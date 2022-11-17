The player who has been in the spotlight the most for the Seattle Mariners over the past year really isn’t in that spot this offseason. That’s because there aren’t many questions marks about Julio Rodríguez right now. Not after he posted an American League Rookie of the Year-winning season, and especially not after he signed a megadeal that could keep him in Northwest Green through 2034.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO