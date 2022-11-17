ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

Line-up for 12th annual Outlaws and Legends released

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Outlaws and Legends have officially announced the 2023 artist line-up and set times for each performance. On March 31 and April 1, Outlaws and Legends will return to the Big Country for a day of music and fun. Proceeds from the musical festival go to Ben Richey Boys Ranch & Family […]
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

Want A Tattoo? Ink Masters Tattoo Show Is Coming to Abilene November 18-20

Whether you're considering your first-ever tattoo or you already have ink, you may have some questions. After all it's a big deal - your body being used as a canvas for art and expression. It's got to be done right. Everything you're wanting to know can be answered by the artists themselves at the traveling Ink Masters Tattoo Show, in Abilene this very weekend.
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

Tying The Knot? Do Not Say “I Do” Before Doing These 4 Things

It happens to most of us at one point or another: marriage. Before you go walking down the aisle though, you'll want to be prepared and ready. After all, it's a big decision. There are always so many things to do. Along with the wedding ceremony, reception, and music selection, there are also some legal aspects to be considered.
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

The Junior League of Abilene is Hosting Its Annual Reindeer Run 5k

While Christmas is my favorite all-time holiday in the world, I love all the extra special events that come along at this time of year and the awesome names they're given. For example, there's Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center, there's Winter Light Fest, and the awesome annual Reindeer Run 5K that is hosted by the Junior League of Abilene.
ABILENE, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Indians Fall to Godley in Area Round

ABILENE - The Seminole Indian football team lost Thursday night in Abilene to the Godley Wildcats 41-40. Both teams scored six touchdowns - it came down to extra points and the Tribe came up two short of winning the game. The game was a contrast of styles with both teams trying to impose their wills on offense with Seminole passing and Godley running. Each defense had trouble at different…
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Truck flipped on North 1st in Abilene after hitting curb

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A silver truck flipped onto the median between North 1st Street and the train tracks after the driver lost control. Around 3:00 p.m., the driver was heading towards Willis Street when he lost control of his truck, hitting a curb and flipping in the process. According to an Abilene Police Officer, […]
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

The 36th Annual Nutcracker Ballet is Back to Enlighten the Hearts of All

For the 36th year in a row, the Abilene Ballet Theatre will present the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker at the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene at 352 Cypress Steet from November 18th, 19th, and 20th. This traditional family fairytale where toys, Christmas treats, and more come to life is the perfect holiday joy for music, ballet, theater lovers, and anyone who is young at heart.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Man found deceased in southeast Abilene, possible homicide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was found deceased from apparent trauma in southeast Abilene. According to a press release, a call around 2:20 Saturday morning was made to Abilene Police Department. When police arrived on scene, they found a deceased male in a residential area. Members of the Major Investigation Bureau are currently investigating […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene police investigating homicide in southeast neighborhood

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating a homicide in an Abilene neighborhood. According to a press release, police arrived in a far southeast Abilene neighborhood around 2:20am last night to find a man dead. Police noted his cause of death was apparent trauma. The incident is...
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

Jolly Old Saint Nick Ready to Rock Abilene in 2022

It's getting closer to Christmas and that means Santa wants to meet all the little boys and girls to go over their wish lists. Well, Santa is making a few appearances in the Abilene area and we have them listed for you here. The Mall of Abilene. Santa's arrival at...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man sentenced to 12 years for causing crash while high on meth

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of causing a fatal crash while high on methamphetamine has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Marcus Torres, 32, received his 12-year prison sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter in connection to an incident, which occurred in September of 2017. Court documents state Torres was driving down […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

The annual Rainbow Trout stocking tradition is returning to The Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Right before Thanksgiving day, thousands of rainbow trout will be restocked into cold freshwater for the winter. Carl Kittel, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Rainbow Trout Program Director, said this program allows fishermen to catch these cold-water fish. “TPWD stocks catchable sized fish during winter months to create unique winter angling […]
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

KEAN 105

Abilene, TX
ABOUT

105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

