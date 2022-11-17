ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Sydney G. James Announces Return of BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival

By Raquelle "Rocki" Harris
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
 3 days ago

It’s has been a little over 10 years since Sydney G. James , returned to shift Detroit’s resurgence. Proudly hailing from the East side, the fine arts painter and muralist elevates the city that raised her with images spanning from Highland Park to Hawaii. Much of her work reflects our beauty and capture our struggles, while other pieces exude joy. Yet, they all celebrate our Black heritage. James announced the return of BLKOUT Walls festival, returning this September as a visual display of some of our most talented artists.

The BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival was conceived by James, Thomas “Detour” Evans of Denver, Colorado and Max Sansing of Chicago, Illinois as a direct response to their shared history of participating in mural festivals throughout the country, where there is no remuneration for the participating artists and where there is limited racial diversity among the artists represented. These artists agreed to return to James’ hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

“Being a girl raised or even a person raised in Detroit, it’s a special place. Black love resides here; the work ethic resides here, that hustle resides here,” James says. “No matter what it looks like, it can look dilapidated or it can look built up. But the common thread is the people; you’re gonna feel welcomed and you’re gonna feel like family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opLLy_0jEYrDFg00
Photo provided by Sydney G. James taken by Lamar Landers

The BLKOUT Walls Festival

Conceived as an annual, family-friendly event, the BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival is set to return for two times in, 2023, in the spring and during Detroit Month of Design in September and will occur over a span of ten days. The murals will be created by the twenty selected artists during that ten-day window of time and painted on private and commercial structures throughout Detroit.

“That’s the beautiful thing we got to see during our inaugural BLKOUT Walls Festival , last year,” James recalls. “People came from out of state just for the festival. People drove in from Richmond. People came from Boston, people came in from as far as California to experience it. I want people to be on the look out for what BLKOUT Walls becomes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3atnFd_0jEYrDFg00
Sydney G. James. Photos taken by Lamar Landers

Once you engage with James, 43, it becomes clear why her spirit draws such a collective community of fellow artists. She is unapologetic about her message and represents the ‘Girl Raised in Detroit (G.R.I.N.D)’ moniker given by photographer and filmmaker, Lamar Landers, who she affectionately describes as her “life partner and lover.”

James has made her impact from grass roots to corporate collaborations that include PepsiCo, Ford Motor Company, Detroit Pistons and the Detroit Lions . Her work often portrays current affairs and Black people’s experiences and interactions with the world with family and friends often serving as her muse.

“My peers inspire me more than anything, people that I have legit access to inspire me in different ways. Sabrina Nelson, her son, Mario Moore, Shirley Woodson Reid and Hubert Massey , who was my painting teacher in high school. he’s still a mentor now.”

Sydney G. James
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dzyub_0jEYrDFg00
Sydney G. James

It’s true that artists are sensitive about their s—, but James protects her peace by disengaging from the negativity spewed by trolls. “I make a point to make if none of my business. There’s a million different perceptions. Every time you meet someone, another perception of you is created. The same goes for art or anything subjective. I can’t control what you think of my work, it’s none of my business.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ffY2J_0jEYrDFg00
Girl With the D Earring by Sydney G. James; photo taken by Lamar Landers

Success

The pandemic taught James to redefine success as the opposite of traditional beliefs. Her keen response to what success looks like reflects how people from Detroit are different, in a great way.  “We’ve been taught that success looks like stuff: What kind of car you drive, what kind of home you own. It looks like possessions,” says James. “We never talk about what success f eels like. Somebody’s therapist told them that the weight of success and the weight of failure, are the same. It just depends on how you work through that weight. Being able to enjoy peace and quiet in your personal space, is success to me.”

