school district
All Grundy County Schools enjoyed participating in Veterans Day. The High School had 8 Veterans, North Elementary recognized 26 veterans, Swiss Memorial Elementary had 22, Tracy City Elementary had 15, Pelham Elementary had 20, and Coalmont Elementary had 10. That is a total of 99 Veterans recognized this past Friday in our school system. The children prepped all week, learning about veterans and decorating their schools. Each school treated their Veterans to morning food and drink.
mtsunews.com
First 4 MTSU students reach med school at Meharry as Dec. 1 application deadline looms for next freshman class
As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four MTSU undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to medical school,” an exuberant Maria Hite of...
wjle.com
Friday Afternoon Fire Destroys Residence on Redmon Road
A fire Friday afternoon destroyed a double wide mobile home at 394 Redmon Road. DeKalb County Firefighters were summoned to the home of Roger Bailey at 1:53 p.m. “We found a fully involved trailer fire upon our arrival with flames showing out the roof, front, and rear of the residence,” said Lieutenant Blake Cantrell.
WKRN
Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna
If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
Grundy County Herald
Shelter Insurance Slam Dunk
Steven Roberts of Shelter Insurance in Tracy City recently donated two need practice goals to Tracy City Elementary School. The students will utilize them to work on shooting drills during practice.
wgnsradio.com
New OAKLAND COURT Residents Are Counting Their Blessings!
(MURFREESBORO) Past improvements in developing low-income communities have had a strong success record in the Heart of Tennessee. Earlier Mayor Shane McFarland said, “The secret ingredient is instilling pride in their community by residents.”. It seems like it was just the other day that neighborhood workshops dealing with the...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chattanooga on Monday. A car driven by a 24-year-old guy exited the road at 6401 Mountain View Road and hit many things before coming to a stop.
Grundy County Herald
News from the Grundy County Board of Education
Grundy County School Board members Phyllis Lusk, Nelda Stiefel, Catrina Magouirk, Linda Broom, Margaret Thomas, Chairman Rick Rust, board secretary Anna Meeks and Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley attended the Leadership Conference & Annual Convention hosted by the Tennessee School Boards Association at the Opryland Convention Center in Nashville, Nov. 10 – 13.
wgnsradio.com
DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
Grundy County Herald
2022 Operation Christmas
The Grundy County Herald is partnering with Sewanee Lodge #405 and OES #266 to collect food items to fill Christmas food baskets. 2022 Operation Christmas will provide food baskets for families in need around the county. Donations from the list below can be dropped off at The Herald Monday-Thursday until...
New Director of Schools will be needed in Franklin County as Bean is set to Retire
Stanley Bean will be pursuing retirement after serving five years as Franklin County’s director of schools. Bean’s current contract expires on June 30, 2023. Bean, 68, told the board on Monday he would not seek a new contract. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters...
WTVC
Hamilton County School Board addresses Budgetel closure that affects 71 kids
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After the extended stay motel "The Budgetel" was closed down by the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office, many people including some Hamilton County students are looking for new homes. The Hamilton County School Board met Thursday and, while it was not on the agenda, it was...
chattanoogacw.com
All wet: 'Billing issue confusion' leaves some Hamilton County water customers out to dry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Several customers of a Chattanooga-based water utility got a shock when they opened their most recent water bill. For months, their monthly bill was quite low. Now, though, they're having to pay for what they should have been charged at the time. And the utility says...
