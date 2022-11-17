ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley, NE

kmaland.com

College Wrestling (11/19): Nebraska wins Navy Classic

(KMAland) -- Nebraska won the Navy Classic while Missouri had three champions at the Lindenwood Open in regional college wrestling on Saturday. Nebraska at Navy Classic — 1st Place (5 champions) Missouri at Lindenwood Open — 3 champions.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

KMAland Girls Basketball (11/18): Lo-Ma opens season with win

(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia opened with a win while Creston, Boyer Valley and Martensdale-St. Marys fell in KMAland girls basketball on Friday. Doryn Paup had eight points while Kadley Bailey added five to lead Creston in the loss. GIRLS: Logan-Magnolia 59 Boyer Valley 24. Mya Moss scored 19 points to go...
LOGAN, IA
kmaland.com

Trevor's Take: Reliving Harlan's miraculous comeback

(Cedar Falls) -- Harlan's comeback in Friday's state championship game will be relived for years to come. Check out the highs and lows of the Cyclones' thrilling title game with Mount Vernon and view the full story here.
HARLAN, IA
kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (11/19): Drake takes down Nebraska

(KMAland) -- Drake took down Nebraska, Omaha snagged a win over a Peru State team filled with former KMAlanders and Northwest Missouri State lost for the first time in women’s regional college basketball on Saturday. Nebraska (2-2) & Drake (2-1): Drake took an 80-62 win over No. 22 Nebraska....
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Joyce L. Carlson, 95, of Glenwood, Iowa

Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 25, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:30 AM. Visitation End: 10:30 AM. Memorials: Emerson American Legion Post #575 or to a memorial gift to be place at the Linnwood Estates in memory of...
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Leon "Hank" Neppl, 87, Glenwood, IA

Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 11:00 a.m. Visitation End: 1:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Martin Chapel Cemetery - Pacific Junction, IA.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood man booked for assault

(Glenwood) -- A suspect is in custody following his arrest in Glenwood Thursday. The Glenwood Police Department says 39-year-old Kyle Zeigler of Glenwood was arrested for domestic abuse assault. Zeigler was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on no bond until seen by a magistrate judge.
GLENWOOD, IA

