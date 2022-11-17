ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Accused killer beats NYC correction officer on Rikers Island: sources

By Larry Celona, Gabrielle Fonrouge, Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VzSp_0jEYrLJU00

An accused murderer beat a New York City correction officer — knocking out 10 of his teeth — on Rikers Island this week, according to law enforcement sources.

The officer was searching for contraband at around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday when Julius Allen, 23, allegedly started pummeling him in the face, knocking him to the floor, the sources and a Department of Correction spokesperson said.

Two jail guards managed to restrain Allen and stop the attack, according to the sources — but not before 10 of the officer’s teeth were knocked out.

Photos obtained by The Post show a large wound on the officer’s head, which was treated with stitches, and a bruised eye. He was treated at a local hospital.

“This incident was an abhorrent, unprovoked assault on a Correction Officer who was doing his job and carrying out his duty. We are pursuing re-arrest of the person in custody responsible,” a DOC spokesperson said in a statement.

“Assaulting a staff member in a jail is as much a crime as it is out in the community, and attacks on our staff will never be tolerated.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJffR_0jEYrLJU00
A Rikers guard got unexpectedly attacked while searching for contraband Wednesday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ztyys_0jEYrLJU00
The battered jail guard also lost 10 teeth in the attack.

Allen was arrested on Feb. 27 in connection to a murder in Brooklyn, online records show.

Police said at the time that he shot a 26-year-old man, Anthony Ponce, in the head and torso in the fifth-floor hallway of a building on Shore Parkway near East 102nd Street in Canarsie on Nov. 2.

He was ordered held without bail, with his next court date scheduled for February 2023, records show.

The incident is under investigation, the DOC said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGz23_0jEYrLJU00
A search for contraband reportedly sparked an attack on a Rikers guard Wednesday.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22HsLm_0jEYrLJU00
A spike in attacks on guards is one among many problems bedeviling the notorious jails on Rikers Island.
AP

“This heinous, unprovoked attack on our officer who was simply doing his job comes at a time when over 1,200 officers have been assaulted,” Benny Boscio, president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, said in a statement.

Boscio criticized a law before the City Council that would drastically limit solitary confinement for detainees accused of infractions.

Currently, inmates in New York City correctional facilities can’t be held in solitary confinement longer than 15 days, but the Council’s bill would limit it to just eight hours a night and two hours during the day in any 24-hour period. In the event of an immediate conflict, detainees could be placed in solitary for longer periods of time before they’re moved to restrictive housing, the bill states.

“If their legislation passes, one of our officers may get killed and they will have blood on their hands. We are not this city’s sacrificial lambs!” Boscio said.

Comments / 5

Deandra Carroll
3d ago

I hope he get 3/4 and never go back.. unbelievable and they still wanna portray the inmates like they the victims. they kill themselves in jail and the officer is responsible. if they would've did that in the street who's responsible then..they better keep Rikers island right there.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Police: Driver on LIE shot by person in another vehicle

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway Sunday after gunfire on the Long Island Expressway sent a driver to the hospital. The 26-year-old victim was hit in the leg by a shot fired from another car in the eastbound lanes near the exit for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, sources told CBS2. Police are looking for the car, which was described as being either green or gray. The victim was in stable condition.There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Help Identify A Rape Suspect

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual, depicted in the attached surveillance video clip, regarding two rape incidents, that occurred within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Incident 1: It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

FDNY EMT, Oleg Yagudayev, 41, Arrested

On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1806 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Oleg Yagudayev. FDNY EMT. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Charges Associates Of “Own Every Dollar” Criminal Enterprise with String of Gunpoint Robberies in Upper Manhattan

Charges Follow 90-Count Indictment Against 10 OED Members in August. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced an indictment against seven associates of the Own Every Dollar (“O.E.D.”) criminal enterprise. The defendants are charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Robbery, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, among other charges, for a string of gunpoint robberies from March 2021 until October 2022. Six of the defendants are being charged for the first time in the ongoing investigation, following a 90-count indictment against 10 O.E.D. members in August 2022. The indictment alleges that the defendants collectively orchestrated six different robberies in Upper Manhattan and used social media to scout and target victims wearing expensive jewelry and other accessories. The investigation was conducted in parallel with the Southern District of New York. [1]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Report finds Rikers staff partially to blame for several inmate deaths

NEW YORK -- A new bombshell report about Rikers Island places some blame on staff for the deaths of at least nine inmates. The report comes ahead of Thursday's hearing on who controls the jail. Will the city remain in charge, or will a federal agency take over?Rikers has been plagued with ongoing problems and continues to be the center of major controversy. This year, 18 people have died while in the jail or Correction Department custody, and 16 died last year. Now, a damaging report from the Board of Correction blames the staff in the deaths of nine incarcerated people, saying...
CBS New York

DOC commissioner blames de Blasio for Rikers Island troubles

NEW YORK -- Just a day after a federal judge gave the Adams administration more time to fix the problems on Rikers Island, CBS2 questioned the city correction commissioner to find out how he's going to fix things.He sat down with political reporter Marcia Kramer for a recording of CBS2's Sunday talk show "The Point."In an administration that rarely blames problems on others, there was a stunning charge from correction commissioner Louis Molina about the problems at Rikers Island:  blame Bill de Blasio."The former administration made some decisions that critically hurt the agency, just to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Police Say Mother Left Child Unattended in Car

A Huntington Station woman was arrested Saturday after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather, Suffolk County police said. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

LI Drug Dealer Sentenced In Overdose Of Man Who Died Attending Narcotics Anonymous Meeting

A Long Island drug dealer will spend more than a decade behind bars after admitting that he sold dangerous drugs to a West Babylon man who later died from overdose. Vito Frabizio, age 33, of Deer Park, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in Suffolk County Court Friday, Nov. 18, after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
WEST BABYLON, NY
WNYC

What's Gone Wrong For the Rikers Island Federal Monitor

An investigation from Gothamist details the tenure of a federal monitor tasked with overseeing New York City jails. The city jail system is more dangerous today than it was before the federal monitor was installed—despite the $18 million in NYC taxpayer money that has funded the office. Matt Katz, WNYC Public Safety correspondent, discusses his reporting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Moves to Vacate Nearly 200 Convictions Tied to NYPD Members Convicted of Criminal Conduct

Convictions of Eight NYPD Members Include Bribery, Stealing and Selling Firearms and Perjury. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., together with the Legal Aid Society, New York County Defender Services, Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem and the Assigned Counsel Plan today moved to vacate 188 misdemeanor convictions tied to eight New York City Police Department officers previously convicted of crimes related to their law enforcement duties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy