Read full article on original website
Related
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE SCHOOLS CLOSED UNTIL AFTER THANKSGIVING 2022
Tomorrow (Friday, November 18, 2022) will be an NTI day for Lawrence County Schools. There will be no school in Lawrence County on Monday, November 21st and Tuesday, November 22nd. These will not be NTI days.
wymt.com
Feeding East Kentucky receives large donation, serves meals throughout the region
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Feeding East Kentucky received a large donation on Saturday from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints out of Ohio. The Church sent a caravan with all of the Thanksgiving meal staples as a donation to the non-profit. “They brought us well over 200...
HDA provides housing update for flood victims
Scott McReynolds, executive director of The Housing Development Alliance (HDA), spoke during the Nov. 15 Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, discussing the work the HDA has been doing since the July flooding. McReynolds said one of the issues being faced throughout this process of locating families and individuals in need...
q95fm.net
Magoffin County High School Officials Report Threatening Statement From Student To Law Enforcement
Earlier this evening [November 16th], Magoffin County High School received a report that a high school student had made a threatening statement. School officials immediately contacted the Kentucky State Police to complete an investigation. The student in question will not be allowed on school property until the matter has been thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities.
wymt.com
Two EKY schools canceling classes due to illness
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While next week is a short week for school systems across the mountains due to the Thanksgiving holiday, two school districts are extending their break. On Thursday, officials with Harlan Independent Schools posted on their Facebook that they will use NTI days on Friday, Monday and Tuesday due to a high rate of absences due to illness. Students will return to in-person classes on Monday, November 28th.
wymt.com
First woman KSP Post 13 Commander awarded lifetime achievement award
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some good news to pass along to you. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 Commander, Captain Jennifer Sandlin, was awarded the lifetime achievement award at the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network Conference. Sandlin was nominated for the award by her peers for her...
spectrumnews1.com
Flood survivor explains finding a safe, warm place to stay after flooding hasn't been easy
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Many families that lost everything in July’s flooding in eastern Kentucky remain in temporary housing as they work to rebuild. Wesley Godsey, who’s lived in Perry County all his life, wants those outside of eastern Kentucky to know how hard it is for many to find temporary housing that’s safe and secure.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
Unofficial election results tallied for Perry County
The Perry County Clerk's Office has released the unofficial results for the Nov. 8 general election. The following results are for Perry County ballots only, and are considered unofficial until verified by election officials. According to 2022 election results from the Perry County Clerk's Office, 5,212 people in Perry County,...
Local VFW, schools celebrate Veterans Day
Members of VFW Post 7387 in Hazard recently took time to visit local schools to celebrate Veterans Day. On Nov. 10, VFW members attended the Hazard Middle School (HMS) where they presented the flag and discussed its history and what it represents; demonstrated how to properly fold a flag; and demonstrated how to properly retire a flag. The HMS students also prepared a presentation about Veteran’s Day and held an assembly for the school, and thanked veterans for their service.
wymt.com
‘It’s a work of God’: East Kentucky Dream Center hosts fourth annual free Thanksgiving meal
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the East Kentucky Dream Center (EKDC) held its fourth annual free Thanksgiving meal for the community. Along with the usual turkey and dressing, the meal featured all the traditional Thanksgiving fixings but was all to help those who may otherwise not have the opportunity to enjoy the holiday tradition.
wymt.com
Highway 80 reopened following crash near Perry/Knott County line
PERRY/KNOTT COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County Dispatch confirmed Highway 80 was reopened Friday night. The road was closed due to a crash near the Knott/Perry County line. Officials could not confirm any injuries at this time. We will update this story when more information is available.
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, KY, grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 9 and returned 28 felony indictments, five felony informations and three misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
WKYT 27
Another student hurt in Ky. school bus crash released from hospital
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Another student hurt in the Magoffin County school bus crash has been released from the hospital. In a Facebook post, Magoffin County Schools says the student was released Thursday night. As of Friday, six students and the driver are still in the hospital in various...
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
wymt.com
Final scores from region title games across the Commonwealth
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the final games from across the state. Newport Central Catholic 28, Kentucky Country Day 21.
School bus crash victims’ injuries included some critical patients, Kentucky officials said
A school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending the driver and 18 children to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, authorities said Monday. Students from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus en route to classes...
wymt.com
Corbin woman indicted in 2021 deadly crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The driver involved in a 2021 deadly crash in Laurel County was indicted by a grand jury on Friday. 39-year-old Danielle M. Kelley was charged with murder and three counts of assault. Police said the crash happened on September 14, 2021 on U.S. 25 just...
Kentucky school bus crashes over embankment, sends 18 children and driver to hospital
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in...
q95fm.net
Big Sandy RECC Warns Customers of Scammer Impersonating an Employee
Big Sandy RECC is warning customers of an ongoing scam. They have received a report that a man in a white pickup truck with a utility bed was going from house to house impersonating an employee. The scam was reported in the Knott county area. Big Sandy RECC has stated...
The Hazard Herald
Hazard, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT
Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.https://hazard-herald.com
Comments / 0