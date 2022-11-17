Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
kmaland.com
College Wrestling (11/19): Nebraska wins Navy Classic
(KMAland) -- Nebraska won the Navy Classic while Missouri had three champions at the Lindenwood Open in regional college wrestling on Saturday. Nebraska at Navy Classic — 1st Place (5 champions) Missouri at Lindenwood Open — 3 champions.
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (11/18): Lo-Ma opens season with win
(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia opened with a win while Creston, Boyer Valley and Martensdale-St. Marys fell in KMAland girls basketball on Friday. Doryn Paup had eight points while Kadley Bailey added five to lead Creston in the loss. GIRLS: Logan-Magnolia 59 Boyer Valley 24. Mya Moss scored 19 points to go...
kmaland.com
Historical, memorable season lands Woodbine's Smith KMAland XC Coach of the Year
(Woodbine) -- It was a historical and memorable season for the Woodbine cross country teams. With a state champion, top three team finish and an additional state medalist, the Tigers put together a dream of a day in Fort Dodge earlier this fall. The engineer behind all of that, James...
kmaland.com
Trevor's Take: Reliving Harlan's miraculous comeback
(Cedar Falls) -- Harlan's comeback in Friday's state championship game will be relived for years to come. Check out the highs and lows of the Cyclones' thrilling title game with Mount Vernon and view the full story here.
kmaland.com
College Volleyball Scorebaord (11/18): Huskers, Jays sweep, Bearcats season ends
(KMAland) -- Nebraska made quick work of Iowa, Creighton swept DePaul & Northwest Missouri State had their season come to a finish in the NCAA Tournament on Friday in regional college volleyball. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD. Nebraska 3 Iowa 0. Creighton 3 DePaul 0. St. Cloud State 3 Northwest Missouri...
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (11/19): Drake takes down Nebraska
(KMAland) -- Drake took down Nebraska, Omaha snagged a win over a Peru State team filled with former KMAlanders and Northwest Missouri State lost for the first time in women’s regional college basketball on Saturday. Nebraska (2-2) & Drake (2-1): Drake took an 80-62 win over No. 22 Nebraska....
kmaland.com
Men's College Soccer Scoreboard (11/17): Creighton advances with tight win over Missouri State
(KMAland) -- The Creighton men’s soccer team advanced in the NCAA Tournament with a win over Missouri State on Thursday. Creighton 2 Missouri State 1 (NCAA Tournament)
kmaland.com
Joyce L. Carlson, 95, of Glenwood, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 25, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:30 AM. Visitation End: 10:30 AM. Memorials: Emerson American Legion Post #575 or to a memorial gift to be place at the Linnwood Estates in memory of...
kmaland.com
Leon "Hank" Neppl, 87, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 11:00 a.m. Visitation End: 1:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Martin Chapel Cemetery - Pacific Junction, IA.
kmaland.com
Glenwood man booked for assault
(Glenwood) -- A suspect is in custody following his arrest in Glenwood Thursday. The Glenwood Police Department says 39-year-old Kyle Zeigler of Glenwood was arrested for domestic abuse assault. Zeigler was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on no bond until seen by a magistrate judge.
Comments / 0