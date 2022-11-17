Read full article on original website
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Playing close to home, Kraken newcomer Justin Schultz having big impact
If any player on the Seattle Kraken roster has a claim on being a local product, it’s Justin Schultz. While the veteran defenseman isn’t from the Seattle area per se or even Washington state, he did grow up in Kelowna, British Columbia, which is only a five-hour drive away from the Emerald City and just two hours from the US-Canada border in north central Washington.
Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9
SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games –winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games.
Schultz scores 2, including OT winner, to lead Kraken past Rangers
SEATTLE (AP) – Justin Schultz scored his second goal of the game 3:39 into overtime and the Seattle Kraken snapped a two-game skid with a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night. Kraken 3, Rangers 2: Stats. It was the first multigoal game for Schultz, who...
Big question Mariners have to answer: Where does Julio Rodríguez hit?
The player who has been in the spotlight the most for the Seattle Mariners over the past year really isn’t in that spot this offseason. That’s because there aren’t many questions marks about Julio Rodríguez right now. Not after he posted an American League Rookie of the Year-winning season, and especially not after he signed a megadeal that could keep him in Northwest Green through 2034.
3 Things to Know: Mariners’ trade of Kyle Lewis for Cooper Hummel
The Mariners made a trade Thursday that Mike Salk of Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk called “the mortal lock of this offseason,” shipping away Kyle Lewis, the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year. Despite Lewis’ clear upside and flashes of brilliance for Seattle in the big...
Lions' rookie Aidan Hutchinson reached unique NFL mark in win over Giants
When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson second overall out of Michigan in April's NFL Draft, they knew they were adding a potential franchise-building piece to their defense. And through his first ten professional games, Hutchinson hasn't disappointed. During the second quarter of Sunday's 31-18 win over the New York...
Rost: Breaking down NFC West-leading Seahawks’ 7 remaining games
The Seahawks have a weekend off as they wrap up the bye and head into the final stretch of the season. Their return from the bye will bring a welcome sight: five of Seattle’s remaining seven games are at Lumen Field, and their first two will be against fourth-place teams.
Fann Mail: Do the Seahawks or Mariners have the brighter future?
The Seahawks are on their bye week and the Mariners are a few days removed from their first big move of the offseason. That makes this a wonderful time to take questions for a mailbag. Below you’ll find my thoughts on a variety of topics, and I would like to...
