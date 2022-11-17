COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Freezing temperatures couldn’t chill Missouri on Saturday night. Brady Cook tossed three touchdown passes, Luther Burden and Cody Schrader both scored twice and the Tigers rolled to a 45-14 victory over New Mexico State. The Aggies (4-6) showed spark on their opening drive with quarterback Diego Pavia completing his first three […]

