Cook leads Missouri to 45-14 rout over New Mexico State

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Freezing temperatures couldn’t chill Missouri on Saturday night. Brady Cook tossed three touchdown passes, Luther Burden and Cody Schrader both scored twice and the Tigers rolled to a 45-14 victory over New Mexico State. The Aggies (4-6) showed spark on their opening drive with quarterback Diego Pavia completing his first three […]
