Related
WGME
Maine’s warm fall has put holiday wreath-making season behind schedule
MAINE (BDN) -- The short season for wreath makers in Maine has become even smaller this year. In a normal year, the season for harvesting the tips of balsam fir branches — the popular and aromatic greenery used to make holiday wreaths — starts around Nov. 1, and provides a short window for wreath makers to produce the thousands of wreaths sold every year in time for Christmas.
WGME
Advisory group wants to make it harder for Maine police to destroy discipline records
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Members of Maine’s public records advisory committee expressed support for closing a loophole that currently allows police unions to negotiate shorter timelines for destroying their officers’ discipline records. The exemption has enabled police to purge public documentation of misconduct far sooner than the law usually allows.
WGME
National transformer shortage forces CMP to get creative to keep customers connected
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A shortage of electrical transformers, the devices needed to transfer electricity to homes and businesses, is impacting utility companies in Maine and across the country. "The transformer itself is what converts the higher voltage out on the distribution lines to be used in your home," CMP Vice...
WGME
Millions in unemployment benefits improperly allocated, state audit finds
BALTIMORE (WBFF/TND) — A state audit of Maryland's unemployment benefits system found millions of dollars of benefits were improperly allocated during the pandemic (and the years immediately preceding it). The audit covered April 17, 2017, through November 15, 2020. The Maryland Department of Labor's Division of Unemployment Insurance (DUI)...
WGME
Three Maine legislative races going to recounts
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Maine’s 2022 election season still has three legislative races left undetermined and going to recounts. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the Auburn-area state senate seat between Republican Eric Brakey and Democrat Betty Ann Sheats is scheduled for Monday, with unofficial results showing Brakey ahead by under 1 percent.
WGME
With 750,000 lights, Gardens Aglow returns as a walking tour
BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- Boothbay is bright as a holiday favorite returns to the Midcoast. There are hundreds of thousands of lights at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens for Gardens Aglow. And after two years, people will once again be able to tour Gardens Aglow in Boothbay by foot instead in...
WGME
Chilly weekend ahead in Maine with chances for snow showers
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Winds will be a bit lighter for our Friday, so not feeling quite as chilly this afternoon. This weekend in Maine will be a tale of 2 halves. Saturday looks cool, but calm and sunny. Sunday will be colder with snow showers and windy conditions. An early look...
WGME
PHOTOS | US Capitol Christmas Tree arrives in DC for the holiday season
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — It's almost the most wonderful time of the year! The 2022 Capitol Christmas Tree arrived on Capitol Hill on Friday. Officials say this year’s tree, called Ruby, was harvested from the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina. The 78-foot Red Spruce will be displayed...
WGME
Discovered ballots could decide balance of power in New Hampshire House
BRENTWOOD (WGME)-- Election officials in Brentwood, NH have just discovered 27 absentee ballots which could swing the election for House of Representatives in the state. Local officials are asking the state's Ballot Law Commission to formally demand that they be opened and counted. In the initial count, Democrat Eric Turer...
