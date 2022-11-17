ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin football: Three questions for Week 12 at Nebraska

By Matt Belz
 3 days ago

A look at three key questions for the Wisconsin Badgers heading into Saturday's Big Ten road game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Wisconsin Badgers (5-5 overall, 3-4 B1G) are still looking to become bowl eligible with two games remaining on their regular season schedule. With trophy games against Nebraska and Minnesota on the docket, the Badgers will need to bounce back quickly after a 14-point loss to Iowa a week ago.

Heading into the Week 12 matchup against Nebraska, there is plenty up in the air about the Wisconsin football program.

With that in mind, here is a look at three key questions for the Badgers, heading into Saturday's contest in Lincoln against the Cornhuskers.

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi getting a handoff from quarterback Graham Mertz.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

How much will Chez Mellusi play on Saturday?

The Wisconsin running game needs a spark after a poor rushing effort against Iowa a week ago. After missing the past four games with a wrist injury, could backup running back Chez Mellusi be the answer if healthy?

Mellusi was finally back on the practice field earlier this week and is no longer on the weekly status report shared by UW. With Braelon Allen battling a shoulder injury and the running game ineffective a week ago, Mellusi could be coming back at just the right time to help the Wisconsin offense.

Nebraska has statistically one of the worst rushing defenses in the country this season, so there should be plenty of opportunities for Allen, Mellusi, and Isaac Guerendo to potentially find space to run if the trio is officially back together and healthy. Mellusi has 223 rushing yards this season on just over 50 carries this year, and with fresh legs, he could give the Badgers a jolt of energy on offense.

If Mellusi is not 100% ready for extended action, expect another heavy dose of Braelon Allen and Isaac Guerendo as Wisconsin will need to bounce back in a big way on the ground to take down the Cornhuskers.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz receiving a snap from out of the shotgun against Iowa.

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Can the Badgers clean things up on offense and special teams?

Wisconsin's defense played great against Iowa. However, the other two phases of the game were a complete nightmare at times for the Badgers.

On special team's, Wisconsin had a punt blocked and allowed a long punt return that set up a pair of easy scoring drives for the Hawkeyes. On offense, quarterback Graham Mertz threw a costly pick-six that swung momentum and also threw a second interception later in the game. Overall, it was an uninspiring performance, with special teams and the offense wasting a strong showing by the Wisconsin defense.

Against a Nebraska defense that is not nearly as stout, can the Badgers get back some momentum on offense and put together a cleaner performance?

That is one of the top questions heading into Saturday's matchup, as Wisconsin has turned the ball over and had special team's miscues in all three of their road losses this season.

If the Badgers want to leave Lincoln with a win, they better show improvement in those two phases of the game, otherwise it could spell trouble for Wisconsin, once again.

Where are the Badgers at emotionally after the passing of Devin Chandler?

The shocking death of former teammate Devin Chandler earlier in the week will undoubtedly still be on the minds of many Wisconsin players on Saturday. Arguably the biggest question is how the team will handle that adversity this week.

Given everything at stake against Nebraska, with the Freedom Trophy and potential bowl eligibility up for grabs, it will be fascinating to see how focused the team will be in Lincoln. Chandler was a beloved teammate, and we shall see if Wisconsin can put together the type of performance that honors the former wide receiver.

Emotions will be running high for a variety of reasons this Saturday, it will be up to Jim Leonhard and the staff to help the players channel that energy into better play on the field against the Cornhuskers.

