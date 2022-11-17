Georgia Tech did its damage in spurts early in the first set, starting with a streak of four up to a 6-3 lead. Taking four points in five chances soon after, a run of three more boosted the Yellow Jackets up to a 13-6 advantage. As Tech continued to press on, Clemson never managed to draw any closer than within six. A final burst of four thanks to Morrissette, Bergmann and Bertolino closed out the set, resulting in a double-digit victory for the Jackets in set one, 25-15.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO