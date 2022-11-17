Read full article on original website
Related
One killed, one injured in rural Custer County crash
(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating after a single-vehicle crash that killed one man and left another seriously injured. CSP said the crash happened on Colorado Highway 69 near mile point 68, about 12 miles north of Westcliffe. CSP said a 1997 GMC Suburban was heading northbound on Hwy 69 […]
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Sunday, November 20th Weather
Another sunny day is on tap. Sunshine and mild temperatures are expected to continue through Wednesday. Salida and Buena Vista will reach a high of 50 today. Expect a low of 19. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 39. Look for a low of 8 tonight. Leadville...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Saturday, November 19th Weather
A warming and drying trend begins today with sunny skies and warmer temperatures expected through early next week. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 42. Look for a low of 15. The San Luis Valley will reach a high of 33. Expect a low of 5. Leadville...
Wildlife officers searching for buck with large fence pole wrapped on its antlers in Cololorado
Officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are looking for a buck that was photographed walking around with a large fence pole attached to its antlers in Teller County. The large deer was spotted near Rampart Range Road on Friday afternoon. "For now its is highly mobile, running, jumping fences and making it impossible to catch. See it trapped? Please call CPW!" the department said in a tweet. ...
Two killed in Teller County murder-suicide identified
(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — Two victims of an apparent murder-suicide near Florissant on Sunday, Nov. 13 have been identified by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). 29-year-old Adrianna Mills and 27-year-old Sean Mills were identified as the two people found dead in the Colorado Mountain Estates Subdivision south of Florissant. TCSO said deputies originally responded […]
Pueblo man arrested following drug bust in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) arrested a Pueblo man following a drug bust on Thursday, Nov. 10. Kevin Johnson, also known as KJ, was found with considerable amounts of narcotics, including heroin, methamphetamines and 88 blue fentanyl pills, per CCPD. Officers stated that both the heroin and meth field-tested positive […]
fremontcountycrusader.com
Fremont County History: Town of Rockvale
Founded in 1881, Rockvale began as a coal mining town. Originally, the area was the site of an Indian village. In 1860, Col. May built the first log cabin, which still stands. Much of Rockvale residents immigrated from Europe and the British Isles, according to “Coal Camps of Fremont County, Colorado.” The men worked in coal mines, owned by Colorado Fuel and Iron Company while the women took care of their homes and children. Along the way, John D. Rockafeller Sr., the chief stockholder, traveled to Rockvale to see the mines and managed to pass out shiny new dimes.
See the Last Gas Chamber Used in Colorado at Creepy Prison Museum
One thing that the town of Cañon City, Colorado is most well-known for is its prisons. Just outside of Cañon City is the notorious ADX Florence, also known as SuperMax, which houses the worst of the worst. There are also numerous prisons surrounding SuperMax, but on the other...
KKTV
Fundraiser started to help 3 kids who lost their parents in Teller County tragedy
FLORISSANT, Colo. (KKTV) - Three Colorado children lost both of their parents in one night to a tragedy that remains under investigation by law enforcement. The children, ages 7, 5 and an infant at just six weeks old, will now be in the care of their maternal grandparents. A GoFundMe started by Brittany Kible and Megan Osborn aims to support the grandparents as they also deal with the sudden loss of their daughter, Adrianna Mills. Click here to give.
KRDO
2 dead, 3 children safe, as Teller County deputies investigate apparent murder-suicide
FLORISSANT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies with the Teller County Sheriff's Office are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide at a home in the Colorado Mountain Estates neighborhood in Florissant. Lt. Wes Walter with the Teller County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call around 7:10 Sunday...
3 children found safe after 2 adults dead in apparent murder-suicide
Three children were unharmed after two adults were found dead in Florissant Sunday morning, the Teller County Sheriff's Office announced in a release.
Murder-suicide investigation after 2 found dead
(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says they are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after finding two people dead Sunday morning on Nov. 13. Shortly before 7:20 a.m., TCSO responded to reports of a shooting in the Colorado Mountain Estates Subdivision near Florissant. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two people […]
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Friday, November 18th Weather
Light snow will continue over the mountains this morning before tapering off this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be well below normal today. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 35. Look for an overnight low of 11. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 31,...
Comments / 0