On Red Cup Day, thousands of Starbucks workers go on strike
Hardcore Starbucks fans eagerly await the day the coffee company gives out limited-edition holiday cups. The union organizing Starbucks workers hope those same customers will help support their cause.
Starbucks reaped $181 million from unused gift cards, triggering union complaint
Starbucks reaped $181 million from money left over on customer gift cards in 2021, triggering a complaint from a group of unions.
The Feds Are Getting Serious About Stopping Starbucks’ Alleged Union Busting
The National Labor Relations Board petitioned a federal court in Michigan Tuesday for a “nationwide cease and desist order” barring Starbucks from firing its employees for union activity. It’s the fourth time this year that the NLRB has asked a federal court for an injunction ordering the company...
The ‘Red Cup Rebellion’ Is Here as Starbucks Workers Launch Massive Strike
Starbucks workers around the country are on strike today in what they’re calling the “Red Cup Rebellion.”. Today is the busiest day of the year for the coffee giant. On Red Cup Day, the company gives away the reusable cups to customers who buy holiday-themed drinks like the peppermint mocha, or fall-themed beverages such as pumpkin spice lattes. People are super into it: Some stores have run out of cups well before the end of the day during previous Red Cup Days.
Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.
Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
Subaru says US$25/hour McDonalds wage inflation stops it from manufacturing electric cars in the US
Subaru had an interesting take on bringing its EV manufacturing to US soil in order to comply with the newly minted made-in-America subsidy requirement for electric vehicles that Congress passed together with the aptly named Inflation Reduction Act not long ago. That same inflation, Subaru argues, has made it pause...
Starbucks workers plan strikes at over 100 US stores on Thursday
The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink.
Why More Than 600 Foodland Workers Are Poised To Strike In Hawaii
One of Hawaii’s largest private employers is scheduled to meet Thursday with union leaders to avert a threatened strike that could cause a massive blow to the company on the eve of the key holiday season. Foodland Supermarket Ltd.’s collective bargaining agreement with the United Food and Commercial Workers...
Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees ‘as early as this week’
Amazon is planning to axe thousands of jobs, according to a report from the New York Times. Up to 10,000 staff will be cut from the company’s devices organisation, retail division and human resources as early as this week. While yet to be confirmed, the layoffs will account for...
Union spokesperson hopes Starbucks comes to bargaining table in ‘meaningful way’
At more than 100 Starbucks locations, frustrated workers used the company’s “Red Cup Day” to draw attention to their push for union contracts. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Michelle Eisen, a spokesperson for Starbucks Workers United, to break down the prelude to today’s events and what she hopes Starbucks will do to reach an agreement with its employees. Nov. 18, 2022.
Employees at 113 Starbucks locations go on strike
Employees at 113 Starbucks locations are on strike for Red Cup Day, an annual event where the company hands out collectible cups to customers.
Starbucks Workers Stage Nationwide Strike in Union Push
More than 1,000 Starbucks workers at 125 U.S. stores from Times Square to Disneyland walked off the job on Thursday in a push for unionization they dubbed a "Red Cup Rebellion" to mark the day the coffee behemoth hands out reusable scarlet cups emblazoned with the company's logo. Baristas and...
Twitter Closes All Of Its Office Buildings as Employees Resign En Masse
Hundreds of Twitter employees have resigned en masse following Elon Musk's ultimatum that they commit to what he has dubbed a "hardcore Twitter 2.0." The employees had until 2pm PT on Thursday to select "yes" on a Google Form to the question of whether they wanted to stay at Twitter, according to reports by The Verge and New York Times among others. Instead, employees began posting farewell messages to what has been described as an avalanche of salute emojis.
Twitter workers continue to resign after Musk’s ‘hardcore’ ultimatum
Twitter continued to bleed engineers and other workers after new owner Elon Musk gave them a choice to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance pay. Hundreds of employees signaled they were leaving ahead of a Thursday deadline set by Musk, posting a salute emoji or other symbols familiar to Twitter workers on the company’s internal Slack messaging board. However, it was not always possible to tell if they were doing so because they were leaving or out of solidarity with departing colleagues, according to a current employee who also spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, and also a former employee who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the confidentiality required to get severance pay.
In the midst of Amazon's record layoffs, corporate employees of the company float a forbidden word: Union
Amazon is undergoing the largest corporate layoffs in its history, reportedly shedding 10,000 employees. Job cuts, and a lack of communication from leadership, have sent many employees into a tailspin of anxiety. A small group of corporate Amazon staff is discussing unionizing, according to messages seen by Insider. Anxiety generated...
Amazon employees will be in layoff limbo into 2023
The largest layoffs in Amazon’s history began on Tuesday, with job cuts in the company’s money-burning Alexa voice assistant division and voluntary buyout offers sent to many human resources employees. But the lack of communication from top Amazon leaders for two full days following the first news report of impending layoffs incited chaos and anger among rank-and-file employees searching for answers amid a rare retrenchment in the tech giant’s 27-year history. And even when the company’s CEO finally commented on Thursday, he said an unspecified number of additional layoffs would happen early in 2023, leaving many employees wondering if they would have a job in a few months.
Some Colorado Starbucks employees join "Red Cup Rebellion" walkout
Some Starbucks employees across Colorado joined the so-called "Red Cup Rebellion" as part of workers' ongoing efforts to unionize. Four stores across the state joined the walkout which happened at Starbucks locations in 25 states across the country. Copter4 flew over the Starbucks at 3rd and Columbine in Denver early Thursday morning. There were also walkouts in Greeley, Colorado Springs and Superior, the locations where employees have voted to unionize. The walkout coincides with Starbucks' annual Red Cup Day when the company distributes reusable red cups to customers. Employees say it's one of the busiest days of the year.
Twitter's London HQ is deserted as Elon Musk kicks workers out of offices and union issues warning
Twitter's London headquarters was abandoned today, with all traces of the social media corporation ever occupying the building wiped. The iconic Piccadilly Circus location was once a hub for UK-based staff, but entire teams are understood to have lost their jobs during Elon Musk's £38billion takeover. Today, staff at...
40 New Ross Dress For Less Locations Opening Nationwide
Following the closing of several stores, the company is presently in expansion mode. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KSBY.com, LocalMint.com, FourSquare.com, and RetailDive.com.
Starbucks union to strike at more than 100 locations on Red Cup Day, one of the chain’s busiest days of the year
Workers at more than 100 unionized Starbucks locations plan to strike on Thursday, one of the chain’s biggest sales days of the year. To celebrate the holiday season, Starbucks every year gives away reusable red cups bearing the company’s logo with any purchase. The giveaway on the coffee chain’s Red Cup Day has become a must-have for collectors, and this year’s event marks its 25th anniversary.
