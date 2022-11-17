Read full article on original website
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Nick Canepa's Chargers report card: vs. Chiefs
Union-Tribune columnist Nick Canepa grades the Chargers after their 30-27 home loss Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs
MyNorthwest.com
What are realistic expectations for Seahawks CB Tre Brown’s early return?
For the second year in a row, the Seahawks appear to have found something in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft as it pertains to the secondary. This year, fourth-round rookie Coby Bryant has continued to grow and has more than held down the nickel corner spot. And all fifth-round pick Tariq Woolen has done is record five interceptions through 10 games and emerge as a potential Pro Bowler in Year 1 of his NFL career.
MyNorthwest.com
If Seahawks don’t draft a QB, what should their first 4 picks be?
It seemed like a sure thing that the Seahawks would be drafting a quarterback early in next April’s draft given they have two picks in each of the first two rounds, but Geno Smith is playing like a Pro Bowler and could wind up with a new contract with Seattle.
MyNorthwest.com
Fann Mail: Do the Seahawks or Mariners have the brighter future?
The Seahawks are on their bye week and the Mariners are a few days removed from their first big move of the offseason. That makes this a wonderful time to take questions for a mailbag. Below you’ll find my thoughts on a variety of topics, and I would like to...
MyNorthwest.com
Big question Mariners have to answer: Where does Julio Rodríguez hit?
The player who has been in the spotlight the most for the Seattle Mariners over the past year really isn’t in that spot this offseason. That’s because there aren’t many questions marks about Julio Rodríguez right now. Not after he posted an American League Rookie of the Year-winning season, and especially not after he signed a megadeal that could keep him in Northwest Green through 2034.
MyNorthwest.com
3 Things to Know: Mariners’ trade of Kyle Lewis for Cooper Hummel
The Mariners made a trade Thursday that Mike Salk of Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk called “the mortal lock of this offseason,” shipping away Kyle Lewis, the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year. Despite Lewis’ clear upside and flashes of brilliance for Seattle in the big...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners’ Dipoto addresses replacing Erik Swanson, possible target Kodai Senga
The Mariners addressed a big area of need with the addition of slugging outfielder Teoscar Hernández, but it came at the cost of a very good MLB reliever in Erik Swanson. Swanson was one of two players that Seattle sent to Toronto for Hernández (the other being lefty pitching prospect Adam Macko), and the deal comes on the heels of Swanson’s best year in the big leagues.
Kevin Huerter on his Sacramento Kings’ 6th straight win, making his return to Atlanta to face the Hawks on road trip
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Kevin Huerter breaks-down what he sees from Sacramento’s sixth straight win, a 137-129 victory over the Detroit Pistons, the trouble on the defensive end, the upcoming road trip, returning to Atlanta to face his former Hawks team and why, as a Ynakees fan, he hopes Aaron Judge will remain […]
Sacramento beats Detroit 137-129, runs win streak to 6 games
De'Aaron Fox had 33 points and seven assists and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to six games with a 137-129 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.
MyNorthwest.com
Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9
SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games –winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games.
MyNorthwest.com
Schultz scores 2, including OT winner, to lead Kraken past Rangers
SEATTLE (AP) – Justin Schultz scored his second goal of the game 3:39 into overtime and the Seattle Kraken snapped a two-game skid with a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night. Kraken 3, Rangers 2: Stats. It was the first multigoal game for Schultz, who...