The post Sydney G. James Announces Return of BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival appeared first on BLAC Media .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abandonedway.com

Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel

Lee Plaza Hotel is an abandoned 16-story apartment building located at 2240 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, Michigan. Lee Plaza was built by Ralph T. Lee, a real estate developer who had built and sold over $10 million dollars of apartments and homes. Lee Plaza closed permanently in 1997, and the building was abandoned.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night

Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Young Fathers Standing United uplifts Detroit dads

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - Restoring the hearts of fathers back to their children in order to create strong fathers that in turn will create strong families is the mission of Quan Fish, Founder and CEO of Young Fathers Standing United.  His passion was sparked when he worked in a juvenile detention center where he got to experience working with at-risk young men. "It lit a fire under me," explained Fish.  Both the young men and he grew up without fathers and in unstable homes. "We were pretty much predicted to be where they were. They were predicted to be there. And...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Flooding woes plague historic Detroit area

Good morning, today is Thursday and we need to talk about an ongoing flooding problem ... The Jefferson-Chalmers area is a historic neighborhood in the city of Detroit. But, it's also historically known for flooding when there are major storms. Residents are left with backed-up basements, ruined furnaces, damaged appliances and more — and they've had enough. ...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Barber School celebrates 75 years

(CBS DETROIT) - Seventy-five years ago, Forest "Foots" Green opened the Michigan Barber School on 2024 Hastings Street in Detroit with the intent to present Black people with another career option to support themselves. The family-owned and operated business is one of the oldest continuously operated barber schools in the country. Since that time, the school has moved to 8990 Grand River Ave. and is currently operated by his son Saul Green."Michigan Barber School has such a rich history, when you hear about people cutting hair and just barber services period across the Metro Detroit area, you always hear about Michigan Barber...
DETROIT, MI
therealdeal.com

Ilitch, Ross propose $1.5B Detroit development

Stephen Ross’ Related Companies and local developer Ilitch Holdings have proposed a $1.5 billion project that could reshape downtown Detroit, The Detroit News reported. The area, called District Detroit, is a commercial and entertainment hub that also hosts the area’s major sports franchises. Olympia Development, an Ilitch-owned property...
DETROIT, MI
My Magic GR

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Had One of The Most Expensive Concert Ticket Prices This Year

We have all heard about what is going on with Taylor Swift. It is not her fault and honestly, Ticketmaster had controlled the narrative for far too long. The ticket price is one thing, but then the fees get added in. All of that makes it tough for the average consumer to afford a ticket. Michigan gets some big shows, but it isn't always easy to afford a pair of tickets.
MICHIGAN STATE
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

BLAC Happy Hour Classics: Paloma Cocktail

In Mexico, the Paloma is just as popular as the classic Margarita. Here in Detroit, the Paloma is still go-to thirst-quenching combination of tequila, lime, and grapefruit soda. it’s bound to become a holiday favorite of yours if you’re like we are and add a black-owned tequila brand, Teeq Tequila to the mix. This BLAC […] The post BLAC Happy Hour Classics: Paloma Cocktail appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
chevydetroit.com

Birria is Metro Detroit’s hottest food craze

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you’ve probably heard of or seen birria tacos. This delectable taco from the western state of Jalisco, Mexico isn’t exactly new, but it’s having quite the moment thanks to social media influencers. In the Detroit area, the birria taco craze started years ago with a few taco trucks and sit-down restaurants on the city’s southwest side. Today, there are dozens of restaurants offering their take on birria tacos all across the Metro Detroit area.
DETROIT, MI
thebite.org

Death Row claims another victim in a fantastic fashion. (Under the lights pt 3)

I arrived at the stadium and walked to my seat and out came a 6’2” 200 pounds 5 stars 2nd best player in the country Bryce Underwood. Underwood is already the best quarterback in the class of 2 He already has 18 scholarship offers and is only a freshman. His Most notable are Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Maryland. Underwood already has one of the most insane highlight reels ever Highlight Reel.
BELLEVILLE, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Jennyfer Crawford-Williams’ ‘All Things Detroit’ Was A Huge Success: Black Vendors We Loved

In the spirit with the Jennyfer Crawford-Williams’ All Things Detroit Holiday Experience, which was sponsored by Chase Bank, Sunday November 13, when more than 200 local makers and businesses gathered to sell a wide array of handcrafted and holiday-themed goods, gifts and foods; BLAC wants to keep the spirit going and share the Black vendors […] The post Jennyfer Crawford-Williams’ ‘All Things Detroit’ Was A Huge Success: Black Vendors We Loved appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

614
Followers
425
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

For over 20 years, BLAC has represented the many diverse and brilliant voices of the Black community, providing in-depth stories and ideas that resonate with our audience.

 https://blac.media

Comments / 0

Community Policy