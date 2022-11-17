ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Megyn Kelly says she fell asleep, was left ‘bored’ when Trump announced White House bid

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
 3 days ago

Add Megyn Kelly to the list of pundits who were left “bored” by the “low energy” performance of former President Donald Trump during his announcement on Tuesday that he would be running for a second term in the White House in 2024.

“He kind of did disappoint a little last night, not to be too hard on him,” Kelly told the listeners of her “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast on Wednesday, which streams live on SiriusXM.

“I know he was trying to do presidential and he was trying to not screw anything up for Herschel Walker, but he did seem a little low energy,” the former Fox News star said.

“I was slightly bored.”

Kelly said that she even dozed off during the event, which is a rarity considering that Trump’s rallies are noted for their unpredictability.

“I’m not going to lie, I did fall asleep before the end of the hour,” she admitted.

“Now, I’m getting old and my kids wake me up early, but I did doze off,” she said.

“And that’s just unprecedented for a Trump rally.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__JcyGZODC8?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

A subdued Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday and announced that he would be seeking the Republican nomination for president.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump told hundreds of his supporters gathered in a ballroom at the residence.

Trump made the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago club in southern Florida on Tuesday.
REUTERS

“America’s comeback starts right now.”

Trump is widely perceived as politically vulnerable after several of his high-profile endorsements lost key contests for the US Senate, House and state governorships in last week’s midterm elections.

While pro-Republican media outlets, pundits and donors have expressed a willingness to discard Trump in favor of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis , it is unclear whether rank-and-file GOP voters who catapulted the former New York real estate tycoon to power in 2016 feel the same way.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Mar-a-Lago ballroom on Tuesday.
AP

A new Politico/Morning Consult poll released on Tuesday shows that prospective Republican voters prefer Trump to DeSantis. The former president would receive 47% in a hypothetical matchup while the Florida governor gets 33%, according to the survey.

Other polls, however, appear to show a waning appetite for Trump among GOP supporters.

The news site The Hill reported that fresh surveys taken among likely Republican voters in Iowa and New Hampshire show that a greater number would prefer DeSantis over Trump.

Trump appears to sense the growing threat that DeSantis poses, going so far as to call the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

New York Post

