ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Where Tennessee Stands In Latest Rankings Following Loss to South Carolina

Tennessee saw its playoff host vanquished last night, as the Vols had no answer for South Carolina's offense. The Gamecocks hammered Tennessee 62-38 on Saturday night. Now, with one game left, Tennessee still has a chance to get its first ten-win season since 2003 and earn a solid bowl bid. Following Saturday night's disastrous loss, the Vols slid as expected in both the AP and Coaches Poll.
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Odds and Ends: Clemson Begins Rivalry Week as 2 TD Favorite Over Gamecocks

View the original article to see embedded media. No. 9 Clemson opened as a 14-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, over visiting South Carolina to kick off rivalry week on Sunday. The Tigers have now been instilled as a double-digit favorite in seven consecutive meetings with the Gamecocks, who are...
CLEMSON, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Tennessee, Ole Miss Plummet in College Football Coaches Poll for Week 13

View the original article to see embedded media. The college football coaches poll heading into the final week of the regular season features major drops from multiple SEC programs. First,. ’s blowout loss to South Carolina effectively ended the Volunteers’ playoff hopes, dropping them six spots to No. 11. USC...
OXFORD, MS
Raleigh News & Observer

Alabama RB Khalifa Keith Commits to Vols

Tennessee has landed the commitment of 2023 Parker High School running back Khalifa Keith over Mississippi State and Miami. Keith announced his decision moments ago on social. Vols running back Coach Jerry Mack was huge in Keith's recruitment, leading up to him de-committing to Kentucky, then up to his commitment now.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Just In: Tennessee Provides Update on Hendon Hooker Injury

Hendon Hooker left last night’s contest with an unfortunate non-contact injury. Moments ago, Tennessee provided an update on him, announcing he suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. Hooker had a historic run with the Vols, including over 50 total touchdowns and just 5...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy