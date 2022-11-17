ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Fire Department welcomes new graduates from the academy

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HPV5B_0jEYrHma00

Chicago Fire Department welcomes new graduates from the academy 00:47

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was special day for dozens of firefighters and paramedics who graduated Thursday morning.

CBS 2's Marie Saavedra hosted the event and had a message for the men and women serving the city of Chicago.

"I'd like to be one of the first this morning to say thank you. We show up on scenes of fires, car crashes, medical emergencies, you name it. But you all have chosen to already be there, and to make an impact and help on what is most likely the worst day of someone's life," Saavedra said.

Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt welcomed the new members of the department, saying it's a family that they're joining.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot thanked the class for it's dedication to the city and also asked family members to check in on the new firefighters and paramedics daily noting it can be a very stressful job.

CBS 2 congratulates all of the graduates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicagoans hold vigil for victims of mass shooting at LGBTQ night club in Colorado

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People gathered in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood for a vigil for victims of the shooting at an LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Saturday night. Five people died in that shooting and more than two dozen were wounded. Chicago's vigil took place outside an LGBTQ friendly bar called Nobody's Darling on Balmoral, where the pain of what happened feels close to home. The vigil was planned in less than 24 hours after police say a 22-year-old gunman opened fire in Club Q. Police say the gunman was taken into custody after two patrons at the bar subdued him before...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car in Albany Park partially swallowed by sinkhole

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a rough morning for one Albany Park man as e walked outside to see his car partially swallowed by a sinkole. It appened in the 5000 block of North Lawndale. Owner Jim DeWan says city crews ad been working on that block since last spring and did more work this week. Adding to the headache, Dewan says the city wasn't willing to help im get his car out. They were eventually able to get a private tow truck to get taht car out of the sinkhole. DeWan believes a water pipe may have burst under the street, causing the sinkhole. CBS 2 was waiting Saturday for someone with the city to confirm that. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Northbrook Community Synagogue hosting stained glass dedication ceremony

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can see incredible Jewish-themed stained glass at Northbrook Community Synagogue.The temple is hosting a dedication ceremony Sunday at 3 p.m.You'll be able to tour the collection of rescued stained glass and hear from those who know their history first-hand.The collection consists of windows from various local and national synagogues, that fell out of Jewish hands.
NORTHBROOK, IL
WGN News

Man, 73, woman, 60, injured in Bridgeport house fire

CHICAGO — Police are investigating what caused a fire at a home in the city’s Bridgeport neighborhood Friday night. A 60-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were at he 3500 block of South Emrald Avenue around 10:00 p.m. when the fire erupted. Both were transported to the University of Chicago medical Center with injuries. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Institute of Transitional Medicine receives $51M grant to improve health equity in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A large grant was awarded to improve health equity across the Chicago area.The National Institute of Health gave $51 million to the Institute of Translational Medicine.That's a partnership between several Chicagoland universities and health systems."Health equity is the opportunity for everyone to have the best wellness they can have," said Julian Solway, MD, Dean for Translational Medicine at The University of Chicago.Some of the funding will go toward research to see how life experiences impact human biology to determine health. That includes everything from violence in communities to stress, the food we eat, and access to parks.This funding will also help launch a Community-Based Research Network of nonprofits and other organizations that want to address the health issues affecting their members by collaborating with physicians and researchers.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

West Side organizations giving away free turkeys at CPD 15th District station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less than a week away from Thanksgiving, many West Side residents were gifted with a frozen turkey for their holiday dinner.Each person who stood in line at the Austin (15th) District police station Friday afternoon was handed a free frozen turkey.The giveaway was a collaboration between the Chicago Police Department and several local organizations to help everyone have a happy Thanksgiving meal.Austin District Police Cmdr. Andre Parham said it was an absolute team and community effort."To work with all these fine people; and to have the opportunity to be a humble servant for the Austin community, for the kids, for the adults, for the seniors; and to work in collaboration with all of my community partners; and do it on the level as a commander … I am thankful for that, I am humble for that, and I am blessed for that every day," Parham said.One community leader said it was just one step in their plan to restore, re-invest, and renew energy in the community.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Immersive Nutcracker at the Lighthouse Artspace Chicago opens Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another incredible immersive experience opens here in Chicago.And it's perfect for the holidays.Immersive Nutcracker premieres at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago, near Clark and North Avenue, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. It retells the classic holiday story of Marie and her toy soldier Nutcracker in their fight against the Mouse King.And of course, you'll be near Tchaikovsky's Score.Some of the showtimes for Saturday are already sold out.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police seek man in CTA bus robbery on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a passenger on a CTA bus on the Near West Side earlier this month. Mass Transit Detectives say a man in his early 20s robbed another passenger on a CTA bus at 11 North Ashland Avenue on Nov. 11 at 3:38 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
seniorresource.com

Adult Day Care Centers Near Chicago: Top 8!

According to a study from NASEM, nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. Here’s the good news: adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. Studies prove that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from the Windy City, you’re already in the right place! Here are the top EIGHT highest-rated adult day care centers near Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Mackenzie Scott donates $25 million to CPS

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Public Schools received a huge donation from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott this week. CPS in a statement confirmed that Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, donated $25 million as recognition for the hard work of teachers, principals, and staff on behalf of more than 320,000 students. They...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago housing complex had a gun in the South Loop, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago Housing Authority complex this summer had a loaded and defaced firearm in his car Thursday in the South Loop. The case raises questions about both the effectiveness of cash bail and the effectiveness of electronic monitoring as used in Cook County.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suburban Chicago couple finally gets adopted daughter after agency closed years ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years ago, CBS 2 told you about a suburban couple crushed when an adoption agency suddenly closed, ending their dreams of adopting another child.But now, they have a reason to give thanks this holiday season. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez was there when their long journey finally came to an end.This Friday marks the day before National Adoption Day. But for the Hickey family, they like to call it "Maddie's Gotcha Day.""It's been a very long journey."After nearly four years in their care, James and David Hickey finally get to officially call Maddie their own. "We've had...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

FedEx hosting hiring event in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you are looking for work there's a hiring event happening Thursday in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.FedEx will be holding a hiring event at St. Sabina Church from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.It's happening at McMahon Hall at St. Sabina's, 78th Place and Racine.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CTA offering new incentives to help hire, retain employees

CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority announced new incentives to hire and retain bus and rail workers. The new employee incentives have a budget of about $80 million for two years and come as the CTA works to address workforce shortages, according to a press release from the CTA. These incentives are for newly hired […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
130K+
Followers
30K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy