Report details incident involving Oklahoma governor’s son and found box of guns
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — Documents from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say John Stitt, the son of Gov. Kevin Stitt, was involved in an incident involving a found box of guns on Halloween. An incident report for the sheriff’s office listed John Stitt as one of five involved,...
KOCO
Nearby farmer worried after quadruple homicide at Oklahoma marijuana grow
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — A nearby farmer is worried after a quadruple homicide at an Oklahoma marijuana grow. He said since they started building the operation and moved in a few years ago, they had a feeling nothing good would come out of it. "Ever since they passed that...
KTUL
Colorado Springs mass shooting victim moved to Colorado from Oklahoma, ABC News reports
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One of the five victims in the Colorado Springs mass shooting Saturday night was from Oklahoma, according to ABC News. Five people were killed and 25 were injured after a gunman began shooting inside Club Q in Colorado Springs Saturday night, ABC News reported. Daniel...
‘He lit up a room,’ Oklahoma family mourns son among 5 dead in Colorado shooting
Sabrina Aston, the mother of 28-year-old Daniel Aston, says he was killed in the shooting at Club Q that killed five and injured 25 others.
okcfox.com
‘Unimaginable’ loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday afternoon to remember one of the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in their home early on Nov. 13. Police in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service for Ethan Chapin was held Monday afternoon in Mount Vernon, Washington, where he attended high school. He was one of a set of triplets; all three siblings enrolled in the University of Idaho last August. On Sunday, law enforcement officers investigating the deaths asked for patience after a week passed with no arrests.
abc17news.com
Suburban St. Louis police shoot and kill man after standoff
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man after a standoff in suburban St. Louis during the weekend. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Taylor Lee Shomaker of St. Charles. Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said the shooting occurred Saturday in O’Fallon after officers responded to a call that a gun was fired when Shomaker was fighting with his father. Shomaker barricaded himself inside the home. His parents left the home unharmed. Shomaker came out of the house several times during negotiations but then went back inside. Wilkison said Shomaker eventually came out and shot at officers. Five officers returned fire, striking Shomaker, who was later pronounced dead.
Over 200 property owners face off against OTA in court over Open Meeting Act
A new chapter in the battle about the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's (OTA) expansion plan unfolded Monday afternoon as the OTA and a legal team representing more than 200 property owners squared off in a Cleveland County court room.
Search continues for missing Turley mom and son
The Selby family resumed the search Saturday for their missing loved ones, one year after their disappearance.
Police: Oklahoma woman accused of defrauding customer of $43,000 may have more victims
The owner of a local company has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers by fraudulently charging their credit cards, and police say there may be even more victims out there.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma citizens, law enforcement react to DOJ investigation announcement
Citizens and law enforcement are reacting to the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into alleged civil rights violations by the state of Oklahoma, the city of Oklahoma City, and Oklahoma City Police Department.
The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma
With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
Oklahoma lawyers team up to give away thousands of turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday
Oklahomans are thankful for the giving spirit of some local attorneys.
abc17news.com
Georgia early voting allowed to continue on Saturday after court denies state’s appeal
A Georgia appeals court on Monday left in place a lower court order allowing counties to offer early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the state’s Senate runoff election. State election officials had argued that early voting on November 26 was not allowed because it violated state law...
Tiny Oklahoma Towns With Populations Less Than 15
I think it's a universal thought that the majority of everyone believes they come from a small town. That's only natural considering most move to larger cities. I know it's weird to say Lawton is a larger city, but compared to my hometown of 30k, it's a metropolis. The biggest...
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes more than four pounds of fentanyl pills
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says they seized over four pounds of fentanyl pills pressed to counterfeit prescription drugs and ecstasy tablets. OBN reminds individuals that they can report drug activity in their community by sending OBN a Facebook message. All tips sent in remain anonymous.
abc17news.com
2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now
PHOENIX (AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county, Mohave, has delayed certifying results of this month’s election. The vote by the Mohave board of supervisors comes as the state’s most populous county, Maricopa, finishes counting ballots and the Arizona attorney general demands that Maricopa officials explain Election Day problems. Republicans have blamed those issues for their loss in top races including the contest for governor. The board in Mohave County called the delay a political statement and vowed to certify the election on the Nov. 28 deadline. Republican leaders of Cochise County also delayed their election canvass last week and said they would not sign off unless they got proof their vote-counting machines are certified. The state elections director says they are.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
