Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stateline Road Smokehouse is Coming to Napa
The BBQ joint will open in the Rail-Arts District at 872 Vallejo Street in a former auto body shop, "giving it a funky feel unlike any other BBQ space in Northern California."
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
Eater
10 Worthwhile Places to Eat and Drink in Walnut Creek
The Walnut Creek area is awash in smaller, local chains — and, honestly, it makes sense, given the larger restaurant spaces, (somewhat) plentiful parking, and hot summer (and not-too-cold winter) weather perfect for outdoor patios and strolling the Main Street drag. Still, there are a number of homegrown favorites worth trying while you’re in the area, whether you’re shopping around Broadway Plaza or some other reason that brings you to this region. Here’s where to snag a bite to eat when Cheesecake Factory doesn’t quite fit your food needs.
sonomamag.com
Delicious Holiday Gifts Made in Sonoma
Local jam, honey, cheeses, olive oil, chocolates, and more bring brightness and cheer to holiday tables. This season, spread goodwill—to a neighbor or friend, a teacher or colleague—as you support our region’s artisan food businesses. Drinks. ORGANIC CHAMOMILE TEA / Traditional Medicinals / Sebastopol / $6 /...
Yelp crowns San Francisco brunch spot best in California
Yelp has confirmed it, San Francisco knows good brunch. The online restaurant guide has released its top 100 brunch spots in California list for this year, and a San Francisco establishment has been ranked number 1.
San Francisco Becomes A Winter Wonderland & Here Are 6 Festivities For Your Holiday Bucket List
San Francisco, CA takes "the most wonderful time of the year" to the next level. During the holiday season, the Golden City transforms into a winter wonderland, boasting bright hues of greens and reds. Christmas is one of the best times to visit this metro area to enjoy all the...
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
Vacaville baker competes on Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge
VACAVILLE — A Vacaville baker is so close to victory, she could taste it. She said entering the Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge is an honor she holds close to her heart.Ali Harris has sweet memories as a five-year-old in the kitchen with her grandmother."My grandmother, who is near and dear to my heart, taught me how to bake," she said. "We used to do cinnamon rolls, sugar cookies, gingerbread cookies, all in the holiday season."It quickly became Harris' hobby and a fun and creative outlet that she showcased on social media. And pretty soon, it wasn't just catering customers...
KSBW.com
3 Central Coast restaurants named top spots to grab brunch in California, according to Yelp
SALINAS, Calif. — Three Central Coast restaurants were named in Yelp's 'Top 100 California Brunch Restaurants' list of 2022. Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants and brunch categories, then ranked those spots using factors like the total volume and ratings of reviews. Yelp's first-ever top 100 brunch list of...
advnture.com
The 5 best National Parks near San Francisco
Need to get out of the city? The best National Parks near San Francisco deliver talus caves, rock pinnacles, waterfalls, volcanoes, beaches and the tallest trees on the planet. When you’ve finished with Alcatraz and the Castro in San Francisco, it’s common to head over the Golden Gate Bridge to wine country for some respite from the bustle of the city and enjoy some downtime in the rolling hills of Napa and Sonoma. But if you’re truly looking to immerse yourself in nature, you can easily visit some of the best National Parks in California – and in fact, the world – within a surprisingly short drive.
beyondthecreek.com
lululemon Reopens at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek
The activewear clothing store lululemon has finally reopened in their previous Broadway Plaza location in Walnut Creek. They were temporarily located where GAP used to be, around the corner. The tree design is now gone, replaced with a shimmering metallic look, in an expanded space to the right, where Nespresso used to be.
3 San Francisco restaurants among Esquire's best new restaurants in America
Corey Lee's new Korean barbecue restaurant and two other SF spots were recognized.
ksro.com
“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard
The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
USPS worker in Vallejo held at gunpoint, has mail stolen
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo earlier this week. That man got away with a truck full of mail. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest. “Those are multiple federal felonies. This is something we take […]
8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
Mother, son and dog die in fire at Bay Area townhouse complex
A third person escaped the flames and was treated at the scene.
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Early Morning Crash Near Pittsburg Claims Five Lives
An early-morning wrong-way collision on Highway 4 in Pittsburg killed all five people involved, including three juveniles. The crash happened just west of Loveridge Road after midnight last night, and a Hyundai with all three juveniles in it was reportedly driving east in the westbound lanes of the road when it hit an SUV. [NBC Bay Area / East Bay Times]
California fast food worker loses eye protecting special needs boy
The assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill in Antioch lost the ability to see out of her right eye in an attack Saturday evening at work. Surveillance video obtained by KTLA’s sister station KRON4 captured the attack on camera. The woman, 19-year-old Bianca Palomera, had just started her shift at the restaurant, located at […]
diablomag.com
Party of Six in the East Bay
The year 2022 is ending with a bang. This month we salute a Lafayette resident who was featured on the cover of a national magazine for her gun safety work, a World War II hero who is finally being recognized at 104 years old, a former Diablo editor with a new book about an international baseball star, and some out-of-this-world attractions in our backyard.
Oakland resident arrested twice in one day after returning to the scene of the alleged crime
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland resident was arrested twice in one day after allegedly burglarizing a business on Friday, according to the South San Francisco Police Department. On Friday morning, two suspects attempted to burglarize a business in the 100 block of West Harris Avenue, according to police. The suspects are a […]
Comments / 0