ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Maine’s warm fall has put holiday wreath-making season behind schedule

MAINE (BDN) -- The short season for wreath makers in Maine has become even smaller this year. In a normal year, the season for harvesting the tips of balsam fir branches — the popular and aromatic greenery used to make holiday wreaths — starts around Nov. 1, and provides a short window for wreath makers to produce the thousands of wreaths sold every year in time for Christmas.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Millions in unemployment benefits improperly allocated, state audit finds

BALTIMORE (WBFF/TND) — A state audit of Maryland's unemployment benefits system found millions of dollars of benefits were improperly allocated during the pandemic (and the years immediately preceding it). The audit covered April 17, 2017, through November 15, 2020. The Maryland Department of Labor's Division of Unemployment Insurance (DUI)...
MARYLAND STATE
WGME

Three Maine legislative races going to recounts

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Maine’s 2022 election season still has three legislative races left undetermined and going to recounts. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the Auburn-area state senate seat between Republican Eric Brakey and Democrat Betty Ann Sheats is scheduled for Monday, with unofficial results showing Brakey ahead by under 1 percent.
MAINE STATE
WGME

With 750,000 lights, Gardens Aglow returns as a walking tour

BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- Boothbay is bright as a holiday favorite returns to the Midcoast. There are hundreds of thousands of lights at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens for Gardens Aglow. And after two years, people will once again be able to tour Gardens Aglow in Boothbay by foot instead in...
BOOTHBAY, ME
WGME

Chilly weekend ahead in Maine with chances for snow showers

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Winds will be a bit lighter for our Friday, so not feeling quite as chilly this afternoon. This weekend in Maine will be a tale of 2 halves. Saturday looks cool, but calm and sunny. Sunday will be colder with snow showers and windy conditions. An early look...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Discovered ballots could decide balance of power in New Hampshire House

BRENTWOOD (WGME)-- Election officials in Brentwood, NH have just discovered 27 absentee ballots which could swing the election for House of Representatives in the state. Local officials are asking the state's Ballot Law Commission to formally demand that they be opened and counted. In the initial count, Democrat Eric Turer...
BRENTWOOD, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy