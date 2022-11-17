Chicago Fire Department welcomes new graduates from the academy 00:47

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was special day for dozens of firefighters and paramedics who graduated Thursday morning.

CBS 2's Marie Saavedra hosted the event and had a message for the men and women serving the city of Chicago.

"I'd like to be one of the first this morning to say thank you. We show up on scenes of fires, car crashes, medical emergencies, you name it. But you all have chosen to already be there, and to make an impact and help on what is most likely the worst day of someone's life," Saavedra said.

Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt welcomed the new members of the department, saying it's a family that they're joining.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot thanked the class for it's dedication to the city and also asked family members to check in on the new firefighters and paramedics daily noting it can be a very stressful job.

CBS 2 congratulates all of the graduates.