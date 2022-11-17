ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hazard Herald

thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE SCHOOLS CLOSED UNTIL AFTER THANKSGIVING 2022

Tomorrow (Friday, November 18, 2022) will be an NTI day for Lawrence County Schools. There will be no school in Lawrence County on Monday, November 21st and Tuesday, November 22nd. These will not be NTI days.
The Hazard Herald

HDA provides housing update for flood victims

Scott McReynolds, executive director of The Housing Development Alliance (HDA), spoke during the Nov. 15 Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, discussing the work the HDA has been doing since the July flooding. McReynolds said one of the issues being faced throughout this process of locating families and individuals in need...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Magoffin County High School Officials Report Threatening Statement From Student To Law Enforcement

Earlier this evening [November 16th], Magoffin County High School received a report that a high school student had made a threatening statement. School officials immediately contacted the Kentucky State Police to complete an investigation. The student in question will not be allowed on school property until the matter has been thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities.
wymt.com

Two EKY schools canceling classes due to illness

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While next week is a short week for school systems across the mountains due to the Thanksgiving holiday, two school districts are extending their break. On Thursday, officials with Harlan Independent Schools posted on their Facebook that they will use NTI days on Friday, Monday and Tuesday due to a high rate of absences due to illness. Students will return to in-person classes on Monday, November 28th.
wymt.com

First woman KSP Post 13 Commander awarded lifetime achievement award

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some good news to pass along to you. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 Commander, Captain Jennifer Sandlin, was awarded the lifetime achievement award at the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network Conference. Sandlin was nominated for the award by her peers for her...
HAZARD, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’

WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
WHITESBURG, KY
The Hazard Herald

Unofficial election results tallied for Perry County

The Perry County Clerk's Office has released the unofficial results for the Nov. 8 general election. The following results are for Perry County ballots only, and are considered unofficial until verified by election officials. According to 2022 election results from the Perry County Clerk's Office, 5,212 people in Perry County,...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Local VFW, schools celebrate Veterans Day

Members of VFW Post 7387 in Hazard recently took time to visit local schools to celebrate Veterans Day. On Nov. 10, VFW members attended the Hazard Middle School (HMS) where they presented the flag and discussed its history and what it represents; demonstrated how to properly fold a flag; and demonstrated how to properly retire a flag. The HMS students also prepared a presentation about Veteran’s Day and held an assembly for the school, and thanked veterans for their service.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Highway 80 reopened following crash near Perry/Knott County line

PERRY/KNOTT COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County Dispatch confirmed Highway 80 was reopened Friday night. The road was closed due to a crash near the Knott/Perry County line. Officials could not confirm any injuries at this time. We will update this story when more information is available.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, KY, grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 9 and returned 28 felony indictments, five felony informations and three misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Body found in Clay County identified

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Corbin woman indicted in 2021 deadly crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The driver involved in a 2021 deadly crash in Laurel County was indicted by a grand jury on Friday. 39-year-old Danielle M. Kelley was charged with murder and three counts of assault. Police said the crash happened on September 14, 2021 on U.S. 25 just...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

Hazard, KY
