ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Joe Jonas Says He’ll ‘Get In Line’ on Ticketmaster To Buy Taylor Swift Tour Tickets For Wife Sophie Turner

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

It’s been nearly 15 years since Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated, but she’ll be in his life “Forever & Always.” That’s because the DNCE frontman’s wife, actress Sophie Turner, is a certified Swiftie, meaning he’ll likely soon be waiting in line on Ticketmaster for Eras Tour tickets with the rest of the world — at least, that’s what he told E! News at the Wednesday (Nov. 15) premiere for his Korean war drama Devotion .

Related

Live Nation Chairman Apologizes to Taylor Swift Fans For Ticket Meltdown: 'We Are Working Hard on…

11/17/2022

When asked if he planned on securing seats at one of Swift’s 52 North American shows scheduled in 2023 for Turner, Jonas replied: “That’s a great idea, is that still an option? She would love that.”

Then, upon learning that Ticketmaster had experienced major technical difficulties during its Eras Tour presale that same day, the JoBro seemed impressed. “Wow,” he said, smiling just a little awkwardly at the mention of his superstar ex, whom he dated for a few months in 2008 . “That’s to be expected. I’ll get in line now.”

“Even Mr. Perfectly Fine has to suffer in the queue,” E! captioned the video of the chat. “Taylor Swift, help Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner out.”

Any Swiftie who endured several hours in the Ticketmaster queue would agree that some extra help would have been very appreciated. So many millions of fans trafficked through the company’s website on the day of the presale, it experienced mass outages and extreme delays that left many fans unable to buy any tickets at all.

A few hours into the day, Ticketmaster even posted a statement announcing the postponement of a couple of the remaining Eras Tour presales, caused by a “historically unprecedented” demand for tickets.

Hopefully, Jonas can pull some strings to get in the door at one of the “All Too Well” singer’s highly anticipated shows. It was only a few months ago that Turner gushed over Swift’s 1989 , calling the 2014 record “literally one of my favorite albums of all time.”

And when Swift dropped the previously unreleased “Mr. Perfectly Fine” — a 15-year-old song widely believed to be written about Joe — the Game of Thrones actress again shared her praise . “It’s not NOT a bop,” Turner joked about the track, to which Swift responded: “Forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north.”

Watch Joe Jonas talk about getting tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour below:

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Ticketmaster Apologizes to Taylor Swift and Fans for Eras Tour Ticket Disaster

Ticketmaster has issued a formal apology to Taylor Swift and her fans following the chaotic ticket sales process for her 2023 Eras Tour. The ticketing giant took to social media on Friday night (Nov. 18) to share a brief apology message, along with a link to a lengthier explanation on its website about why legions of Swifties weren’t able to buy tickets. “We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans — especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets,” Ticketmaster tweeted. “We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what...
COLORADO STATE
Billboard

Bruce Springsteen Opens Up About Ticketmaster’s Dynamic Pricing: ‘Ticket Buying Has Gotten Very Confusing’

Following the ticket chaos of Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour this week, the conversation has shifted to Ticketmaster’s monopoly in the business and their out-of-control “dynamic pricing” model. It’s hardly the first time that an artist’s tour tickets have been blown into wildly expensive territory on Ticketmaster. When Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s 2023 tour tickets went on sale a few months back, some ended up costing thousands of dollars. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Springsteen gave his two cents on the struggle between balancing affordable tickets and making enough money for his band. “What I do is...
Billboard

Jack Antonoff Blasts Touring Industry & Music Venue Practices: ‘Include Artists in More Areas of Revenue’

In light of fans — and Taylor Swift herself — taking issue with Ticketmaster and Live Nation’s highly publicized Verified Fan Presale failure, Jack Antonoff has a few choice words to share about the touring industry’s treatment of artists. The Bleachers frontman and producer hit Twitter on Friday (Nov. 18) to blast music venues for taking away the revenue that newer artists have the potential to make from merchandise sales during concerts. “While we are having the discussion can venues simply stop taxing merch of artists? This is literally the only way you make money when you start out touring,” he...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Thanks Fans ‘For Caring’ About Re-Recorded Albums at 2022 AMAs

Dazzling the crowd in a sparkling gold jumpsuit and a cascade of blonde hair, Taylor Swift accepted the 2022 American Music Award for favorite pop album for her 2021 LP, Red (Taylor’s Version). Coming to the stage after hugging Sabrina Carpenter, who was seated next to her, Swift clutched her award while saying that “this album is a re-rerecorded album, and I cannot tell you how much my re-recorded albums mean to me. I never expected or assumed they would mean anything to you, so I can’t thank you enough for caring about this album that I’m so proud of.” She...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Extends Chart Reign In Australia

