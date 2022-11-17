ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Vice

The ‘Red Cup Rebellion’ Is Here as Starbucks Workers Launch Massive Strike

Starbucks workers around the country are on strike today in what they’re calling the “Red Cup Rebellion.”. Today is the busiest day of the year for the coffee giant. On Red Cup Day, the company gives away the reusable cups to customers who buy holiday-themed drinks like the peppermint mocha, or fall-themed beverages such as pumpkin spice lattes. People are super into it: Some stores have run out of cups well before the end of the day during previous Red Cup Days.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sahan Journal

Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.

Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
EAGAN, MN
NBC News

Union spokesperson hopes Starbucks comes to bargaining table in ‘meaningful way’

At more than 100 Starbucks locations, frustrated workers used the company’s “Red Cup Day” to draw attention to their push for union contracts. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Michelle Eisen, a spokesperson for Starbucks Workers United, to break down the prelude to today’s events and what she hopes Starbucks will do to reach an agreement with its employees. Nov. 18, 2022.
Investopedia

Starbucks Workers Stage Nationwide Strike in Union Push

More than 1,000 Starbucks workers at 125 U.S. stores from Times Square to Disneyland walked off the job on Thursday in a push for unionization they dubbed a "Red Cup Rebellion" to mark the day the coffee behemoth hands out reusable scarlet cups emblazoned with the company's logo. Baristas and...
MAINE STATE
IGN

Twitter Closes All Of Its Office Buildings as Employees Resign En Masse

Hundreds of Twitter employees have resigned en masse following Elon Musk's ultimatum that they commit to what he has dubbed a "hardcore Twitter 2.0." The employees had until 2pm PT on Thursday to select "yes" on a Google Form to the question of whether they wanted to stay at Twitter, according to reports by The Verge and New York Times among others. Instead, employees began posting farewell messages to what has been described as an avalanche of salute emojis.
PBS NewsHour

Twitter workers continue to resign after Musk’s ‘hardcore’ ultimatum

Twitter continued to bleed engineers and other workers after new owner Elon Musk gave them a choice to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance pay. Hundreds of employees signaled they were leaving ahead of a Thursday deadline set by Musk, posting a salute emoji or other symbols familiar to Twitter workers on the company’s internal Slack messaging board. However, it was not always possible to tell if they were doing so because they were leaving or out of solidarity with departing colleagues, according to a current employee who also spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, and also a former employee who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the confidentiality required to get severance pay.
Vox

Amazon employees will be in layoff limbo into 2023

The largest layoffs in Amazon’s history began on Tuesday, with job cuts in the company’s money-burning Alexa voice assistant division and voluntary buyout offers sent to many human resources employees. But the lack of communication from top Amazon leaders for two full days following the first news report of impending layoffs incited chaos and anger among rank-and-file employees searching for answers amid a rare retrenchment in the tech giant’s 27-year history. And even when the company’s CEO finally commented on Thursday, he said an unspecified number of additional layoffs would happen early in 2023, leaving many employees wondering if they would have a job in a few months.
CBS Denver

Some Colorado Starbucks employees join "Red Cup Rebellion" walkout

Some Starbucks employees across Colorado joined the so-called "Red Cup Rebellion" as part of workers' ongoing efforts to unionize. Four stores across the state joined the walkout which happened at Starbucks locations in 25 states across the country. Copter4 flew over the Starbucks at 3rd and Columbine in Denver early Thursday morning. There were also walkouts in Greeley, Colorado Springs and Superior, the locations where employees have voted to unionize. The walkout coincides with Starbucks' annual Red Cup Day when the company distributes reusable red cups to customers. Employees say it's one of the busiest days of the year.  
COLORADO STATE
Joel Eisenberg

40 New Ross Dress For Less Locations Opening Nationwide

Following the closing of several stores, the company is presently in expansion mode. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KSBY.com, LocalMint.com, FourSquare.com, and RetailDive.com.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
NBC News

Starbucks union to strike at more than 100 locations on Red Cup Day, one of the chain’s busiest days of the year

Workers at more than 100 unionized Starbucks locations plan to strike on Thursday, one of the chain’s biggest sales days of the year. To celebrate the holiday season, Starbucks every year gives away reusable red cups bearing the company’s logo with any purchase. The giveaway on the coffee chain’s Red Cup Day has become a must-have for collectors, and this year’s event marks its 25th anniversary.
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

