ramblinwreck.com
Tech Takes On Utah in Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off
Monday, November 21, 2022 | 6 p.m. ET | Fort Myers, Fla. | Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Fort Myers, Fla. – Looking for its first 4-0 start since the 2008-09 season, Georgia Tech steps up to power conference competition this week with its appearance in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off and an opening contest at 6 p.m. Monday night against Utah from the Pac-12 Conference.
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Concludes UGA Invite with Record-Breaking Performances
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving teams concluded a successful three days of competition with two new school record and multiple NCAA qualifying marks. Deniz Ertan crushed the women’s 1650 free record with a second place and NCAA ‘B’ Cut time of 16:04.82. While swimming the 1650, Ertan broke her own record in the women’s 1000 free with a split time of 9:41.02. Berke Saka also bested his own school record today in the men’s 200 back. Saka placed third with an NCAA ‘B’ Cut time of 1:40.02. The men’s 400 free relay team of Batur Ünlü, Leandro Odorici, Daniel Kertesz and Will Coady finished fifth with a program best and an NCAA ‘B’ Cut time of 2:51.61.
ramblinwreck.com
Galarza Concludes Season at NCAA Championships
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech cross country concluded the 2022 season with Liz Galarza competing in the women’s 6K at the NCAA Championships. After a successful senior cross country campaign, Galarza raced against the top runners in the country in the women’s 6K and finished with a time of 21:27.5.
ramblinwreck.com
Georgia Tops Women’s Basketball, 66-52
THE FLATS – Cameron Swartz and Bianca Jackson combined for 27 points to lead Georgia Tech offensively, but it wasn’t enough as the Yellow Jackets dropped its first game of the season to Georgia, 66-52, on Sunday. In a defensive battle by both teams, Georgia Tech (3-1) held...
ramblinwreck.com
Jon Palumbo
Veteran athletics administrator Jon Palumbo, who has most recently served as athletics director at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi since 2018, will join Georgia Tech’s athletics staff as executive deputy athletics director and chief operating officer, athletics director J Batt announced. In his role, Palumbo will serve as Georgia Tech’s primary...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Records NCAA Qualifying Performances at UGA Invite
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving teams finished with another school record in addition to multiple NCAA ‘B’ Cut and NCAA Zone Diving performances on the second day of competition at the UGA Invite. Once again, Deniz Ertan led the Jackets with another recording...
ramblinwreck.com
No. 13 Jackets Maul Tigers for Sweep
Georgia Tech did its damage in spurts early in the first set, starting with a streak of four up to a 6-3 lead. Taking four points in five chances soon after, a run of three more boosted the Yellow Jackets up to a 13-6 advantage. As Tech continued to press on, Clemson never managed to draw any closer than within six. A final burst of four thanks to Morrissette, Bergmann and Bertolino closed out the set, resulting in a double-digit victory for the Jackets in set one, 25-15.