Taylor Swift retains the chart double in Australia with Midnights and “Anti-Hero,” as Louis Tomlinson beats Bruce Springsteen to the runner-up spot on the national albums chart. Tomlinson can claim bragging rights in his duel with the Boss, as the former One Direction star debuts at No. 2 on the ARIA Chart with Faith In The Future. The British pop singer’s second album manages to outrun Bruce Springsteen’s latest effort Only The Strong Survive, which opens at No. 3 on the ARIA Chart. Faith In The Future bags a solo career best for Tomlinson, bettering the No. 6 peak for 2020’s Walls. Springsteen,...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 for Third Week

Taylor Swift’s Midnights returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Nov. 26) for a third nonconsecutive week on top, as the set rebounds 2-1 in its fourth week on the list. It earned 204,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 17 (down 32%), according to Luminate. The album spent its first two weeks atop the list, then stepped aside for one week when Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss bowed at No. 1. Midnights is the first album to earn at least 200,000 units in each of its first four weeks of...
Billboard

Landon Barker Says Dad Travis Barker Is ‘Always In My Corner’

Landon Barker opened up about his relationship with Travis Barker in a new interview on Friday (Nov. 18). Related Kourtney Kardashian Wishes Travis Barker a Happy Birthday in Sweet Tribute Message: 'You Have… 11/18/2022 “He’s always in my corner,” the 19-year-old told E! News. “He’s always there for me as I am for him.” That support naturally extending to the younger Barker’s budding rock music career, with his famous dad making a surprise appearance during his show at The Roxy in L.A. last month to perform a yet-to-be-released collaboration together. Landon also commented on what it’s like seeing his dad reunite with his Blink-182...
Billboard

Carrie Underwood Brings Acrobatics to the AMAs With ‘Crazy Angels’ Performance

Floating above the Microsoft Theater’s audience on a suspended spherical cage, Carrie Underwood was ever the contortionist, bending and gliding through the opening verse of her Denim & Rhinestones song “Crazy Angels” for the 2022 AMAs on Sunday (Nov. 20). The country music star rocked a long-sleeve pink, blue, black and white leotard and sparkling makeup, channeling ’80s era fashion, with neon pink angel wings flashing in the background, giving life to the song’s lyric, “Tilted halo with a neon shine.” Underwood’s background singers and band wore all black, giving the glowing chart-topping artist all the spotlight. Underwood is nominated...
Billboard

Could Taylor Swift & Doja Cat Earn Oscar Nominations in 2023?

The 94th annual Academy Awards telecast in March got off to a strong start, with Beyoncé singing her best original song contender, “Be Alive,” from King Richard on the tennis courts where Venus and Serena Williams practiced as children. Depending on how the 2023 Oscar nominations shake out, the producers of next year’s telecast just might be able to book an opening number with comparable star power. When the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reveals its shortlists of 15 contenders for best original song and best original score (as well as 10 other categories) on Dec. 21, Rihanna is...
MISSOURI STATE
Billboard

Here Are All the 2022 AMAs Winners

Taylor Swift was the star of Sunday night’s (Nov. 20) 2022 American Music Awards, taking home a trio of awards, including the final prize of the night: artist of the year. Just like Swift, Beyoncé came into the night with six nominations and left with three prizes. The night’s top nominee, Bad Bunny, scored two prizes from eight nominations, and Harry Styles also took home a pair of awards, while Dove Cameron was named new artist of the year. Related Dove Cameron Dedicates New Artist of the Year AMAs Win to Queer Community Following Club Q Tragedy 11/20/2022 Below, find all the winners: Artist of...
Billboard

Florence + The Machine Postpones Tour After Singer Breaks Foot: ‘My Heart Is Aching’

Florence + the Machine has postponed the remainder of its U.K. tour after lead singer Florence Welch broke her foot. The charismatic frontwoman for the orchestral rock band took to social media on Saturday (Nov. 19) to share the upsetting news with fans, noting that she had been dancing on her injured foot while performing at London’s O2 Arena on Friday evening. “I’m so sorry to say that after an X ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night,” Welch wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a blood-spattered empty stage. The singer is known for performing barefoot during...
Billboard

Jonas Brothers, Pitbull, Gayle Among Performers for AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! 2023 College Football Playoff Concerts

It will be a while before we know who is playing, but you can be sure the 20023 college football playoff national championship will have a hype soundtrack. The lineup for the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! series of concerts around the championship game, slated to take place at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9 and air on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET. The weekend will kick-off on Jan. 7 with a show featuring the Jonas Brothers and singer/songwriter Em Beihold. The next night will bring the heat from Pitbull and grammy-nominated singer Gayle. The free shows will take place at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Wayne Brady Kicks Off the 2022 AMAs With a Rock Star Performance

