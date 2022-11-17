ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Eater

10 Worthwhile Places to Eat and Drink in Walnut Creek

The Walnut Creek area is awash in smaller, local chains — and, honestly, it makes sense, given the larger restaurant spaces, (somewhat) plentiful parking, and hot summer (and not-too-cold winter) weather perfect for outdoor patios and strolling the Main Street drag. Still, there are a number of homegrown favorites worth trying while you’re in the area, whether you’re shopping around Broadway Plaza or some other reason that brings you to this region. Here’s where to snag a bite to eat when Cheesecake Factory doesn’t quite fit your food needs.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
sonomamag.com

Delicious Holiday Gifts Made in Sonoma

Local jam, honey, cheeses, olive oil, chocolates, and more bring brightness and cheer to holiday tables. This season, spread goodwill—to a neighbor or friend, a teacher or colleague—as you support our region’s artisan food businesses. Drinks. ORGANIC CHAMOMILE TEA / Traditional Medicinals / Sebastopol / $6 /...
SONOMA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vacaville baker competes on Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge

VACAVILLE — A Vacaville baker is so close to victory, she could taste it. She said entering the Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge is an honor she holds close to her heart.Ali Harris has sweet memories as a five-year-old in the kitchen with her grandmother."My grandmother, who is near and dear to my heart, taught me how to bake," she said. "We used to do cinnamon rolls, sugar cookies, gingerbread cookies, all in the holiday season."It quickly became Harris' hobby and a fun and creative outlet that she showcased on social media. And pretty soon, it wasn't just catering customers...
VACAVILLE, CA
advnture.com

The 5 best National Parks near San Francisco

Need to get out of the city? The best National Parks near San Francisco deliver talus caves, rock pinnacles, waterfalls, volcanoes, beaches and the tallest trees on the planet. When you’ve finished with Alcatraz and the Castro in San Francisco, it’s common to head over the Golden Gate Bridge to wine country for some respite from the bustle of the city and enjoy some downtime in the rolling hills of Napa and Sonoma. But if you’re truly looking to immerse yourself in nature, you can easily visit some of the best National Parks in California – and in fact, the world – within a surprisingly short drive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondthecreek.com

lululemon Reopens at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek

The activewear clothing store lululemon has finally reopened in their previous Broadway Plaza location in Walnut Creek. They were temporarily located where GAP used to be, around the corner. The tree design is now gone, replaced with a shimmering metallic look, in an expanded space to the right, where Nespresso used to be.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
ksro.com

“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard

The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

USPS worker in Vallejo held at gunpoint, has mail stolen

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo earlier this week. That man got away with a truck full of mail. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest. “Those are multiple federal felonies. This is something we take […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Thursday Morning What's Up: Early Morning Crash Near Pittsburg Claims Five Lives

An early-morning wrong-way collision on Highway 4 in Pittsburg killed all five people involved, including three juveniles. The crash happened just west of Loveridge Road after midnight last night, and a Hyundai with all three juveniles in it was reportedly driving east in the westbound lanes of the road when it hit an SUV. [NBC Bay Area / East Bay Times]
PITTSBURG, CA
KTLA

California fast food worker loses eye protecting special needs boy

The assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill in Antioch lost the ability to see out of her right eye in an attack Saturday evening at work. Surveillance video obtained by KTLA’s sister station KRON4 captured the attack on camera. The woman, 19-year-old Bianca Palomera, had just started her shift at the restaurant, located at […]
ANTIOCH, CA
diablomag.com

Party of Six in the East Bay

The year 2022 is ending with a bang. This month we salute a Lafayette resident who was featured on the cover of a national magazine for her gun safety work, a World War II hero who is finally being recognized at 104 years old, a former Diablo editor with a new book about an international baseball star, and some out-of-this-world attractions in our backyard.
LAFAYETTE, CA