On Sunday night (Nov. 20), Wayne Brady flexed his musical prowess when he kicked off the 2022 AMAs with a rousing performance. Namedropping Adele, Lionel Richie and Jack Harlow, Brady’s flair was on full display as he punched in an impromptu freestyle with a rock-driven hook (provided by Orianthi) that was littered with f-bombs.  According to Brady, his performance idea came from a conversation with last year’s AMAs host Cardi B. Sitting down over tea and scones, Brady was encouraged by the “Bodak Yellow” superstar to deliver a memorable song. “Dedicated to the nerdy kids,” the polymath ripped through the colorful...
Billboard

Billboard Honors 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players, Blxst, SAINt JHN & More at Star-Studded LA Event

Billboard unveiled its 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list that honors executives across the business and celebrated current cover stars SZA and Future at Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop on Thursday night at Academy LA. The night’s program began with Billboard executive director of R&B/hip-hop Gail Mitchell and deputy editor of hip-hop Carl Lamarre taking the stage. The pair congratulated the night’s honorees, which numbered over 200 on the Power List, thanked the rest of Billboard‘s R&B and hip-hop team, including reporters Neena Rouhani, Heran Mamo and Cydney Lee and charts team member Trevor Anderson, and devoted a moment of silence to Takeoff,...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Only Happy’ When She’s Singing This Garbage Classic for Kellyoke: Watch

Kelly Clarkson took a walk on the dark side for a cover of Garbage‘s “Only Happy When It Rains” during the Thursday (Nov. 17) installment of her namesake talk show’s opening Kellyoke segment. Accompanied by her band Y’all, the instrumental ensemble turned into an alternative band to support Clarkson’s rocker vocals, recalling her 2004 hit “Since U Been Gone.” “You can keep me company/ As long as you don’t care/ I’m only happy when it rains/ You wanna hear about my new obsession?/ I’m riding high upon a deep depression/ I’m only happy when it rains/ (Pour some misery down on me)/...
Billboard

Imagine Dragons and J.I.D Throw the Crowd Some ‘Bones’ With ‘Enemy’ Performance at the 2022 AMAs

Make no “Bones” about it — Imagine Dragons and J.I.D tore up the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 20) with their performance of their new single “Enemy.” Starting out with a solo showcase, Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds appeared onstage to perform their latest song “Bones.” Accompanied by a handful of backup dancers and a black shirt that he refused to keep buttoned up for very long, the singer strutted around the gothic grayscale set, playfully singing along to the bouncy track. Eventually, a splash of color arrived, announcing the transition to the big number. Launching into...
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Maluma and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Pharrell Williams tosses out another major collaboration, Nicki Minaj and Maluma headline a World Cup anthem, and Saweetie toasts to the single life. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott, “Down In Atlanta”  In addition to producing tracks for artists ranging from Rosalía to Kendrick Lamar to Omar Apollo this year, Pharrell Williams also dropped “Cash In Cash...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GoldDerby

2022 American Music Awards winners: Full list of AMAs winners

The 2022 American Music Awards were handed out live on ABC on Sunday night, November 20, during an 8:00pm ceremony hosted by Wayne Brady, with some categories announced earlier in the day at 11:00am Pacific/2:00pm Eastern via livestream on Twitter and Discord. Scroll down for the complete list of winners. Similar to the Billboard Music Awards, the AMA nominees were based on fan interactions with music like record sales, streaming performance, and radio airplay. But winners were chosen by fans voting online. Bad Bunny came into these awards with a leading eight nominations, followed by Beyonce, Drake and Taylor Swift with...
Billboard

P!nk Promises That Upcoming ‘TRUSTFALL’ Album Is Her Most Fun to Date: ‘It’s Very, Very True To What I Believe’

P!nk has always been about having fun. But on her upcoming 9th studio album, TRUSTFALL, the singer says she’s having the most fun she’s ever had. “It’s very, very true to what I believe and where I am and what I’m feeling and what I think a lot of people are feeling,” she told Good Morning America on Friday morning (Nov. 18) about the vibe of the collection. Related P!nk to Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John on 2022 American Music Awards 11/18/2022 The follow-up to 2019’s Hurts 2B Human is due out on Feb. 17 and it will feature her bouncy new double-negative-into-a-positive single,...
Billboard

BROCKHAMPTON Bids Farewell to Fans With ‘The Family’ & ‘TM’: Stream Now

After 12 years as a group, hip-hop collective BROCKHAMPTON is saying goodbye with their final album, The Family, released on Thursday (Nov. 16), and TM, which dropped on Friday (Nov. 17) and is billed as a “parting gift” to fans. The release comes seven months after the band announced that their next album would be their last during a much-hyped Coachella set in April. During the performance, they played a clip of Kevin Abstract sitting everyone in the band down and telling them he’d made a “group album” in New York, before showing a screen that read “THE FINAL ALBUM 2022.” The Family has...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy